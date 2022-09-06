Pink mayonnaise heads south as takeaway kings Aberdam cook up Glasgow expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pink mayonnaise heads south as takeaway kings Aberdam cook up Glasgow expansion

By Andy Morton
September 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 9:16 am
Aberdam Glasgow
Aberdam has been a surefire success in Aberdeen - is Glasgow about to take it to its heart?

Annie Lennox, Denis Law, oil and gas – for years Aberdeen has exported its home-grown success stories to the rest of the world.

The city can now add a new name to the list; local fast-food phenomenon Aberdam is to launch its dirty burgers and loaded fries in Glasgow.

The expansion, in partnership with Deliveroo, is Aberdam’s first foray out of home turf and marks yet another milestone for the fledgling business.

Launched less than 18 months ago mid-pandemic, Aberdam quickly found an audience for its unashamedly decadent takeaway food through home delivery and from its outlet on Shiprow.

Aberdam Glasgow
Aberdam prides itself on serving up decadent dirty burgers and loaded fries.

Owners Dave Griffiths and Michael Robertson now want Glasgow to get a taste of such Instagram-friendly fare as cheese-and-bacon stuffed portions, Nutella-covered fries and eye-catching pink mayonnaise.

From next month, Glaswegians can order Aberdam food as the takeaway experts join Deliveroo’s new Editions kitchen in Scotland’s biggest city.

The Editions format, which houses about 10 takeaway kitchens in one city centre hub, is already used in other UK cities and is about to launch in Glasgow.

Food from the hub is only available for takeaway through the Deliveroo app.

Glasgow invitation for Aberdam

In a sign of just how popular Aberdam is with Deliveroo customers in Aberdeen, the takeaway was one of only a handful of independents invited to be part of the Glasgow kitchen.

Co-owner Dave is excited to be part of it.

“I honestly can’t wait to hit the streets and start showing people our food and see what they make of pink mayonnaise,” he says.

According to Dave, Editions will serve as a test run for a brick-and-mortar Aberdam in Glasgow.

That outlet will open next spring. For now, teaming up with Deliveroo helps insulate Aberdam’s Glasgow expansion from the worst of soaring costs making life difficult for UK hospitality.

“We know what the upfront costs are,” Dave explains. “And we’re certain our product will be well received down there because of the love we put into making it.”

Back in Aberdeen, co-owners Dave and Michael continue to focus on their local success story. The duo now shift 1,200 orders a week from their Shiprow takeaway alone.

Co-owner of Aberdam Glasgow and Aberdeen
Aberdam co-owner David Griffiths.

And as some restaurants and cafes batten down the hatches in expectation of a tough winter, Dave is aware he’s lucky to be expanding.

“It’s probably the worst climate in memory to actually launch a business,” he says. “But we’re ridiculously grateful that we’re actually going in the opposite position. We just can’t keep up with demand.”

