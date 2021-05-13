Something went wrong - please try again later.

Local craft brewers’ beers will be in the spotlight during the Lidl Scottish Craft Beer Festival.

North-east beer firms Brew Toon and six°north and Orkney-based Orkney Brewery all have beers featuring in the Lidl craft beer festival which kicks off today (Thursday May 13).

Launching across Scottish stores, award-winning Laurencekirk-based six°north’s Paradise wheat beer is included in the line-up.

Using only local Scottish water and the finest imported hops, Paradise is a full-bodied creamy wheat beer. With a citrus hint, it has a spicy finish due to the pink peppercorns and grains of paradise spice. It is served in a 330ml bottle and is priced at £1.49.

Apricot hoppiness

The offering from Orkney Brewery is their Northern Light pale ale which will retail at £1.59 for a 500ml bottle.

Named after the lights of the aurora borealis, regularly viewed in our northern skies, this refreshing beer sees citrus flavours combine with a hint of fresh bread, giving way to spice, citrus and apricot hoppiness.

It has a delicious crisp hop character without being overly aggressive.

Lemon Libertea citrus pale ale from Brew Toon is also included in the festival line-up. It is a citrus pale ale which has been brewed with zest and tea leaves to create a refreshing summer beer that is reminiscent of a lemon iced tea.

Light and sessionable, the team brewed the beer using lemongrass and Earl Grey tea that was sourced from our Edinburgh-based leaf tea experts, Eteaket.

It is served in a 330ml bottle and priced at £1.49.

With prices starting at just £1.29, this month’s festival features 19 beers from 11 different Scottish brewers including fan favourites and new profiles set to become the ultimate summer sips.

