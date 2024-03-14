Ref Watch: Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie nailed for accidental handball v Dundee – but why are instances outside box treated so differently?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie nailed for accidental handball v Dundee – but why are instances outside box treated so differently?

Our refereeing expert bemoans officials' lack of consistency on handballs all over the park following the Dons' 1-0 Premiership defeat at Dens.

Aberdeen's Jack McKenzie (C) handles the ball in the box to concede a penalty against Dundee. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Dundee on Wednesday to intensify the threat of relegation, with the home side’s goal – though deserved on the balance of play – coming via a penalty awarded after a VAR review.

The referee for the match was Steven McLean, who was assisted by Chris Graham on VAR.

The penalty flashpoint arrived in the second half.

A ball was sent into the Dons’ box – into a sea of bodies – and looked to strike Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie on the arm as it came down, though it was hard to know for sure in real time.

After Dundee screwed a subsequent chance off the post, referee McLean halted play, clearly being alerted to a VAR check.

Once again, the fans inside the ground found ourselves waiting a ridiculously long time for the check to be completed.

There were seven minutes between play being stopped and the eventual penalty, which was awarded, being taken – including four minutes before McLean was even sent to the monitor.

Thanks to the incident, VAR check and the penalty being given against MacKenzie,  controversial handballs in the box have once again become a talking point.

In my opinion, having seen a replay, in general terms, it felt like a harsh handball to be punished for.

What is MacKenzie supposed to do with his arm? You can’t play football with your arms constantly down by your side.

I understand the argument in this specific moment is MacKenzie was pushing his arms out to make contact with the Dundee player, which could be a foul in itself, rather than it being a natural movement of jumping etc.

He shouldn’t put his arms out like that – but contact in the box with pushing between players is always going to happen, and the ball hitting his arm in completely accidental.

Handball harshly dealt with inside box – but different story outside box

However, I wasn’t surprised the penalty against McKenzie was awarded, as any handball in the box, intentional or not, natural or not, I now expect to be given by referees.

Dundee's Luke McCowan scores a penalty to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Which just adds to the frustration they are constantly ignored outside the penalty box during the rest of the match.

The use of VAR this season regarding handballs in the box has been very strange to me, as nine times out of 10 when the ball hits your arm in the box, VAR awards a penalty.

However, outside the box, handballs are treated completely differently.

The game at Dens was a perfect example – a slightly harsh handball given by VAR inside the penalty area, but at least four occasions where clear handballs outside the box were waved away.

Some were more obvious than others, but there is absolutely no consistency.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

Conversation