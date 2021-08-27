Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

EXCLUSIVE: Shiprow Village development to breathe new life into historic Aberdeen street

An Aberdeen hotelier and a publican plan to revamp the Shiprow area of Aberdeen's city centre with a new regeneration plan.
By Julia Bryce
August 27, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Artist impression of Shiprow Village.
Artist impression of Shiprow Village.

An Aberdeen hotelier and a publican plan to revamp the Shiprow area of Aberdeen’s city centre with a new regeneration plan.

Mary Martin of the Aberdeen Douglas Hotel on Market Street and Keith Martin, who set up neighbouring businesses The Craftsman Company and Malone’s Irish Bar, have shared plans of Shiprow Village – a new project which could see the street become a food and drink haven.

The duo look to repurpose the derelict buildings on the street in collaboration with local business owners and independent traders to inject new life into the area.

Shiprow is one of the most historic areas of Aberdeen with documents dating it back
as far as 1281.

Originally the main entrance to the city, it was a key trading port and the area is steeped in merchant history with the Aberdeen Maritime Museum also based there.

Keith Martin of The Craftsman Company and Malone’s Irish Bar with Mary Martin, owner of Aberdeen Douglas Hotel on Shiprow.

It has slowly been redeveloped throughout the past 12 years, with the addition of pubs and food venues including Fierce Bar Aberdeen and outdoor restaurant and beer garden The Ivy Lodge, which Keith also set up, helping to bring customers back to the area.

There is also a cinema, a hotel, a gym and bowling firm, Lane 7, currently based on the road.

The plans

The Shiprow Village project is to take many of the historic and culturally-significant uninhabited units and regenerate them into a vibrant hub that will become a go-to destination.

The vision for the village is to begin with eclectic pop-up food offerings, and then
develop further craft shops, beauty and creative services, start-up offices, bars, and
restaurants.

Looking up one part of Shiprow with The Ivy Lodge pop-up bar on the right.

It is hoped that the variety of merchants will encourage tourists to visit the area, and inspire locals to shop, eat and drink locally.

The project will provide a platform and opportunities for local vendors, and deliver a well-needed boost for the local hospitality trade.

Who’s involved?

Businesses already involved in the project include Fierce Bar, The Ivy Lodge, Malone’s Irish Bar, Molly’s Bistro, Aberdeen Douglas Hotel and The Craftsman Company.

All of these venues are either based on Shiprow or the surrounding streets including Guild Street, Market Street and Exchequer Row.

Mary Martin, said: “After an extremely challenging period for the people of Aberdeen,
and its hospitality trade, we’re excited to mark the start of a new chapter, with the
revival of the area, and the development of something special with Shiprow Village.”

Keith Martin is coordinating the project and is looking forward to progressing the plans with Aberdeen City Council and local business owners.

He emphasised the historical significance of the development area is of huge importance.

He said: “The next step is to take the plans to the council. The stage we’re looking at progressing just now is having pop-up venues in the area, and then adding more as the project progresses.

“We’ve had a huge interest in the project from the traders and the public, which is great.

“We’re busy researching the meaningful history of Shiprow and we want to tell its long and fascinating story as part of the development process.

“We’re also looking at ways in which the local community can become involved in the storytelling and cultural elements of the project.”

For more food and drink news…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal