11 restaurants in the Highlands with two or more AA Rosettes

Every year, dining establishments across the UK are awarded accolades by the AA Rosette scheme.

Established in 1956, the purpose of the rosettes are to assess the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.

A number in the Highlands have received commendations and here we are focussing on those given 2 or more rosettes.

According to the AA Restaurant Guide, success or failure in achieving rosettes is based on one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.

Around 10% of restaurants nationwide are of a standard that is worthy of one Rosette and above. Two rosettes are deemed excellent and three outstanding. Four and five are the pinnacle.

Chez Roux Restaurant at the Rocpool Reserve Hotel – Inverness

2 Rosettes

Indulge in five star luxury at Rocpool Reserve Hotel in the Highland capital where quality is very much at the heart of the offering.

The menu in the restaurant comprises four starters, mains and desserts, keeping the menus short and concise.

Guests can also enjoy afternoon tea or can sample the R Bar menu which features lighter bites and snacks.

Address: Culduthel Road, Inverness IV2 4AG

Bunchrew House Hotel – Inverness

2 Rosettes

This four star hotel near Inverness has its own unique character and sense of style.

Dining in the restaurant, which boasts stunning views of the Black Isle, is a real experience and the venue has retained its two rosettes for the past 20 years.

Sourcing ingredients locally, the head chef works closely with the team to transform the local larder into a masterpiece on every plate.

Address: Inverness IV3 8TA

Rocpool – Inverness

2 Rosettes

Serving up delicious food inspired by flavours from across the globe, Rocpool has been a popular haunt in Inverness for many years.

The contemporary brasserie has stunning glass frontage showcasing delightful views of the river and the ancient castle.

The food alone is second to none and features a range of local produce which is lovingly served up by a first class team.

Address: 1 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NE

Glenmorangie House – Tain

2 Rosettes

The boutique hotel is situated just moment from Glenmorangie’s whisky distillery and benefits from views of the Moray Firth coast.

Using the same passion for their whiskies, the team design the most elegant dishes to impress guests staying at the hotel.

While the restaurant isn’t open to non-residents, an escape here is well worth investing in, if not just for the food alone.

Address: Fearn by Tain, Tain IV20 1XP

The Inch Hotel – Fort Augustus, Inverness-shire

2 Rosettes

Steeped in history, this iconic hotel offers up exceptional dining with some of the country’s top chef talent in the kitchen.

Specialising in highlighting the very best of Scottish cuisine, guests can indulge in dishes drawing on the country’s heritage and devour a range of starters, mains and desserts in the comfortable surroundings.

The firm states that 90% of what is served comes direct from Scotland so they can trace each ingredient back to how it was grown, raised or made.

Address: Fort Augustus, Inverness-shire PH32 4BL

Links House at Royal Dornoch – Dornoch

2 Rosettes

Experience extraordinary food at Links House at Royal Dornoch’s restaurant Mara which opened around nine months ago in April 2021.

Featuring an array of sustainable dishes that are made with local produce no more than 20 to 50 miles away, this restaurant means business when it comes to serving up good food made well.

The Links House kitchens are led by executive chef James McDonald, who brings more than 20 years’ experience to the role.

With time spent in the Michelin-starred kitchens of Gordon Ramsay and Bjorn van der Horst, as well as periods spent cooking in the Middle East, McDonald has designed a menu for Mara that celebrates the region.

Address: Golf Road, Dornoch IV25 3LW

Forss House Hotel – Thurso

2 Rosettes

Using local produce from neighbouring estates and the seas that surround Scotland, the kitchen team at Forss House Hotel use high quality products to craft each and every dish at the venue.

Said to be the only 2 AA Rosette restaurant in the Caithness area, diners can be wowed by the talents both back and front of house.

The dinner menu is smaller with just four starters, mains and desserts featuring, however there is something to suit all tastes.

Address: Forss, Thurso KW14 7XY

Russell’s Restaurant at Smiddy House – Spean Bridge

2 Rosettes

Open for dinner only Russell’s Restaurant in the village of Spean Bridge offers an outstanding choice of dishes which beautifully showcase Scotland’s bountiful larder.

Proud to focus primarily on using local produce, diners will find ingredients including scallops from the Island of Mull, Arisiag prawns and Loch Duart salmon on the menu, including lots more.

The meat on the menu is sourced from Yorkes of Dundee and everything is traceable meaning the chefs and diners know the animals have been reared well and treated with care.

Address: Roy Bridge Road, Spean Bridge PH34 4EU

The Cross – Kinguissie

3 Rosettes

One of three venues in the north to boast 3 AA Rosettes, you’ll be spoiled for choice at The Cross at Kinguissie.

With two evening menus, including a three-course one and a signature tasting menu. The six-course tasting version offers guests the opportunity to match each course with carefully selected paired wines and features a range of seasonal produce showcasing Scotland’s bounty.

Address: Kingussie, Tweedmill Brae, Ardbroilach Road, Kingussie PH21 1LB

Station Road Restaurant at The Lovat – Fort Augustus

3 Rosettes

Since 2011, head chef Sean Kelly has continued to develop the offering at the restaurant and has been hugely successful in gaining numerous accolades all at the same time.

He is passionate about food and has gained the hotel’s Instagram page 89K followers as a result of his stunningly artistic dishes.

Leading his team, the brigade works to put as much effort into every plate meaning quality is at the heart of everything they do.

Address: A82, Fort Augustus PH32 4DU

1887 Restaurant at The Torridon – Torridon, Wester Ross

3 Rosettes

Last but not least is 1887 Restaurant at The Torridon. This venue is situated in the glens of Wester Ross and benefits from a wonderful scenic surrounding.

Named after the year the hotel was built, the restaurant is contemporary and the team is headed up by head chef Paul Green. Together they serve up delightful British cuisine using fresh produce from The Torridon Farm, its kitchen garden and surrounding land and lochs.

Did we mention the whisky bar has more than 365 malts?

Address: Annat, By Achnasheen, Wester Ross IV22 2EY

