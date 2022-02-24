Could it really be true? Signs growing Six by Nico is opening in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rumours are continuing to grow that restaurant chain Six by Nico could be poised to open in Aberdeen.

The group founded by top chef Nico Simeone is reported to be interested in moving into the former Topolabamba building at 367 Union Street.

Speculation began in December last year when Six by Nico submitted an application for a building warrant to refurbish the premises.

Mr Simeone has been expanding his culinary empire with restaurants in both Glasgow and Edinburgh with six others across the UK.

Six by Nico is known for its unique concept of dining which includes a themed six-course menu which changes every six weeks.

Menus have featured themes such as New York City, The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Paris, Guilty Pleasures, Catalonia.

The current theme across all Six by Nico restaurants is Once Upon a Time, which transports your taste buds into the land of fairy tales, magic and whimsy.

It now seems more likely that the affordable dining experience of Six by Nico will be coming to the city following the submission of planning application documents to Aberdeen City Council.

Designs for signage using the signature Six by Nico logo, which will feature on the restaurant façade, were included in the application.

The submitted application strongly hints at a new Six by Nico in the Granite City occupying a central location along the busy thoroughfare of Union Street.

While plans have been submitted a decision by Aberdeen City Council has yet to be made.

Six by Nico has previously been approached to comment about the plans, but said it had no comment to make. The firm has been contacted again to comment.