Ten luxury homes go on the market near Tarves with prices starting from £366,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Ten luxury homes go on the market near Tarves with prices starting from £366,000

The team at Churchill Homes have launched their new development at South Ythsie.

By Rosemary Lowne
All the new homes are designed for modern family life.
This computer generated image (CGI) brings to life the beauty of the Cottage house style. Image: Churchill Homes

Ten luxury family homes have gone on the market at South Ythsie, near the Aberdeenshire village of Tarves.

The team at Churchill Homes, a family-owned north-east property developer, have launched their new collection of architect designed bungalows with prices starting from £366,000.

Two house styles, the Sheiling and Croft, are currently under construction and are due to be completed by the summer while all the other plots will be built to order.

Aimee Pirie, the creative director at Churchill Homes, has designed the flagship Sheiling house type and says the aim was to create spaces she would love to live in herself.

Aimie Pirie
Aimie Pirie, the creative director at Churchill Homes, says all the homes are designed to suit modern family life. Image: Churchill Homes

“We are delighted to officially launch the Caim Collection at South Ythsie, which offers buyers the best of both worlds – modern, beautiful and sustainable spaces in a tranquil, rural settin,” says Aimee.

“I have designed each house as if it were my own and I’d love to live there myself.

“These are not typical bungalows, but rather thoughtfully designed, high-end homes with all the functions and accessories placed where they make most sense.

“We are looking forward to welcoming buyers to our new marketing suite and helping them to customise and visualise their dream home so it can be shared and enjoyed for years to come.”

A computer generated image of what the Sheiling house type will look like inside
This computer generated image shows what the Sheiling house type will look like inside. Image: Churchill Homes

Country location close to the city

Located just 30 minutes from Aberdeen city centre, and around 20 minutes from the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR), each home blends open plan living with multi-functional social spaces.

Set out over one level, the contemporary Sheiling house type has two distinct sides with one dedicated to modern living and entertaining, with an open-plan, fully equipped kitchen, dining and lounge area and a separate wc and utility room, which opens to the outside.

An additional, separate living room could be used as a formal lounge, home office or playroom.

A computer generated image of an open plan living/dining space
The open plan design of the homes are perfect for growing families. The computer generated image has been supplied by Churchill Homes

Sleek and stylish

The other wing is made for relaxation, with four spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

Two have ensuite shower rooms and there is a spa-style family bathroom.

As well as this, all the homes will benefit from underfloor heating, ultrafast full fibre broadband and designer Leicht kitchens from Kitchens International with integrated Siemens appliances and induction hobs.

A computer generated image of a bedroom
This computer generated image shows how bright and spacious the bedrooms will be. Image: Churchill Homes

The homes are also highly energy efficient and will also include a three-phase electricity supply which can accommodate a high-speed EV charger.

For those who are interested, the marketing suite at South Ythsie is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10.30amd until 3.30pm.

Or for more information visit the website www.churchill-homes.co.uk or contact sales@churchill-homes.co.uk or 01224 256180.

Conversation