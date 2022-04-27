Too Good To Go: Was I treated to a famed Greggs sausage roll in my £2.59 mystery bag?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Too long had I allowed Greggs to slip past my radar on the Too Good To Go app.

I had, after all, heard countless positive experiences from friends and family about their mystery bags from the bakery chain.

One found as many as four doughnuts, four yum yums and two sandwiches inside, while another was treated to six sausage rolls. You read correctly, six.

I don’t visit Greggs on the regular. As a matter of fact, I haven’t even sampled one of their famed sausage rolls to date.

And I don’t say that in a boasting manner, but with my head hung in shame.

I, for one, loathe Tuesdays. I wouldn’t ask why because there really isn’t a reason behind it.

So what did I decide to do yesterday to perk myself up? I headed to the Too Good To Go app, of course.

There were plenty of bags available at Greggs locations across the city, one being George Street, so I reserved one and patiently waited for 5.30pm to arrive.

What I got my hands on…

Firstly I’ll answer the question that I’m sure a lot of you are wondering. No, I did not bag myself a sausage roll. Cue the sad music.

But I wasn’t going to let it dampen my experience because there were a number of other delicious-looking items inside.

Let’s start with the two savoury goods. Evidently, one was a baguette. This was a score for me given that I had been craving one on the day. I took it as fate and decided to tuck into it for my supper.

Sandwiched in between the crispy yet fluffy baguette were thin slices of mature cheddar cheese and honey roasted ham – a classic combination that can never do wrong in my eyes.

More butter or marg could have been thrown into the mix as I resorted to spreading more of my own on, but other than that it was a delight.

The other savoury item was a warm sausage, bean and cheese melt. Greggs fans will know all about the pastry, but I had never stumbled across it before.

The pastry itself was the star of the show. It was flaky and golden brown. It also boasted the perfect thickness, ensuring the contents remained intact inside.

I didn’t think too much of the filling. Perhaps it was the beans that were leaving a sour taste and overwhelming my palate, but the sausage was of high quality and there was plenty of it.

If you have a sweet tooth, then carry on reading. The remaining two (or should I say six) items were a combination of mouth-watering yum yums and sugar strand doughnuts. And, oh boy, they looked the part.

All of the bakes looked picture-perfect and boasted sweet glossy icings. The doughnuts had an even coating of sprinkles, adding a nice texture.

Under further inspection, each one was pillowy soft, so they clearly hadn’t been hanging around the bakery for long.

General prices of the items:

1x sausage, bean and cheese melt: £1.65

1x ham and cheese baguette: £3.05

1x yum yum (two pack): £1.05

4x sugar strand doughnut: £3.80 (£0.95 each)

Total cost: £9.55

Total savings: £6.96

Was it worth it?

If you were to ask if I would venture to a Greggs bakery for another Too Good To Go bag, I would say yes in a heartbeat.

The items I tried tasted fresh. I was expecting the baguette at least to have gone rather stale, but it couldn’t have been further from it.

All in all, I was very satisfied with the contents. And I’m sure my family appreciated it too given that they were treated to those doughnuts…

