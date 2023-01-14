The 5 best places for non-alcoholic cocktails and beers in Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 5 best places for non-alcoholic cocktails and beers in Nairn

By Karla Sinclair
January 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 14, 2023, 10:54 am
Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Dry January sees us refrain from reaching out for that booze-fuelled drink in order to reset our bodies and minds.

In this day and age, avoiding alcohol for the 31-day period isn’t all that challenging – there is now an abundance of alcohol-free options that can tide us over, after all.

They come in the form of non-alcoholic cocktails, beers, and gins, to name a few.

For those of you aiming to successfully complete Dry January this year, we have listed the restaurants and bars serving up either or both non-alcoholic cocktails and/or beers in Nairn. Check them out below.

The Clubhouse Hotel

While guests dining in The Clubhouse Hotel & Restaurant can choose from a selection of handcrafted cocktails and a hand-picked selection of gins, whiskeys, and wines, it has so much more to offer.

Expect a range of inviting dishes including a black pudding tower, halloumi burger, pork belly, chocolate fudge cake, and lemon posset.

And feel free to request an alcohol-free cocktail, as members of the bar team can create the perfect drink for you.

Address: 45 Seabank Road, Nairn IV12 4EY

A smoked haddock starter from The Clubhouse Hotel. Image: Andrew Smith

Mack’s Cocktail Bar & Grill

Not after a booze-fuelled afternoon? Mack’s Cocktail Bar & Grill is definitely a venue to consider visiting.

While the business is renowned in Nairn and further afield for its inviting and colourful cocktail selection, the team can whittle up a mocktail (or two) for you and your friends/family to enjoy, as well.

Address: A96, Nairn IV12 4BE

Cocktail of the month is back🍹We are back open tomorrow so why not come in and enjoy our cocktail menu and try our June cocktail Candy Pants 🍬 We hope everyone has a great week😊

Posted by Mack's Cocktail bar & Grill on Tuesday, 15 June 2021

The Classroom

Providing traditional bistro-style fare, The Classroom has proved a food and drink hot spot since opening its doors in 2019.

While the food menu is something to shout about, the venue has also become popular for its eclectic drinks offering which includes as many as five non-alcoholic cocktails – all priced at £4 each.

Nairn beach breeze, cranberry nojito, and elderflower fizz are among the options.

Address: 1 Cawdor Street, Nairn IV12 4QD

The exterior of The Classroom in Nairn. Image: Cru Holdings

Jacko’s Bar & Diner

If you’re after a bar that is warm, welcoming, and lively – and serves a line-up of booze-free beers – then this is the one for you.

Jacko’s Bar & Diner, located on Harbour Street, is a firm favourite venue among members of the local community for its wholesome grub and extensive range of drinks.

Address: 44 Harbour Street, Nairn IV12 4NU

Posted by Jacko's Bar on Saturday, 20 November 2021

The Sun Dancer

The Sun Dancer is an award-winning restaurant with fantastic views over the Moray Firth. But after paying the eatery a visit several months ago, I quickly realised that the views aren’t the only breathtaking aspects of the venue.

Customers can dive into an array of dishes made using fresh, local ingredients and a range of cocktails.

While I failed to sample a cocktail or alcohol-free cocktail during my trip, I am more than certain the bar team will be able to rustle something up for you.

Address: Harbour Street, Nairn IV12 4PH

Breast of Gressingham duck. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

