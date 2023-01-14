The 5 best places for non-alcoholic cocktails and beers in Nairn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dry January sees us refrain from reaching out for that booze-fuelled drink in order to reset our bodies and minds.

In this day and age, avoiding alcohol for the 31-day period isn’t all that challenging – there is now an abundance of alcohol-free options that can tide us over, after all.

They come in the form of non-alcoholic cocktails, beers, and gins, to name a few.

For those of you aiming to successfully complete Dry January this year, we have listed the restaurants and bars serving up either or both non-alcoholic cocktails and/or beers in Nairn. Check them out below.

The Clubhouse Hotel

While guests dining in The Clubhouse Hotel & Restaurant can choose from a selection of handcrafted cocktails and a hand-picked selection of gins, whiskeys, and wines, it has so much more to offer.

Expect a range of inviting dishes including a black pudding tower, halloumi burger, pork belly, chocolate fudge cake, and lemon posset.

And feel free to request an alcohol-free cocktail, as members of the bar team can create the perfect drink for you.

Address: 45 Seabank Road, Nairn IV12 4EY

Mack’s Cocktail Bar & Grill

Not after a booze-fuelled afternoon? Mack’s Cocktail Bar & Grill is definitely a venue to consider visiting.

While the business is renowned in Nairn and further afield for its inviting and colourful cocktail selection, the team can whittle up a mocktail (or two) for you and your friends/family to enjoy, as well.

Address: A96, Nairn IV12 4BE

Cocktail of the month is back🍹We are back open tomorrow so why not come in and enjoy our cocktail menu and try our June cocktail Candy Pants 🍬 We hope everyone has a great week😊 Posted by Mack's Cocktail bar & Grill on Tuesday, 15 June 2021

The Classroom

Providing traditional bistro-style fare, The Classroom has proved a food and drink hot spot since opening its doors in 2019.

While the food menu is something to shout about, the venue has also become popular for its eclectic drinks offering which includes as many as five non-alcoholic cocktails – all priced at £4 each.

Nairn beach breeze, cranberry nojito, and elderflower fizz are among the options.

Address: 1 Cawdor Street, Nairn IV12 4QD

Jacko’s Bar & Diner

If you’re after a bar that is warm, welcoming, and lively – and serves a line-up of booze-free beers – then this is the one for you.

Jacko’s Bar & Diner, located on Harbour Street, is a firm favourite venue among members of the local community for its wholesome grub and extensive range of drinks.

Address: 44 Harbour Street, Nairn IV12 4NU

The Sun Dancer

The Sun Dancer is an award-winning restaurant with fantastic views over the Moray Firth. But after paying the eatery a visit several months ago, I quickly realised that the views aren’t the only breathtaking aspects of the venue.

Customers can dive into an array of dishes made using fresh, local ingredients and a range of cocktails.

While I failed to sample a cocktail or alcohol-free cocktail during my trip, I am more than certain the bar team will be able to rustle something up for you.

Address: Harbour Street, Nairn IV12 4PH