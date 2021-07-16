Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Food and Drink

Food review: Tuck into monstrous street food dishes at Aberdeen’s Richmond Street Deli

By Karla Sinclair
July 16, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Three of the street food dishes available at Richmond Street Deli.
Three of the street food dishes available at Richmond Street Deli.

There are countless food and drink gems tucked away in the not-so-main streets of Aberdeen, a lot of which I am yet to sample.

The issue for me – and something I have always struggled with – is my shaming lack of navigational skills, often ending up miles and miles away from my desired destination.

But when I planned on stopping by Richmond Street Deli the other week, luckily, it was just doors down from one of my brother’s flats. Although even for me, I do think I would have been able to spy it nevertheless – it is still fairly central after all.

Richmond Street Deli, Richmond Street, Aberdeen.

He, for one, adores the deli on Richmond Street and has told me about it on a number of occasions.

I asked for a few recommendations from him, along with several others, ahead of making a booking as there are far too many tempting dishes to choose from on their menu.

The Crispy Garlic.

Yes, there is a line-up of breakfast rolls available, as well as sandwiches and baked potatoes, but I steered away from them and opted for items you wouldn’t find on a lot of menus elsewhere. Well, on menus that I’ve come across anyway.

Keen to tuck into our dishes on a Saturday, I made an order for collection the day before. I would urge others to do the same given that a number of their slots had already been filled by the time I phoned in.

The Food

The pair of us rocked up bang on our pick-up time, 11.15am. You’re met with a collection counter when you reach Richmond Street Deli, so all you have to do is ring the bell, make a payment and you’ll receive your food. It couldn’t be more straightforward.

Our takeaway bag was heavier than I anticipated when handed over to me, which I thought could only mean one thing – there was plenty of food to go around.

Once I unboxed the items, this was an understatement.

The Katsu.

For me, it was The Katsu that caught my eye, while my boyfriend was sold on The Crispy Garlic.

Inside my box, the first item I spotted was what appeared to be a tortilla wrap. Having clearly not read all the ingredients included in the dish on the menu when placing our order (due to my excitement), you can understand that I was puzzled. No, really, I felt devastated thinking I had been given the wrong item.

Thick strips of chicken, broccoli, cashew and cranberry salad, and a katsu sauce were tucked away inside the flatbread.

However, my lunch partner came to my rescue (as per usual) and opened up the flatbread. All joy had been restored, for a whole load of deliciousness was tucked away underneath.

There were thick strips of crispy chicken, broccoli, and a cashew and cranberry salad, all of which had been lathered in a thick katsu curry sauce. Not messing around, I dived right in.

The meat was juicy, perfectly cooked and tender, a texture that contrasted well when consumed with the broccoli – this may have been considered a little on the hard side for some, but that’s exactly how I like it.

The interior.

The chicken was also complemented by the cashew and cranberry salad, which added a nice sweetness to the dish, satisfying my tastebuds.

However, once I sampled that thick sauce, there was no doubt in my mind that this was my favourite element, so much so that if they sold it in pots or tubs, you would be right in thinking I’d be ordering them weekly. It was a real triumph.

I’ve never been a huge fan of spice, but it added the perfect amount of kick and tasted divine with everything in the box. It also boasted a slight fruity flavour, too.

The Crispy Garlic was tasty and filling.

Moving onto The Crispy Garlic, the brioche bun that held the ingredients looked tempting, to say the least. Inside, there was battered chicken, mature cheddar, aioli, sriracha and mixed leaves.

Again, I was pleasantly surprised by the amount of chicken sandwiched between the two buns. It was crispy and filling, and the cheese had melted over the top with its tasty, gooey texture.

The dirty fries.

The aioli and sriracha rounded the burger off well. The aioli, not too pungent, provided a lovely creamy texture, while the sriracha added a nice tanginess. Both failed to overpower the other ingredients, which was something the pair of us were anxious about.

Alongside our main dishes, we decided to order a portion of the dirty fries. One dish from the deli is certainly more than enough, but we couldn’t help ourselves.

Cheddar cheese sauce, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, sriracha mayo and more all featured in the dish.

It was a colourful sight to see with cheddar cheese sauce, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, sriracha mayo, jalapenos, crispy onion, fresh herbs and spring onion. Quite a mouthful, in more ways than one.

The chips were a tad on the soggy side by the time we tried them, but each component had something different to offer. The crunch of the bacon, acidity of the tomatoes, warming spice of the jalapenos, slight saltiness of the cheese – need I go on?

As you can imagine, we failed to polish everything off – I’d be fairly impressed if someone could.

The Verdict

If you love hefty portions and comfort food that doesn’t fall short on the flavour front, then you won’t regret placing an order at Richmond Street Deli.

The booking process was straightforward and there were a number of ingredients that the pair of us adored, particularly that katsu curry sauce. Boy, I hope the team release the recipe one day…

Price: £21.95

Address: 65 Richmond Street, Aberdeen, AB25 2TS

For more food reviews…

