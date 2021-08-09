Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Saucy Horse serves up fresh, flavoursome and nutritious noodle bowls with ‘secret ingredient’ across the north-east

By Karla Sinclair
August 9, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm

Popping up at various locations in the north-east every weekend and offering its services for weddings and parties, there is ample opportunity for foodies to sample the delicious offering at The Saucy Horse.

The unique mobile bar, launched by Sean Stewart, from Dinnet, Aberdeenshire, serves up tasty vegan and non-vegan vermicelli noodle bowls, as well as homemade Indian chai and gluten-free cakes.

Using a “secret ingredient” sauce to accompany their popular noodle bowls, they – along with other menu items such as Vietnamese sweet and tangy ribs and Vietnamese summer rolls – have been in demand at their pop-up locations.

A noodle bowl with dumplings.

But if it weren’t for Sean deciding to travel the world in the late 2000s, the business may not have become a reality.

Worldwide inspiration

Sean, 57, said: “I have always had a passion and an interest for good food from an early age. Prior to becoming an apprentice joiner, I had always wanted to become a chef.

“I went on to run my construction company in Aberdeen from 1981 for 28 years, re-designing, refurbishing and building restaurants, bars and hotels and was always interested in menus the chefs were putting together.

Sean inside the converted rice horse trailer.

“After packing in construction and travelling around the world, I found myself either cheffing in restaurants or resorts picking an eclectic mix of food styles from various cultures I encountered.

“The hankering to run a wee restaurant or coffee shop never left. Coming across horse box bars was a game-changer and I bought a rice horse trailer in 2018, which I converted into The Saucy Horse (as it is now).

Sean preparing one of the business’ popular noodle bowls.

“My wife, Saj, and I were unaware of any other mobile food vans or boxes doing noodles, so thought we would give that a try.”

Robust flavours

Ahead of getting The Saucy Horse, which launched in 2019, on the road and promoting the brand, Sean had to plan what he wanted to offer – a decision that was made with ease.

“We came up with the name whilst brainstorming around the kitchen table,” he added.

“As for the menu, I was inspired by a number of people, including Mark Weins, Sonny Side and Trevor James. These guys are so out there with their street food locations, as well as the street food itself and what it has to offer.

“I wanted to offer great-tasting noodle bowls that you usually would not make at home – and that’s what we have.

“The variety of flavours are robust and great to work with, it’s a great feeling when you find the perfect balance of sweet, salty and sour.”

Sean Stewart.

“We usually offer four bowls (including a kids bowl) and a side per outing and aim to change the menu monthly.

“Types of bowls include a slow-braised steak rendang, double-cooked Char Siu pork, prawn and langoustine and a fragrant coconut and lime Thai curry served with Korean vegetarian dumplings.

Customers can choose from a number of sauces.

“Our most popular items are the steak rendang, Char Sui pork, the classic teriyaki noodle bowl, and our Vietnamese sweet and tangy ribs. The meat is super tender.

“Our bowls are either served with ramen or vermicelli noodles. We also offer a range of Bon Accord soft drinks, too.

The rise of street food

The business owner says the pandemic has changed consumers’ eating habits dramatically as people have more alfresco dining options.

Sean launched The Saucy Horse in 2019.

Sean said: “Since the first lockdown and in these rapidly changing times, more and more people seem to enjoy alfresco style dining and are beginning realise that great food doesn’t have to cost the earth and can come from small outlets on the street.

“This has already been the case in many other countries for decades. We feel that anything to raise the awareness of street food is a great thing.”

The converted rice horse trailer.

The Saucy Horse can be found in Ballater on the first and third Friday of each month, Aboyne on the first and third Saturday of each month, Alford on the second Friday or Saturday of each month, and Finzean on the last Saturday of each month – unless they have been booked for an event.

“We update our website and social media channels regularly with our new menus and up-and-coming dates and locations,” Sean added.

The business pops up in multiple north-east towns.

“If anyone is looking to try something new, fresh, full of flavour and nutritious then give our noodle bowls a try. We can spice them up to your liking.

“Hopefully, things will settle in the near future and we will be able to attend more events. At the moment, we are just taking one day at a time.”

Map of street food vendors in the north and north-east

For more Street Food Scran content…

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

