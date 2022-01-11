Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Is well-known restaurant chain Six by Nico coming to Aberdeen?

Fans of the popular Six by Nico brand could be in for a treat as the restaurant group has lodged a building warrant to transform a former eatery in Aberdeen.
By Julia Bryce
January 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Nico Simeone of Six by Nico.

The group, which was founded by chef Nico Simeone in Glasgow, has submitted plans to refurbish the former Topolabamba building on Union Street in the city centre.

Best known for its affordable themed six-course tasting menu experience that changes every six weeks, it is unknown if the restaurant group will use the space for its popular Six by Nico concept, or if it will be used for something else.

Nico Simeone in one of his restaurants.
Speculation has been growing online over the past few days regarding the business opening in Aberdeen, however we have outlined everything we know to provide clarity.

What do we know?

We understand that the business has committed to the former Topolabamba building at 367 Union Street.

The application to refurbish the venue was lodged by Six by Nico on Thursday December 23, 2021 and it is set for commercial use.

A decision date is still to be set and a decision is still to be made by the local authority.

Topolabamba in Aberdeen, Union Street.
We know that Six by Nico has lodged plans to refurbish the internal of the existing restaurant. According to the proposed plans they will add a new theatre kitchen with extraction and other things including new sanitary facilities, new joinery and partitions and new extraction to toilets [all ventilation to use existing exit routes].

The company changed its Six by Nico (Nottinghill) Ltd business to Six by Nico (Aberdeen) Ltd in October, 2021.

What don’t we know?

It is unclear whether the venue will be a Six by Nico restaurant or one of Nico’s other restaurants. The restaurateur has other venues related to the group including Beat: 6, 111 by Modou and Chateau-X.

It could also be a venue the business may rent out to another hospitality firm later down the line, or could sell at a later date.

No other plans have been announced by the brand for Aberdeen.

What is Six by Nico?

The restaurant brand has been hugely successful with multiple venues now dotted across the county. Venue locations include Glasgow, Edinburgh, London – Canary Wharf and Fitzrovia, Manchester, Belfast and Dublin.

Its offering is based on making tasting menus (priced at £32 in Scotland) affordable for individuals and guests can also enjoy paired wines for an additional £27.

The experience is themed and changes every six weeks.

Themes have included New York City, The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Paris, Guilty Pleasures, Catalonia, The Orient Express and Thai Street Food in the past.

It also successfully launched its dine-at-home concept Home by Nico and Home-X during the pandemic when restaurants closed.

The business was approached for comment and has no comment to make at this time.

