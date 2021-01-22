Saturday, January 23rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

VIDEO: Scottish butcher attempts to launch first Haggis into space hitting heights of 107,293 feet

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a haggis plummeting back down to earth after hitting stratospheric heights.
by Julia Bryce
January 22, 2021, 12:01 am
Photo of Julia Bryce

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a haggis plummeting back down to earth after hitting stratospheric heights.

A Scottish butcher is toasting to a successful mission after attempting to launch a haggis into space for the first time.

Simon Howie has taken Burns Night celebrations to new heights this year as the product was shot into the air reaching 107,293 feet (20 miles) above the earth.

Reaching stratospheric heights, the traditional Scottish dish travelled the equivalent of nearly four times the height of Everest, or 3.5 times higher than a jumbo jet flies.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal