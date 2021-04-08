North-east hot sauce producer to feature in top YouTube show which sees celebrities sample fiery fare

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Things are heating up for hot sauce producer Singularity Sauce Co. in Aberdeenshire which will feature on the Hot Ones show today.

Comedian, actor, author and activist Russell Brand will put one of a local hot sauce company’s products to the test as he takes on the challenge of sampling 10 hot condiments on First We Feast‘s YouTube show Hot Ones.

The celebrity will be asked to try 10 different sauces, from mild to extremely hot, and will answer numerous questions by host Sean Evans at the same time as part of the YouTube series.

Celebs who have braved the fiery challenge to previously appear on the show include Gordon Ramsay, Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Alba, Justin Timberlake and Will Ferrell to name only a few.

Mark McAuley, owner of Ellon-based hot sauce firm Singularity Sauce Co. was ecstatic to see his hottest sauce, Reapers and Mangoes, feature as number 10 in the line-up, and is looking forward to seeing how the celebrity fares against it.

He said: “This sauce is so hot I once retired it because it is bonkers. It sounds delicious and if you can handle the heat, it does taste fantastic.

“However, it drops people for fun so I’m looking forward to seeing how Sean and Russell get on.

“Reapers and Mangoes is the hottest sauce I make. It has been dropping people since it was resurrected and it is right in as the main event at number 10.

“This is the first time my sauces have appeared on the show so I’m really looking forward to it. I can imagine Russell Brand will be really funny.”

North-east ice cream firm Fit’s The Scoop in Culter, Aberdeen which has collaborated with the hot sauce firm before to make ice cream, tweeted their enthusiasm and suggested a pot of their ice cream would go down a treat after all the hot sauce tasting.

Its cold out there tonight so i decided to have a wee scoop of our special @SingularitySCO collaboration ice cream to heat me up a bit from the face down. Watch this space for a special ice cream challenge coming soon. #fitsthescoop #deeside #culter #icecream #singularity pic.twitter.com/Sui6qz2tEm — Fits The Scoop (@FitsTheScoop) November 14, 2019

It stated: “…them Mangoes and Reapers are going to hurt… Maybe should have sent him a pot from us to help cool him down again.”

@SingularitySCO them Mangoes and Reapers are going to hurt…….

Maybe should have sent him a pot from us to help cool him down again. — Fits The Scoop (@FitsTheScoop) April 7, 2021

The show, which is hosted in America, will air at 4pm UK time today on the channel here.

