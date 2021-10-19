WATCH: Comedian Iain Stirling shows MTV Cribs around his ‘dream home’ at Moray distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

WATCH: Comedian Iain Stirling shows MTV Cribs around his ‘dream home’ at Moray distillery

It might not be a nosy around his house, but comedian Iain Stirling has taken MTV Cribs north to the rolling hills of Moray, Speyside on a tour around his "dream home."
By Julia Bryce
October 19, 2021, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce

It might not be a nosy around his house, but comedian Iain Stirling has taken MTV Cribs north to the rolling hills of Moray, Speyside on a tour around his “dream home.”

The Scotsman and voice of ITV show Love Island has teamed up with The Glenlivet Distillery near Ballindalloch to take whisky fans on a tour of the distillery showing off the firm’s newly revamped home.

MTV Cribs is an iconic US show which started in the early ’00s and sees celebrities show off their houses to the masses by giving the camera crew an exclusive look into their lives.

Iain Stirling with some of The Glenlivet collection.

In the video the comedian unveils every inch of the distillery which underwent an 18-month renovation and its “neat” offering including an interactive barley field, the still room and the warehouse.

But what’s in the fridge?

It wouldn’t be an episode of MTV Cribs without a peek inside the fridge. And this one is filled top-to-bottom with The Glenlivet’s capsule collection, which launched in 2019.

The unique edible capsules are filled with cocktails and are available to try at the distillery as part of ‘The Archive’ tour.

The Glenlivet’s master distiller, Alan Winchester, also makes an appearance.

The episode will feature on MTV’s social media channels as well as the brand’s YouTube channel, too.

Iain Stirling said: “Being a huge fan of whisky meant it was an absolute honour to be given the key to The Glenlivet’s newly refurbished home.

“It is such a beautiful place, so rich in history and Scottish charm, that I just had to invite MTV Cribs to check it out.

“From start to finish, the distillery takes you on an adventure into the mystery and intrigue that shrouds the original Speyside single malt.”

For more on Scottish whisky…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal