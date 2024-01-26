Moreen Simpson: Markies’ departure will be final nail in Union Street’s coffin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Markies’ departure will be final nail in Union Street’s coffin

'Sadly, oor disastrously advised and ignorant cooncillors in the 70s fell for the lure of ‘central comprehensive development,’ ie bulldoze the old shops a’body loves so much, then build the St Nicholas and Bon Accord malls. First nail in Union Street’s coffin.'

'So mony times I’ve ower-calculated my toting ability and ended up tottering, bent double like Quasimodo, through McCombie’s Court with a bulging rucksack and four, depth-charge carrier bags, to my bussie across the road'. Image: Helen Hepburn Date; 25/01/2024
'So mony times I’ve ower-calculated my toting ability and ended up tottering, bent double like Quasimodo, through McCombie’s Court with a bulging rucksack and four, depth-charge carrier bags, to my bussie across the road'. Image: Helen Hepburn Date; 25/01/2024
By Moreen Simpson

The final nail in the coffin of Union Street.

That’s how Aberdonians are describing the shocking news Markies is being moved to Union Square.

In spite of earlier rumblings about the closure of the St Nicholas Street branch, no one believed the company would axe its flagship store. How things have changed.

Decades ago, that site was in prime position for shoppers; bang in the middle of teaming Union Street and at the entrance to the retail paradise of George Street.

Fleets of busses and their stops up and doon in a’ directions.

Sadly, oor disastrously advised and ignorant cooncillors in the 70s fell for the lure of ‘central comprehensive development,’ ie bulldoze the old shops a’body loves so much, then build the St Nicholas and Bon Accord malls. First nail in Union Street’s coffin.

Later, when Union Square was on the drawing-board, locals agreed the old railway site needed renovation, but that also came with a huge helping of coffin nails for you-know-where.

Ah but, said oor misguided city fathers and mothers, shoppers can easily move between the two areas by using the stairs at the back o’ the Trinity Centre. Aye and climbing crampons if you’re on the wye up?

Aberdeen victim to officials whose vision for city has been ‘catastrophic’

The sad truth is, Aberdeen has been lumbered with decades of planners, officials and councillors whose ‘vision’ for the heart of our city has been absolutely catastrophic, splitting us doon the middle.

Now the place is haemorrhaging, probably fatally, with the past loss of major and much-loved stores like E&M’s, Debenhams and John Lewis.

For women, the places we used to schmooze roon looking for outfits for special occasions have all gone. Nothing for it but online – or out of town.

Apart from my knickers and bras, which have grown exponentially ower the years, my favourite thing aboot Markies is food. I actually hae to stop masellie from going.

For example, if I pop in for maybe a nice quiche, I end up such a victim to temptation, in minties I’ve a two-ton basket overflowing with prawn mousse, fish pie, beef Wellington, strawberry roulade … onything affa fine.

So mony times I’ve ower-calculated my toting ability and ended up tottering, bent double like Quasimodo, through McCombie’s Court with a bulging rucksack and four, depth-charge carrier bags, to my bussie across the road.

Ah, but there’s the rub. Markies’ new superstore in Union Square – set to swallow TK Maxx – will be hugely inaccessible to so many folk.

For example those, especially pensioners and the less mobile, whose buses don’t go anywhere near Guild Street and face getting two to hit the mark.

I’m lucky, my bussie goes down Bridge Street to the Square. But there’s still a major hike through the mall and oot the back door to get to M&S.

Imagine my trek on the wye back wie my rucksack and carrier bags. Oxygen nobody?

If the new store is nae to suffer a nail in its young coffin, First bus bosses need to totally re-jig their routes and set up stops near the Union Square car park.

Meanwhile, surely we should be hearing some inspiration from Marischal College and/or the Town House about fit becomes of the old Markies shell.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Conversation