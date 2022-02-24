Could it really be true? Signs growing Six by Nico is opening in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Could it really be true? Signs growing Six by Nico is opening in Aberdeen

By Ross Hempseed
February 24, 2022, 9:46 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 9:47 pm
Graphic showing Nico Simeone, Aberdeen and a plate of food.
It is rumoured Nico Simeone is opening a Six by Nico branch in Aberdeen.

Rumours are continuing to grow that restaurant chain Six by Nico could be poised to open in Aberdeen.

The group founded by top chef Nico Simeone is reported to be interested in moving into the former Topolabamba building at 367 Union Street.

Speculation began in December last year when Six by Nico submitted an application for a building warrant to refurbish the premises.

Mr Simeone has been expanding his culinary empire with restaurants in both Glasgow and Edinburgh with six others across the UK.

Six by Nico is known for its unique concept of dining which includes a themed six-course menu which changes every six weeks.

Plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council show Six by Nico signage outside the former Topolabamba premises on Union Street.

Menus have featured themes such as New York City, The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Paris, Guilty Pleasures, Catalonia.

The current theme across all Six by Nico restaurants is Once Upon a Time, which transports your taste buds into the land of fairy tales, magic and whimsy.

It now seems more likely that the affordable dining experience of Six by Nico will be coming to the city following the submission of planning application documents to Aberdeen City Council.

Designs for signage using the signature Six by Nico logo, which will feature on the restaurant façade, were included in the application.

The submitted application strongly hints at a new Six by Nico in the Granite City occupying a central location along the busy thoroughfare of Union Street.

While plans have been submitted a decision by Aberdeen City Council has yet to be made.

Six by Nico has previously been approached to comment about the plans, but said it had no comment to make. The firm has been contacted again to comment.

