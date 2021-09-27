Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Julia Bryce: Card machine tips should have always gone to staff, not greedy owners

Imagine getting a box of cupcakes from your colleagues to thank you for all of your hard work on a project only to have the majority of them ripped from your hands by your boss?
By Julia Bryce
September 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Tips on card machines should go to the staff.
Tips on card machines should go to the staff.

Imagine getting a box of cupcakes from your colleagues to thank you for all of your hard work on a project only to have the majority of them ripped from your hands by your boss?

The sheer devastation knowing you’d put your heart and soul into work and were being rewarded only to have that reward taken away would feel you leaving gutted and under appreciated. Am I wrong?

That’s what I can only imagine having your tips taken off you by business owners would feel like. Paying customers none the wiser that their tip, which has been given for the service the staff have provided, isn’t ever going to make it to their bank accounts.

My experience

When I worked at a hotel in my Aberdeenshire hometown where I grew up during my school and student days, I’d live off my tips. It was marvellous.

They helped pay for nights out, any public travel I needed to take, new clothes, meals out with my friends, cinema trips, were put towards holiday funds that let me get away for my sixth year holiday to Salou with my best friends, and they even allowed me to fill up my car up with a full tank of petrol.

Julia Bryce on holiday with one of her friends in 2010.

Could I have done that had my employers taken my tips from me? Not a chance.

Don’t get me wrong, when I worked in hospitality leaving tips on card machines was relatively new and wasn’t as mainstream as it is nowadays, especially as card is the preference over cash as a result of the pandemic.

But for those working in the industry a decade ago, cash was king and we loved it.

We had a communal tip pot where I worked that we’d split with all waiting staff who were working – with a share going to the kitchen staff too – and in my opinion, it was pretty fair. We’d split them whenever a new shift was about to start, or new staff clocked on. It was a fairly simple and rewarding process that ensured everyone felt valued.

Those who worked on functions also did the same, as did the pub staff.

Julia Bryce, left, with some of her former work colleagues.

But could I stomach taking a card payment where I would knew that the tips customers were leaving would never see my or my colleagues pockets? Absolutely not. And you’re damn right I’d be telling the customer that, too.

However, so many hospitality staff unfortunately have to endure this awful feeling every service they work.

Card payment tips on the rise

Don’t get me wrong, card payment tips aren’t as straight forward as cash payments, but this is 2021 and if we can wire money across the globe in the blink of an eye, surely we can ensure the staff who work hard for their tips actually get them.

Recently it was reported that the government is looking to introduce a new law that will stop business owners from keeping card machine tips.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to announce a change in the law that will entitle staff to receive all of the service charge. Currently it is up to owners to decide what they want to do with the money, however, they are not allowed to keep cash tips.

Plans to force restaurant bosses to hand over all tips to staff were first announced in the Queen’s Speech in 2019.

Tips on card payments have become more popular. For an industry that employs more than 220,000 people – 8.6 percent of Scotland’s jobs – and, indirectly, a further 120,000 people according to the British Hospitality Association, I think it is about time we treat them with the respect they deserve and give them what they should have always been retitled to.

Tips on card payments have become more popular.

What can we do?

Just think how many people might stay in the industry longer and picture it as a desirable career if we paid them well and also let them keep their hard-earned tips too.

Customers also need to take note and question business owners on where card machine tip payments are going. Maybe they are put into a separate pot and kept for staff treat days? Or maybe they are lining the pockets of greedy restaurateurs who don’t properly value their staff.

For example, Tom Kitchin and his wife Michaela Kitchin  have allegedly pocketed thousands in gratuities (reportedly up to £700 a month for five years) earned by front-of-house employees.

Tipping staff is a part of the hospitality sphere across the world. I’d like to think any customer visiting any restaurant should be certain that any gratuities being left would be going straight to the team.

It is our responsibility as diners to question motives and truly make sure we stand up in support of hospitality workers, because if we don’t, who else will?

For more opinion…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal