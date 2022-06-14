Buckie chef swaps parties with Jason Donovan to bring food truck revolution to New Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie chef swaps parties with Jason Donovan to bring food truck revolution to New Elgin

By Andy Morton
June 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Danny Grant is making a go of it with his food truck in New Elgin.
Danny Grant grafted his whole life to carve out a career at the top end of the hospitality industry.

He spent years working in Scotland’s best kitchens, and even partied the night away with Jason Donovan.

So why did he give it all up to open a takeaway stall in New Elgin?

The answer has as much to do with the food truck revolution sweeping the north-east as it does about Danny, who this month launched his Nae Bad Food project from a static caravan in the garden of New Elgin pub the Kirkie Bar.

Danny is focused on quality food and a good atmosphere.

“My idea of comfort food is not your Michelin-starred restaurant,” says Danny, who lists the Craigellachie Hotel, Gleneagles and The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews as previous employers.

“My comfort food is simple, good-quality local produce. That’s what I enjoy cooking, so that’s what I wanted to do.”

The food truck revolution

Nae Bad Food is the latest in a line of food trucks that are shaking up the restaurant sector across the north-east. The mobile kitchens are giving young, adventurous chefs like Danny the chance to run their own businesses.

The trucks are a first step on a career path that could lead to a more traditional form of restaurant.

“There is a future here if I nail it,” acknowledges Danny. “I want to make the food consistently good quality and build the brand and then in two or three years’ time I’d look to get a bigger space.”

What’s available at Elgin food truck Nae Bad Food?

The menu at Elgin’s Nae Bad Food is a perfect example of what food trucks can do well – people-pleasers such as burgers and dirty fries with a few twists on classic flavours.

The menu at Nae Bad Food features burgers, nachos and dirty fries, plus a few surprises.

Meanwhile, Danny’s background has inspired him to line up some surprise specials.

The experienced chef is planning a line of monkfish tacos using local seafood, mustard-smothered chilli dogs sourced from a local butcher and Yorkshire pudding wraps.

“Because I’ve been in the industry a while, I have the drive and the attitude and the passion to smash it and adapt to what New Elgin wants,” he adds.

Danny freely admits New Elgin is not exactly a culinary hot spot.

But the Buckie native, whose mum and dad live in New Elgin, is on a mission to bring everything he has learned as a chef to his adopted hometown.

Elgin food truck
Danny gets to grips with some of his dishes.

The 27-year-old has been assisted by the owners of the Kirkie Bar, who have given him the run of their beer garden. The garden seats more than 40, and Danny envisages a space that can cater to everyone.

“It’s all about good food and good atmosphere,” says Danny. “I want people to come to the beer garden and just enjoy simple hospitality.”

Hobnobbing with the stars

Last weekend, Danny got a taste of what the future holds when the beer garden was packed out for the Jubilee.

Rushed off his feet, the chef was clearly exhilarated by the experience of customers lining up to try his food.

It is, however, a long way from Danny’s fine dining training, when bosses would send him down to London.

The chef was on one of these trips when he found himself mingling with London’s celebrity scene, including former Neighbours star Donovan.

“It was the opening night of a Notting Hill gastropub that was collaborating with the Craigellachie Hotel,” Danny recalls. “There were loads of celebrities there, and of course me being a Buckie loon it was all very daunting.”

Elgin food truck
The beer garden at the Kirkie Bar offers room for plenty of people.

Jason gets Danny’s seal of approval – “a very nice guy,” he says.

And asked if he expects any of his famous friends to make the trip up north, Danny is optimistic.

“Hopefully, yeah,” Danny says with a laugh. “That would be good.”

Nae Bad Food is open every day except Monday from 12am to 8pm. The truck is the beer garden of New Elgin’s Kirkie Bar.

