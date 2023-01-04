Midweek meal: Smoked trout risotto recipe is a shortcut to flavour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Midweek meal: Smoked trout risotto recipe is a shortcut to flavour

By Brian Stormont
January 4, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 4, 2023, 7:32 pm
A smoke trout risotto needn't mean spending hours in the kitchen. Image: British Trout.
A smoke trout risotto needn't mean spending hours in the kitchen. Image: British Trout.

“Risotto, what a faff eh? Well, while a full-on properly made risotto is a delicious thing and often worth the effort, in today’s time-poor midweek lifestyle something simpler can tick the indulgent risotto box. It won’t cost you the whole evening – you won’t even need to make a stock – how cool is that?” says chef Tim Maddams.

“The use of jasmine rice in this recipe from britishtrout.co.uk adds a more subtle texture and lighter note and allows you to throw the dish together as and when once the rice is sorted.

“I often keep a few packs of smoked trout in the freezer as it’s handy, defrosts quickly and takes up very little space – ideal for a get out of jail on a midweek supper.

“What is not to like about that?” adds Tim.

Cheat-y smoked trout risotto

(Serves 2-3)

An easy-to-make smoked trout risotto. Image: British Trout.

Ingredients

  • 150g jasmine rice
  • 225g water
  • A good knob of butter
  • 1 small onion
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 pack cold smoked British trout
  • 1 tablespoon creme fraiche
  • A sprig of fresh parsley and another of chives
  • Plenty of black pepper
  • Half a lemon

Method

  1. Pour the jasmine rice and water in a small pan with a pinch of salt, place a lid on the pan and bring the rice to a simmer then cook on a low simmer for five minutes, stir occasionally. Turn off the heat and allow the rice to steam with the lid on for another 15 mins or so.
  2. While the rice cooks, finely chop the onion and slice the garlic. Melt the butter in a small pan and cook the onion and garlic for a few minutes until soft.
  3. Open the cold smoked trout pack and roughly chop. Chop the parsley and the chives and set aside.
  4. Once the rice is steamed and cooked add the creme fraiche, trout, butter, onions, and garlic all at once and stir it all together over a high heat for just one minute.
  5. Season the risotto well with black pepper, and serve with the chopped herbs scattered over the top and a wedge of lemon.

For more midweek menu ideas, click on our archive here. Or check out the British Trout website for some simple recipes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Clatterin' Brig Restaurant in Fettercairn. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Owner of the Clatter has 'not thrown in the towel completely' and hopes recent…
Inside The Esslemont in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
WIN: Dinner for two at The Esslemont during Aberdeen Restaurant Week plus a £20…
Black bean brownies Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies
Inverness, UK, 9 September 2019. Breast of chicken marinated in curry spices. Mustard Seed Inverness restaurant review. Credit: Andrew Smith
The top 5 restaurants in Inverness serving Scottish cuisine to visit this Burns Night
Bootleggers bar and grill
Restaurant review: Bootleggers Bar and Grill in Hopeman boasts stunning food with views to…
Julia and Karla try out Xoko in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Does XOKO in Inverness serve the best cinnamon rolls in the Highlands? We put…
Bonobo Cafe will be shutting tomorrow at 4pm. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe to close its doors due to dropping sales and rising costs
Glynn Purnell is coming to Aberdeen to cook at Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish. Image: Glynn Purnell
UK Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell to co-host Brummie Burns Supper at Aberdeen restaurant
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 22.01.2021 URN: CR0033250 Restaurant review pics from Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin. Dishes pictured are... Starter - Grants of Speyside Haggis Bon Bons, mustard Mayo Small Plates - Mac n cheese croquettes, spiced house ketchup, parmesan Main - 1. Scotch Beef Burger,crispy bacon, cheddar, house relish and fries 2. Grilled Chicken foraged mushroom risotto, spinach, truffle dressing Wine - white Fattoria Coroncino IL Bacca Red - Waterloof Circle of life Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The 6 most Instagrammable bars, cafes and restaurants in Elgin

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
A smoke trout risotto needn't mean spending hours in the kitchen. Image: British Trout.
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
A smoke trout risotto needn't mean spending hours in the kitchen. Image: British Trout.
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
The Grampian Supermatch will take place on Saturday January 14 near Rothienorman. Image: Jim Irvine
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend

Editor's Picks

Most Commented