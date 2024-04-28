Coalition urges positive change through new Black Mental Health Manifesto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Coalition urges positive change through new Black Mental Health Manifesto

By Press Association
The group said it is calling for ‘positive change’ (Alamy/PA)
The group said it is calling for ‘positive change’ (Alamy/PA)

Concrete action is needed to improve mental healthcare for black communities otherwise generations will keep being “held back from achieving their full potential”, a new coalition has warned.

The group said it is calling for “positive change” to alter a system within which it said black people are being failed when they at their most vulnerable.

The coalition – which includes the Black Minds Matter charity, the Centre for Mental Health and Mind as well as smaller grass-roots organisations – has launched what it called the Black Mental Health Manifesto.

It said poverty and inequality are contributing to poorer mental health outcomes and that, due to both historical and current injustices, “these social determinants disproportionately affect black communities”.

Issues such as housing insecurity, unemployment and school exclusions “significantly contribute and at times are the cause of mental ill health”, the group said.

It stated: “It must be accepted that racism and discrimination are often at the heart of why black people face inequities and there are growing calls for racism to be regarded as a structural and social determinant of health, including mental ill health.”

The coalition expressed disappointment that the Mental Health Bill was not included in the King’s Speech last year, and called on political parties to “include such legislation in future manifestos and plans”, including improved provisions support for black autistic people and
those with learning disabilities.

Other recommendations include a call for a “comprehensive strategy to eradicate racism from society” and the appointment of a Cabinet minister specifically to oversee such a strategy.

It added: “The appointed minister must have a remit across government departments including DHSC to ensure anti-racism across all governments including health and social care.”

The coalition also called on policymakers, academic institutions, and funders to “actively invest in and engage with community research conducted by and for black communities in a meaningful way”.

Nisa Chisipochinyi, on behalf of the coalition, said: “For too long, black people have been expected to take responsibility for higher rates of poor mental health within communities, ignoring the real driving forces of racism and inequality.

“And when a black person does struggle with their mental health, they often have no choice but to turn to mental health services ill-suited to their needs.

“Meanwhile black-led community organisations, which often possess the solutions for improving mental health and preventing people from falling into crisis, struggle with funding and resources.

“There have been plenty of words and promises, but failure to take decisive steps such as reforming the Mental Health Act signal that the mental health of black people still isn’t a priority.

“Without concrete action to improve black mental health and a clear plan to eradicate racism, successive generations of black families will continue to be held back from achieving their full potential.

“Unlocking this potential is not only just but will also ease pressure on mental health services and boost the success of our society as a whole.

“Positive change isn’t out of reach, and this Black-led manifesto, which centres the voices of grassroots organisations and the communities they serve, provides a clear map of the changes which are urgently needed.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Everyone should have access to the care they need, which is why we’ve increased spending on mental health by more than £4.7 billion in cash terms since 2018.

“We are committed to reforming the Mental Health Act when parliamentary time allows to address racial disparities in mental health detentions, and we are also piloting advocacy services to support people in better understanding their rights under the Act.”