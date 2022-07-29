Aberdeen woman raises a glass to new wine school venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen woman raises a glass to new wine school venture

Do you know your Merlot from your Chianti or your Chardonnay from your Pinot?  Wine aficionados and amateurs in the north-east are in for a treat as a new wine school will launch in Aberdeen.
By Julia Bryce
July 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Anna Ferrier is launching Aberdeen Local Wine School.
Anna Ferrier is launching Aberdeen Local Wine School.

Anna Ferrier from Ellon will bring Aberdeen Local Wine School to the city this autumn with a series of events already lined-up for wine fanatics to book.

From exclusive tastings to events designed to introduce individuals to different styles of wine, not to mention lunches and cheese and wine tasting nights, there’s something to suit all tastes and levels of wine drinker.

Wine is the focus of Anna’s new business.

Aberdeen Local Wine School

Launching her first event in September, Anna, who formerly worked as the store manager at Majestic Wines in Aberdeen, has teamed up with a few local venues to bring the school to the area.

Paying an initial investment to Local Wine School, a network of more than 27 wine school franchisees in the UK, Anna has bought into the brand to bring it to the north-east.

The 31-year-old wine enthusiast who moved from Germany to Scotland in 2010 for her university studies fell in love with wine when visiting wineries on a family holiday to South Africa.

Anna at one of the vineyards in South Africa.

She has since achieved a verity of wine-related qualifications including being a Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) certified educator and holding a Level 4 Diploma in wines.

As well as in-person events she’ll also run courses for those who are eager to learn more about wine, the process of making it and the grapes used.

Prices for the events range from £30 to £110 per person and there are limited spaces for each, too.

Aberdeenshire on the horizon

While the events will all take place in the city centre initially, Anna hopes to extend them to other Aberdeenshire towns like Ellon and Inverurie in the coming months.

She said: “I look forward to bringing fun and informal wine tasting events to the city of Aberdeen, welcoming people from all backgrounds whatever their knowledge of wine may be.

“As a WSET Certified Educator I am also keen to offer WSET qualifications to eager enthusiasts as well as professionals who would like to further their careers within the industry.”

The wine lover is looking forward to launching her business.

Anna loves richer styles of Champagne like Bollinger and oaked Chardonnays, while her top wine choice is Orin Swift Abstract – a big, luscious, and powerful red wine with lots of personality.

The first event, an Introduction to wine tasting, will take place on Thursday 8 September 8 at Bio Café in Aberdeen.

Guests will taste six different wines and learn about the main grape varieties, wine producing countries and basic tasting techniques.

Anna’s top 7 tips when buying wine

  1. Don’t judge a bottle by its label
  2. Don’t be intimidated by wine jargon or complicated labels
  3. Price doesn’t always indicate quality
  4. Ask for advice
  5. Shop independent where you can
  6. Don’t be afraid to try new things
  7. Don’t always go with the obvious choice – look out for better value alternatives

