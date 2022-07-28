7 of the best chippers for veggie and vegan options in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The north-east of Scotland is known to be one of the best places to enjoy a fish supper.

Not only because we have some brilliant fish and chip shops in the area, but because the fish they use is incredibly fresh.

But what is on offer if you don’t like or eat fish? For those who are veggie and vegan it can be more challenging to find a chipper that can satisfy your taste buds.

To help readers, the Food and Drink Team has devised a list of some of the best places to go if you are searching for alternative options.

From vegan fish and chips to pies, specials and cauliflower wings, be sure to check out some of these venues next time you’re looking to tuck into a chipper.

If we’ve missed your favourite off the list let us know in the comments. You can also leave a recommendation of what you love to order.

Sea Salt and Sole

With three shops dotted across Aberdeen in Cove, Bridge of Don and Dyce, you’ll probably have already made it to this well-known chipper.

Sea Salt and Sole opened in early 2019 and has since grown to be one of Aberdeen’s most respected outfits.

In the veggie/vegan section you’ll find everything from a homemade veggie burger, vegan sausages, macaroni pie, onion rings, pineapple fritters and they also sometimes offer a cauliflower wings special.

The chips here are double cooked and the varieties of potatoes used change with the season.

There’s also a gluten-free offering which is fried in its own dedicated fryer.

Address: Unit 5 Jesmond Drive, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen AB22 8UR/Station Road, Dyce, Aberdeen AB21 7BA/81 Charleston Road N, Cove Bay, Aberdeen AB12 3SZ

*Online ordering is also available

Oor Wullie’s Braw Fish and Chips

Scotland’s only Oor Wullie’s branded fish and chip shop is located right here in Aberdeen.

They too have a great bunch of vegan options which include white pudding, black pudding and a sausage.

Macaroni pies are available for the veggies and if you’re feeling really hungry, then why not treat yourself to a chip buttie chaser?

They also sell deep fried cookie bombs which are Cookie Cult cookies deep fried in gluten-free batter. Be sure to double check with the venue that the cookies are veggie (or even vegan) as they can change from time to time.

Address: 529 Great Western Road, Aberdeen AB10 6PE

*Online ordering is also available

Low’s Traditional Fish and Chips

Low’s has two shops in its portfolio with the first being based in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, and the second at Berryden’s Business Park in the city.

A vegetarian spicy bean burger graces the menu, as does a macaroni pie,

For those looking for something lighter there’s a range of salads and baked potatoes at the Westhill branch.

There’s also homemade macaroni pies and sides including mozzarella dippers, corn on the cob, mushy peas, onion and pineapple fritters and a variety of sauces.

And at lunch time they serve portions of macaroni cheese.

Address: Unit 4, Berryden Business Park, 12 Berryden Road, Aberdeen AB25 3SA/Unit 4, Westhill Shopping Centre, Westhill, Aberdeenshire AB32 6RL

*Online ordering is also available

The Bay Fish and Chips

This award-winning chipper has certainly made a name for itself over the years and is one of the region’s biggest food success stories when it comes to fish and chips.

While there are limited veggie options the Stonehaven chipper’s chickpea fritters are praised highly by customers and the firm also cooks its chips and other items in vegetable oil.

Macaroni pies are also on offer, and you can tuck into onion rings, battered mushrooms, mushy peas and more.

The firm has also teamed up with a local taxi firm, Dash Cabs, to be able to offer delivery from Tuesday to Sunday from 4pm onwards.

Address: Beach Road, Stonehaven, , Aberdeenshire AB39 2RD

*Online ordering is also available

The Carron Fish Bar

Another much-loved Stonehaven fish and chip shop, The Carron Fish Bar is where the deep-fried Mars Bar was invented.

For veggies there’s a macaroni cheese pie a vegetable burger, tattie fritters, plus plenty of sides. That’s not forgetting the mozzarella bites.

If you’re vegan though, the fillet strips that have recently just launched are a must-try according to those in a local vegan foodie Facebook group. The chipper’s first alternative meat option, it is becoming a popular choice among customers.

Address: 1 Allardice Street, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire AB39 2BN

*Online ordering is also available

Balmedie Fish and Chip Shop

If you’re vegetarian then the Balmedie Fish and Chip Shop is a must with its large menu catered specifically for those who don’t eat meat or fish.

On it you’ll find everything from chilli to burgers, wraps, spring rolls, macaroni pies, macaroni cheese bites and a pizza quarter.

There’s also Quorn sausages available and Quorn nuggets, too.

A range of veggie sides can also be found including halloumi fries, jalapeno peppers, cheese sticks, battered mushrooms, cheeso rings and onion rings.

Online forums also suggest the venue is looking to add even more veggie options to the offering so be sure to keep an eye on their social media pages for updates.

Address: 2 Whitehorse Buildings, Balmedie, Aberdeen AB23 8XR

Roots at the Beach

For those vegans really looking to satisfy their fish supper needs then Roots at the Beach is the perfect place to do just that.

Not only is the food truck dedicated to offering just vegan options, but it also boasts a full vegan fish and chips menu every Thursday night from 5pm.

From banana blossom used as the fish to tofu used to make the scampi, plus a whole host of other dishes, and sometimes desserts, Roots Catering has you covered.

Day-to-day though you’ll find plenty of delicious eats at their food truck along the Beach Esplanade just along from the Fittie (Footdee) side of the beach.

Address: Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen AB11 5DN