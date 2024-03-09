Assisted dying bill: North Uist woman with MND says ‘this is not life, this is not living’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Assisted dying bill: North Uist woman with MND says ‘this is not life, this is not living’

Ani George was diagnosed with MND in 2022, and the Western Isles-based woman is determined to exit the world on her own terms.

Ani George, who has motor neurone disease, backs being allowed to die with dignity.
Ani George, who has motor neurone disease, backs being allowed to die with dignity.
By Neil Drysdale

Ani George, from North Uist, explains why she is in favour of Liam McArthur’s new assisted dying bill.

I was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in July 2022. When I heard the news, my very first thought was that I don’t want to spend the end of my life suffering for however long this disease decides to trap me in my own body.

I know that what some people consider suffering is different to others. But personally, I find the thought unbearable.

The one thing I can control

So far, this disease has taken my abilities to walk, care for myself totally independently, continue with my craft business, drive and visit my friends who do not have accessible homes. I am doing everything within my power not to allow MND to take the ONE and ONLY thing I can control and that is my inner peace, happiness and my mind.

As my abilities decrease, the battle to keep my mind positive and happy becomes more difficult. The reason I am in full support of Dignity in Dying for Scotland is that I believe a person with a 100% sane mind should also have 100% say as to when their suffering is beyond a life worth living.

Ani George backs Dignity in Dying’s call for an assisted dying policy in Scotland.

‘This is unimaginable suffering’

At this time, life will have become torture, a struggle beyond words and the one thing left – our minds –  are no longer living, but trapped in a body that wants to let go. Held in a prison cell of our own inner struggle to try to cope with being forced to find a way to deal with a body that no longer has any function.

I will need my loved ones, my carers and machines such as catheters and a feeding tube to do 100% of my daily care. I will not be able to move a single muscle, scratch an itch, eat or drink, speak or even breathe, clean myself, use the toilet, blow my nose, smile, hug or kiss those I love.

This is not life, this is not living…this is unimaginable suffering with no hope of getting better, just waiting to die to be set free.

