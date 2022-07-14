For your Mai Tais only: Aberdeen mixers to reveal their wackiest creations at secret cocktail event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whisper it: Two of Aberdeen’s biggest cocktail innovators are to hold a very secret event this weekend, with the location and drinks menu revealed only at the last minute.

The Secret Garden, the brainchild of Gregor Sey and Cameron Esson, will be held on Saturday July 16 in an Aberdeen city centre location.

The experience will last 90 minutes, with guests served five experimental cocktails along with a few plates of food.

All other details are under strict embargo until prior to the event, when guests will get a full heads-up.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, Gregor says the subterfuge will add to the excitement of the occasion.

He also says the secret event allows him to try out cocktails rarely seen in Aberdeen.

“We’re looking at this as a bit of a brain dump of all the wacky ideas that we can’t really pull off in our day job,” says Gregor, who through his and Cameron’s company Boozy Events organises virtual and in-person cocktail masterclasses.

“There’s nothing too outrageous, or any flavours people wouldn’t expect. But we want them all to say: ‘How did they do that?’”

‘Six by Nico meets Heston Blumenthal’

Gregor is tight-lipped on the cocktail specifics but promises visitors to the Secret Garden event “Six by Nico meets Heston Blumenthal”.

He says a non-alcoholic version of each cocktail is available.

Meanwhile, the garden’s real secret, Gregor says, is that the flavour of a cocktail is not only determined by its ingredients. The colour, shape and the location it is consumed in all play a role.

It’s a lesson guests to the garden are about to learn.

“You don’t necessarily always taste with your tongue,” Gregor says. “It’s your eyes, smell and touch. So we’re just going to mess it up with all of their senses.”

The Secret Garden will take place as a one-off event on Saturday July 16. Two sittings are available – at 4pm and 6.30pm. Tickets are £35 per person. Advance booking is required here. Guests will learn the location of the garden the day before the event.

