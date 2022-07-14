For your Mai Tais only: Aberdeen mixers to reveal their wackiest creations at secret cocktail event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

For your Mai Tais only: Aberdeen mixers to reveal their wackiest creations at secret cocktail event

By Andy Morton
July 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 7:26 pm
The Secret Garden will take place at a mystery Aberdeen city centre venue.
The Secret Garden will take place at a mystery Aberdeen city centre venue.

Whisper it: Two of Aberdeen’s biggest cocktail innovators are to hold a very secret event this weekend, with the location and drinks menu revealed only at the last minute.

The Secret Garden, the brainchild of Gregor Sey and Cameron Esson, will be held on Saturday July 16 in an Aberdeen city centre location.

The experience will last 90 minutes, with guests served five experimental cocktails along with a few plates of food.

All other details are under strict embargo until prior to the event, when guests will get a full heads-up.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, Gregor says the subterfuge will add to the excitement of the occasion.

Gregor wants to surprise and delight at the Secret Garden event.

He also says the secret event allows him to try out cocktails rarely seen in Aberdeen.

“We’re looking at this as a bit of a brain dump of all the wacky ideas that we can’t really pull off in our day job,” says Gregor, who through his and Cameron’s company Boozy Events organises virtual and in-person cocktail masterclasses.

“There’s nothing too outrageous, or any flavours people wouldn’t expect. But we want them all to say: ‘How did they do that?’”

‘Six by Nico meets Heston Blumenthal’

Gregor is tight-lipped on the cocktail specifics but promises visitors to the Secret Garden event “Six by Nico meets Heston Blumenthal”.

He says a non-alcoholic version of each cocktail is available.

Meanwhile, the garden’s real secret, Gregor says, is that the flavour of a cocktail is not only determined by its ingredients. The colour, shape and the location it is consumed in all play a role.

The event promises to showcase some ambitious cocktail ideas.

It’s a lesson guests to the garden are about to learn.

“You don’t necessarily always taste with your tongue,” Gregor says. “It’s your eyes, smell and touch. So we’re just going to mess it up with all of their senses.”

The Secret Garden will take place as a one-off event on Saturday July 16. Two sittings are available – at 4pm and 6.30pm. Tickets are £35 per person. Advance booking is required here. Guests will learn the location of the garden the day before the event.

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal