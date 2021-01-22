VIDEO: Scottish butcher attempts to launch first Haggis into space hitting heights of 107,293 feet

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a haggis plummeting back down to earth after hitting stratospheric heights.
A Scottish butcher is toasting to a successful mission after attempting to launch a haggis into space for the first time.
Simon Howie has taken Burns Night celebrations to new heights this year as the product was shot into the air reaching 107,293 feet (20 miles) above the earth.
Reaching stratospheric heights, the traditional Scottish dish travelled the equivalent of nearly four times the height of Everest, or 3.5 times higher than a jumbo jet flies.
