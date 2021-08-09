The Saucy Horse serves up fresh, flavoursome and nutritious noodle bowls with ‘secret ingredient’ across the north-east

Popping up at various locations in the north-east every weekend and offering its services for weddings and parties, there is ample opportunity for foodies to sample the delicious offering at The Saucy Horse.

The unique mobile bar, launched by Sean Stewart, from Dinnet, Aberdeenshire, serves up tasty vegan and non-vegan vermicelli noodle bowls, as well as homemade Indian chai and gluten-free cakes.

Using a “secret ingredient” sauce to accompany their popular noodle bowls, they – along with other menu items such as Vietnamese sweet and tangy ribs and Vietnamese summer rolls – have been in demand at their pop-up locations.

But if it weren’t for Sean deciding to travel the world in the late 2000s, the business may not have become a reality.

Worldwide inspiration

Sean, 57, said: “I have always had a passion and an interest for good food from an early age. Prior to becoming an apprentice joiner, I had always wanted to become a chef.

“I went on to run my construction company in Aberdeen from 1981 for 28 years, re-designing, refurbishing and building restaurants, bars and hotels and was always interested in menus the chefs were putting together.

“After packing in construction and travelling around the world, I found myself either cheffing in restaurants or resorts picking an eclectic mix of food styles from various cultures I encountered.

“The hankering to run a wee restaurant or coffee shop never left. Coming across horse box bars was a game-changer and I bought a rice horse trailer in 2018, which I converted into The Saucy Horse (as it is now).

“My wife, Saj, and I were unaware of any other mobile food vans or boxes doing noodles, so thought we would give that a try.”

Robust flavours

Ahead of getting The Saucy Horse, which launched in 2019, on the road and promoting the brand, Sean had to plan what he wanted to offer – a decision that was made with ease.

“We came up with the name whilst brainstorming around the kitchen table,” he added.

“As for the menu, I was inspired by a number of people, including Mark Weins, Sonny Side and Trevor James. These guys are so out there with their street food locations, as well as the street food itself and what it has to offer.

“I wanted to offer great-tasting noodle bowls that you usually would not make at home – and that’s what we have.

“The variety of flavours are robust and great to work with, it’s a great feeling when you find the perfect balance of sweet, salty and sour.” Sean Stewart.

“We usually offer four bowls (including a kids bowl) and a side per outing and aim to change the menu monthly.

“Types of bowls include a slow-braised steak rendang, double-cooked Char Siu pork, prawn and langoustine and a fragrant coconut and lime Thai curry served with Korean vegetarian dumplings.

“Our most popular items are the steak rendang, Char Sui pork, the classic teriyaki noodle bowl, and our Vietnamese sweet and tangy ribs. The meat is super tender.

“Our bowls are either served with ramen or vermicelli noodles. We also offer a range of Bon Accord soft drinks, too.

“The variety of flavours are robust and great to work with, it’s a great feeling when you find the perfect balance of sweet, salty and sour.”

The rise of street food

The business owner says the pandemic has changed consumers’ eating habits dramatically as people have more alfresco dining options.

Sean said: “Since the first lockdown and in these rapidly changing times, more and more people seem to enjoy alfresco style dining and are beginning realise that great food doesn’t have to cost the earth and can come from small outlets on the street.

“This has already been the case in many other countries for decades. We feel that anything to raise the awareness of street food is a great thing.”

The Saucy Horse can be found in Ballater on the first and third Friday of each month, Aboyne on the first and third Saturday of each month, Alford on the second Friday or Saturday of each month, and Finzean on the last Saturday of each month – unless they have been booked for an event.

“We update our website and social media channels regularly with our new menus and up-and-coming dates and locations,” Sean added.

“If anyone is looking to try something new, fresh, full of flavour and nutritious then give our noodle bowls a try. We can spice them up to your liking.

“Hopefully, things will settle in the near future and we will be able to attend more events. At the moment, we are just taking one day at a time.”

Map of street food vendors in the north and north-east

