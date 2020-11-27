Here’s a list of the Christmas foodie events and markets happening near you

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

A round-up of some of the local markets and foodie events you can go to this festive season online and across the north and north east.

Christmas markets and events are often the best ways to sample the delights of local businesses, discover new products and find the perfect gifts for foodie friends and family.

Markets this year may look a little different but that’s not stopping them as we have a round-up below of some of the local producers, festivals and farmers’ markets that you can make the most of this festive season.

If you have or know of a Christmas market or event that will feature food or drink producers from across Inverness, Highlands, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire regions, then please let us know via email at foodandrink@dctmedia.co.uk

Online

Christmas wine tasting

What is it?: Hosted by Aberdeen University’s Wine Society, who have teamed up with local shop Wine Raks.

When?: Tonight – November 27 at 7pm.

Where?: Live on the society’s Instagram page @auwinesociety with more information on their Facebook event page here.

How do I sign up?: The event is free, you just need to find watch the society’s live Instagram at 7pm. A list of the wine’s being featured have been posted on their social media pages.

Inverness

Inverness Farmers’ Market and Pre-Christmas Market

What?: The IFM usually takes place on the first Saturday of every month from February to December, with an additional pre-Christmas market in the lead up to the big day.

When?: IFM, December 5, 9-3.30pm; Pre-Christmas Market, December 19, 9-3.30pm

Where?: Eastgate end of the High Street, Inverness

How do I sign up?: Turn up on the day.

Thanks to everyone who supported the market today. Next date for your diary is Saturday 5th December. Posted by Inverness Farmer's Market on Saturday, November 7, 2020

Aberdeen

Aberdeen Christmas Market

When?: November 26-29 and December 3-6, both at 6pm

Where?: Bon Accord

How do I sign up?: You just need to turn up on the day.

Outdoor Festive Market

What is it?: Hosted by the Bonnymuir Green Community Trust, the outdoor festive market is held within the trust’s walled garden. There will be 12 stalls showcasing handcrafted local goods, as well as hot drinks and homemade bakes served from the Bonny cafe.

When?: December 12, 10.30 – 3pm

Where?: Bonnymuir Green

How do I sign up?: Just turn up on the day or register your interest on Facebook here.

Save the Date 12/12/20Festive Market 10:30 – 15:00.We are excited to announce that we will be hosting our first… Posted by Bonnymuir Green on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Aberdeenshire

AFFA Fine Christmas Open Air Market

What is it?: An open air market showcasing tonnes of local producers, many of which are food and drink related. More information as to who will be attending can be found on the AFFA Fine website, linked below.

When?: December 6, 10am-3pm

Where?: Crathes Castle, Crathes

How do I sign up?: You can book a free visitor ticket here or take part in some of the offers from the local producers who will have stalls at the market on the AFFA Fine website here.

Aberdeen Beach Links Market 15th November 2020 Hello Guys! 👋Just a wee post to thank you all for coming along to our first AFFA Fine Open Air Market yesterday! ☔️ The weather was a bit rubbish at times but being the hardy Scottish folk that we are, we braved the wind and the rain in good spirits. 😆 The response we received from both market traders and attendees has been phenomenal – again thank you so so much! 🥰 We are working on a few tweaks for future markets so watch this space. 👀Talking of future markets, we still have space for the Crathes market on the 6th of December so visit our website if you’d like to get involved! If you didn’t get the chance to attend yesterday, check out our wee video here. Tag yourself if you can pick yourself out of the (socially distanced) crowd! Video courtesy of AbermediaMuch Love,The Affa Fine Fam x Posted by AFFA Fine Open Air Market on Monday, November 16, 2020

Highlands

The Cairngorms Farmers’ Market

What?: A market featuring lots of locally-produced food and crafts.

When?: November 29, 10am-3pm

Where?: The Square, Grantown On Spey

How?: Just turn up on the day, no need to book ahead, although you can register your interest on the Facebook event here.