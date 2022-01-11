Is well-known restaurant chain Six by Nico coming to Aberdeen?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fans of the popular Six by Nico brand could be in for a treat as the restaurant group has lodged a building warrant to transform a former eatery in Aberdeen.

The group, which was founded by chef Nico Simeone in Glasgow, has submitted plans to refurbish the former Topolabamba building on Union Street in the city centre.

Best known for its affordable themed six-course tasting menu experience that changes every six weeks, it is unknown if the restaurant group will use the space for its popular Six by Nico concept, or if it will be used for something else.

Speculation has been growing online over the past few days regarding the business opening in Aberdeen, however we have outlined everything we know to provide clarity.

What do we know?

We understand that the business has committed to the former Topolabamba building at 367 Union Street.

The application to refurbish the venue was lodged by Six by Nico on Thursday December 23, 2021 and it is set for commercial use.

A decision date is still to be set and a decision is still to be made by the local authority.

We know that Six by Nico has lodged plans to refurbish the internal of the existing restaurant. According to the proposed plans they will add a new theatre kitchen with extraction and other things including new sanitary facilities, new joinery and partitions and new extraction to toilets [all ventilation to use existing exit routes].

The company changed its Six by Nico (Nottinghill) Ltd business to Six by Nico (Aberdeen) Ltd in October, 2021.

What don’t we know?

It is unclear whether the venue will be a Six by Nico restaurant or one of Nico’s other restaurants. The restaurateur has other venues related to the group including Beat: 6, 111 by Modou and Chateau-X.

It could also be a venue the business may rent out to another hospitality firm later down the line, or could sell at a later date.

No other plans have been announced by the brand for Aberdeen.

What is Six by Nico?

The restaurant brand has been hugely successful with multiple venues now dotted across the county. Venue locations include Glasgow, Edinburgh, London – Canary Wharf and Fitzrovia, Manchester, Belfast and Dublin.

Its offering is based on making tasting menus (priced at £32 in Scotland) affordable for individuals and guests can also enjoy paired wines for an additional £27.

The experience is themed and changes every six weeks.

Themes have included New York City, The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Paris, Guilty Pleasures, Catalonia, The Orient Express and Thai Street Food in the past.

It also successfully launched its dine-at-home concept Home by Nico and Home-X during the pandemic when restaurants closed.

The business was approached for comment and has no comment to make at this time.

