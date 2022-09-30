Popular Westhill chipper makes UK top 40 list of Fish & Chip Takeaway of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular north-east takeaway has earned a spot in the Top 40 of the Fish & Chip Takeaway of the Year 2023 list.

Low’s Traditional Fish and Chips in Westhill is one of just two chippies in Scotland to make the list, alongside The Fish Works in Largs.

The family-run business was opened 30 years ago by Clifford Low and is now run by his son, David Low.

It has garnered many awards over its history including Best Fish & Chip Shop in Scotland and Top 10 Fish & Chip Shop in the UK, both in 2019.

Finalists are judged by a panel from the National Fish and Chip Awards, which looks at criteria including customer service, and environmental and sustainably good practices.

Andrew Crook, president at The National Federation of Fish Friers said: “Being able to announce the top 40 finalists for this category is an absolute pleasure.

“It is no secret that the industry are facing some challenges.

“That said, this industry is built upon British stoicism. And with spirit and determination we are committed to supporting our members and seeing through tough times.

“We cannot wait to celebrate at the awards ceremony in February 2023.”

‘It is great to be recognised’

Low’s have recently branched out serving vegan/vegetarian dishes alongside the nation’s favourite takeaway.

Items on the menu include homemade macaroni pies, spicy bean burgers, salads and mozzarella dippers.

Owner David Low said: “In what is an incredibly difficult time for the industry as a whole it is great to be recognised in this way.

“This business has been in the family for over 35 years and we have always strived to maintain the highest standards of service & quality.

“I would like to thank all the staff involved with the business for there hard work & efforts & the customers for there ongoing support.”

The inaugural National Fish and Chip Awards will take place at the Park Plaza Hotel in London in February 2023.