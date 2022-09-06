Pink mayonnaise heads south as takeaway kings Aberdam cook up Glasgow expansion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Annie Lennox, Denis Law, oil and gas – for years Aberdeen has exported its home-grown success stories to the rest of the world.

The city can now add a new name to the list; local fast-food phenomenon Aberdam is to launch its dirty burgers and loaded fries in Glasgow.

The expansion, in partnership with Deliveroo, is Aberdam’s first foray out of home turf and marks yet another milestone for the fledgling business.

Launched less than 18 months ago mid-pandemic, Aberdam quickly found an audience for its unashamedly decadent takeaway food through home delivery and from its outlet on Shiprow.

Owners Dave Griffiths and Michael Robertson now want Glasgow to get a taste of such Instagram-friendly fare as cheese-and-bacon stuffed portions, Nutella-covered fries and eye-catching pink mayonnaise.

From next month, Glaswegians can order Aberdam food as the takeaway experts join Deliveroo’s new Editions kitchen in Scotland’s biggest city.

The Editions format, which houses about 10 takeaway kitchens in one city centre hub, is already used in other UK cities and is about to launch in Glasgow.

Food from the hub is only available for takeaway through the Deliveroo app.

Glasgow invitation for Aberdam

In a sign of just how popular Aberdam is with Deliveroo customers in Aberdeen, the takeaway was one of only a handful of independents invited to be part of the Glasgow kitchen.

Co-owner Dave is excited to be part of it.

“I honestly can’t wait to hit the streets and start showing people our food and see what they make of pink mayonnaise,” he says.

According to Dave, Editions will serve as a test run for a brick-and-mortar Aberdam in Glasgow.

That outlet will open next spring. For now, teaming up with Deliveroo helps insulate Aberdam’s Glasgow expansion from the worst of soaring costs making life difficult for UK hospitality.

“We know what the upfront costs are,” Dave explains. “And we’re certain our product will be well received down there because of the love we put into making it.”

Back in Aberdeen, co-owners Dave and Michael continue to focus on their local success story. The duo now shift 1,200 orders a week from their Shiprow takeaway alone.

And as some restaurants and cafes batten down the hatches in expectation of a tough winter, Dave is aware he’s lucky to be expanding.

“It’s probably the worst climate in memory to actually launch a business,” he says. “But we’re ridiculously grateful that we’re actually going in the opposite position. We just can’t keep up with demand.”