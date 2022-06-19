Sweet treats: Enjoy making these SKIPPY® peanut butter ice cream recipes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Make homemade delicious ice cream a little bit more simple with these two SKIPPY® peanut butter ice cream recipes.

As this summer is predicted to be a hot one again, enjoying a cooling ice cream is the perfect way to bring the temperature down.

These quick and easy peanut butter ice cream recipe ideas are definitely worth trying out and are ideal for all ages.

You can use SKIPPY® peanut butter as a great ingredient to liven up ice cream flavours, and these recipes are also great fun to make from scratch with the kids.

With a mixture of chocolate and peanut butter and chocolate mixed throughout, what’s not to love?

SKIPPY® no-churn peanut butter ice cream

Ingredients

480g whipping cream

400g sweetened condensed milk

340g jar SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Extra Creamy

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Toppings: sprinkles, choc chips, sauce as desired

Method

In a medium bowl, beat whipping cream with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. In separate bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk, SKIPPY® Peanut Butter, vanilla extract and salt until smooth. Fold whipped cream into milk mixture. Transfer to plastic wrap-lined loaf pan. Freeze for four hours or until firm. Add toppings, if desired.

SKIPPY® choc chip swirl and banana ice cream

Ingredients

340g jar SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Choc Chip Swirl (use c.150g)

4 large ripe bananas – chopped

into slices

into slices ½ tsp vanilla essence – optional

Method

Put the sliced bananas into a food processor and blitz until smooth. Add the SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Choc Chip Swirl and again blitz until smooth. Spoon the mixture into a plastic container and place in the freezer for three hours until firm. Serve scoops of the ice cream with fresh berries.

More from food and drink…