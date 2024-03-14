Louise transforms Aberdeenshire steading into dream home

It was the space and the stunning sea views that first attracted Louise Davidson to Blackbutts Steading.

Located in Bridge of Muchalls, a tranquil Aberdeenshire hamlet, Louise knew that the property could be transformed into a dream family home.

Over the course of five years, Louise and her family poured their hearts and souls into extensively refurbishing the home.

Here Louise shares their renovation journey and why planning ahead for every element of the build is essential.

Blackbutts Steading

Who: Louise Davidson, a contracts engineer for an oil and gas company.

What: A four-bedroom converted steading with sea views.

Where: Blackbutts Steading is in Bridge of Muchalls, close to the dual carriageway with access both north and south.

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“Previously, we stayed in Duthie Terrace in a beautiful three-storey Victorian house.

We spotted Blackbutts Steading on the website ASPC and when we went to the site and saw the views we wanted it as it was a large family home.

What attracted us was the outside space, the sea views and the potential to make it a beautiful family home.

So we bought the steading and the site in April 2010 and we renovated it and built a new 75 square metre garage which has a two-bedroom flat above it with beautiful sea views.

The property itself was a bit of a wreck so it was dismantled granite block by granite block and rebuilt.

We also insulated it with underfloor heating downstairs which is lovely.

The complete rebuild took five years and a lot of blood, sweat and tears.

Now, the property has three lounges, one of which is open plan to the kitchen, as well as a shower room and three ensuite bathrooms, including the master ensuite complete with a brass roll top bath and TV.

The downstairs bedroom has slightly wider doors for wheelchair access and also has an ensuite.

All of the bedrooms have plenty of wardrobe space and storage is in abundance.

There is also a utility room and the property enjoys amazing sea views.

In terms of decor, we envisaged contemporary interiors and installed a Neptune solid wood kitchen which makes the open plan area look lovely.

We also used Farrow and Ball paints throughout the property.

One of the biggest challenges throughout the renovation was getting planning permission for the dormer windows.

We had to appeal it and that took many months to get approval.

In retrospect we should have done the renovation when the boys were younger as that was when we needed the space.

They have all left home now and the property is just too large for us so it would be a great place for another family to enjoy.

What we have loved best about our home is the peace and quiet of the outside space.

We also love to open up the three sets of arched windows which have views and see what colour the sea is every day.

My advice for anyone undertaking a similar project would be to be prepared for delays in planning and warrants and for the decisions you need to make.

In other words, you should plan ahead for each element of the build.”

1 Blackbutts Steading, Muchalls, Stonehaven, is on the market for offers over £515,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

