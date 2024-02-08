Ten luxury homes go on the market near Tarves with prices starting from £366,000

Ten luxury family homes have gone on the market at South Ythsie, near the Aberdeenshire village of Tarves.

The team at Churchill Homes, a family-owned north-east property developer, have launched their new collection of architect designed bungalows with prices starting from £366,000.

Two house styles, the Sheiling and Croft, are currently under construction and are due to be completed by the summer while all the other plots will be built to order.

Aimee Pirie, the creative director at Churchill Homes, has designed the flagship Sheiling house type and says the aim was to create spaces she would love to live in herself.

“We are delighted to officially launch the Caim Collection at South Ythsie, which offers buyers the best of both worlds – modern, beautiful and sustainable spaces in a tranquil, rural settin,” says Aimee.

“I have designed each house as if it were my own and I’d love to live there myself.

“These are not typical bungalows, but rather thoughtfully designed, high-end homes with all the functions and accessories placed where they make most sense.

“We are looking forward to welcoming buyers to our new marketing suite and helping them to customise and visualise their dream home so it can be shared and enjoyed for years to come.”

Country location close to the city

Located just 30 minutes from Aberdeen city centre, and around 20 minutes from the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR), each home blends open plan living with multi-functional social spaces.

Set out over one level, the contemporary Sheiling house type has two distinct sides with one dedicated to modern living and entertaining, with an open-plan, fully equipped kitchen, dining and lounge area and a separate wc and utility room, which opens to the outside.

An additional, separate living room could be used as a formal lounge, home office or playroom.

Sleek and stylish

The other wing is made for relaxation, with four spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

Two have ensuite shower rooms and there is a spa-style family bathroom.

As well as this, all the homes will benefit from underfloor heating, ultrafast full fibre broadband and designer Leicht kitchens from Kitchens International with integrated Siemens appliances and induction hobs.

The homes are also highly energy efficient and will also include a three-phase electricity supply which can accommodate a high-speed EV charger.

For those who are interested, the marketing suite at South Ythsie is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10.30amd until 3.30pm.

Or for more information visit the website www.churchill-homes.co.uk or contact sales@churchill-homes.co.uk or 01224 256180.