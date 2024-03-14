Louise transforms Aberdeenshire steading into dream home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Louise transforms Aberdeenshire steading into dream home

Louise Davidson says there were a lot of blood, sweat and tears during the five year property renovation but it was worth it.

By Rosemary Lowne
With wonderful sea views and modern interiors, this converted steading ticks all the right boxes.
With stunning sea views, beautiful interiors and an idyllic yet central location, this converted steading has it all. Image: Alex Hutcheon

It was the space and the stunning sea views that first attracted Louise Davidson to Blackbutts Steading.

Located in Bridge of Muchalls, a tranquil Aberdeenshire hamlet, Louise knew that the property could be transformed into a dream family home.

Over the course of five years, Louise and her family poured their hearts and souls into extensively refurbishing the home.

Here Louise shares their renovation journey and why planning ahead for every element of the build is essential.

Blackbutts Steading

Who: Louise Davidson, a contracts engineer for an oil and gas company.

What: A four-bedroom converted steading with sea views.

Where: Blackbutts Steading is in Bridge of Muchalls, close to the dual carriageway with access both north and south.

Louise Davidson inside her converted Aberdeenshire steading.
Louise Davidson has breathed new life into her beautifully converted steading. Image: Louise Davidson

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“Previously, we stayed in Duthie Terrace in a beautiful three-storey Victorian house.

We spotted Blackbutts Steading on the website ASPC and when we went to the site and saw the views we wanted it as it was a large family home.

What attracted us was the outside space, the sea views and the potential to make it a beautiful family home.

Bright space with floor-to-ceiling windows inside the Stonehaven home.
Sleek and stylish, the interiors are seriously impressive at Blackbutts Steading. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

So we bought the steading and the site in April 2010 and we renovated it and built a new 75 square metre garage which has a two-bedroom flat above it with beautiful sea views.

The property itself was a bit of a wreck so it was dismantled granite block by granite block and rebuilt.

We also insulated it with underfloor heating downstairs which is lovely.

The complete rebuild took five years and a lot of blood, sweat and tears.

Stylish lounge area inside the Aberdeenshire steading conversion.
Relax and unwind in this beautiful lounge area in the converted Aberdeenshire steading. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Now, the property has three lounges, one of which is open plan to the kitchen, as well as a shower room and three ensuite bathrooms, including the master ensuite complete with a brass roll top bath and TV.

The downstairs bedroom has slightly wider doors for wheelchair access and also has an ensuite.

All of the bedrooms have plenty of wardrobe space and storage is in abundance.

There is also a utility room and the property enjoys amazing sea views.

Open-plan kitchen/dining/lounge area in the Stonehaven home
The ultra modern kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of cooks. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

In terms of decor, we envisaged contemporary interiors and installed a Neptune solid wood kitchen which makes the open plan area look lovely.

We also used Farrow and Ball paints throughout the property.

One of the biggest challenges throughout the renovation was getting planning permission for the dormer windows.

We had to appeal it and that took many months to get approval.

Spacious bathroom with shower and freestanding bath inside the Aberdeenshire steading conversion
The spa like bathroom has the wow factor. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

In retrospect we should have done the renovation when the boys were younger as that was when we needed the space.

They have all left home now and the property is just too large for us so it would be a great place for another family to enjoy.

What we have loved best about our home is the peace and quiet of the outside space.

Large bedroom in the converted steading in Aberdeenshire
Wake up to wonderful views in this bedroom in the converted Aberdeenshire steading. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

We also love to open up the three sets of arched windows which have views and see what colour the sea is every day.

My advice for anyone undertaking a similar project would be to be prepared for delays in planning and warrants and for the decisions you need to make.

In other words, you should plan ahead for each element of the build.”

1 Blackbutts Steading, Muchalls, Stonehaven, is on the market for offers over £515,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

If you could like your home to feature simply email: features@eveningexpress.co.uk

Conversation