Restaurant review: Nairn’s The Sun Dancer stands apart with stellar dishes and views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: Nairn’s The Sun Dancer stands apart with stellar dishes and views

By Karla Sinclair
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Nairn holds a special place in my heart.

Some of my earliest memories are of playing hide in seek at the dunes by Nairn Lochloy Holiday Park.

Does anyone remember the red car that used to poke out the side of the building at Bridgemill Direct? I’d love to see it make a return. It was a landmark for me.

However, despite visiting the town regularly as a youngster, the food and drink scene was never something my family and I delved into. Oh, how times have changed.

I am constantly using social media as a means of learning more about the community. Did you know that Nairn now boasts its own zero-waste shop? If not, don’t be hard on yourself, it opened a mere three weeks ago.

The Sun Dancer boasts panoramic views over the Moray Firth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

But there are other gems for foodies in the area, too, including The Sun Dancer.

Impressive interior

The Sun Dancer is an award-winning family-run restaurant located in the former site of the fondly remembered Sandancer Arcade.

I was joined by colleague Julia Bryce as the reservation was made during our recent trip to Inverness. Yes, a slight detour was made to visit, but nothing obscene.

Parking close by the restaurant and the car engine switched off, we found ourselves by Nairn’s ill-lit harbour side. Many berths were empty and not a sound was heard – that is when we promptly became accustomed to the wind.

It was as pretty as a picture, despite the dim lighting.

An exterior shot of the venue. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Sun Dancer itself was quite the sight, too. It stood proudly and I almost felt intimidated by its grant stature.

Inside, there is The SD Cafe and The Restaurant. The latter – where the pair of us were dining – is set on the first floor.

We made our way up a spiraled staircase that revealed several pieces of charming wall art, all boasting a recurring theme – sea life. I thought this was perfectly fitting when you consider our location.

There were subtle blue, taupe and white tones everywhere, as well. Overall, making for a tranquil setting.

Expecting the restaurant to be vacant – purely due to the fact it was a late Wednesday evening – plenty of tables were occupied. It was lovely to see.

Duo of salmon, one of the chosen starters. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Whilst being shown to our table, I noticed a contemporary bar area and a separate seating area. The colour palette of both sections contrasted with those already stated. Autumnal shades of orange and maroon were complimented by quirky and Oriental-style lighting fixtures.

The seating area was like a showroom.

The food

One thing to note about the a la carte menu at The Sun Dancer, which was available on our visit, was the array of dishes.

There were tapas-style options that we couldn’t ignore. And thus, king prawn and calamari pil pil and the duo of salmon were ordered.

Both were of sufficient size and looked the part.

Julia’s salmon slices, comprising oat-smoked and hot-smoked, had been delicately placed on top of one another, whilst there were three evenly distributed dollops of creamy lemon aioli in the bowl, as well.

@karlasinclair

Sun Dancer, located on Harbour Street in Nairn 📍 The restaurant, which overlooks the Moray Firth, opened its doors in 2017 and specialises in seafood and steak. #fyp #scotlandtiktok #foodtiktok #food #nairn #sundancer #morayfirth #scotlandfood

♬ What Once Was – Her’s

I watched as she squeezed her lemon slice across the dish, which also featured crispy capers, before tucking in.

I followed suit and proceeded to add the sharp juice to my assortment of seafood. The four king prawns were a delight, not too salty nor too bland. The texture of the calamari was a bit of a struggle for me at times, proving chewier than I’d have liked.

However, the addition of chilli and garlic oil was incredible. It paired superbly with the seafood and wasn’t too overpowering.

I can’t speak on behalf of Julia, but the mains were what I was most looking forward to.

We sipped away on our soft drinks and waited patiently. The pitch-black evening meant we couldn’t admire the view, alas.

The breast of Gressingham duck was served with a garlic and thyme fondant potato, stick fig reduction, seasonal vegetables, roast heritage carrot, and orange jus. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

I have, however, been sent multiple pictures from friends and family who have since visited The Sun Dancer during daylight hours – who knows when that is at this point in the year?

It looks incredible. All the more reason to return in the future I suppose.

Before we knew it, our mains were travelling from the kitchen to our table.

My breast of Gressingham duck was a sight to behold. Equally as aesthetically pleasing as it was tasty, there wasn’t just one star of the show, but five – the substantial slices of perfectly-cooked duck.

Pork belly and scallops. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The more I dug into the plate, the more I found. A garlic and thyme fondant potato, seasonal vegetables, and roast heritage carrot had been doused in the sweet sticky fig reduction and orange jus. The two balanced the intense flavour of the duck superbly.

Julia’s pork belly and scallops had the same wow factor at first glance. Again, the meat did most of the talking. The scallops flaunted an enticing, crisp outer layer, as did the pork.

The accompaniments – mustard mash and seasonal vegetables among them – added some vibrancy to the plate. Black pudding was in the mix, too.

The sweet menu was far too tempting to not acknowledge. Before we knew it, there was a key lime cheesecake on the way.

The interior predominantly boasted subtle blue, taupe and white tones with hints of orange. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The cheesecake itself consisted of a soft biscuit base topped with a tangy, silky-smooth mixture that was light and refreshing. If that weren’t enough, it had been topped with a scoop of mango sorbet.

A fruit coulis had been drizzled across the plate, as well.

The dish was simple, yet effective. Each component worked perfectly together. It proved a lovely way to round off the evening.

The verdict

The Sun Dancer is one of those establishments that, regardless of where you reside, you should travel for.

The service was faultless with all our servers proving attentive from start to finish. It made the experience even more enjoyable.

I’ll be sure to make the effort to stop by again to soak in those spectacular views that I have heard so much about.

Note for future diners: The Sun Dancer is now offering an updated festive menu.

Information

Address: Harbour Street, Nairn, IV12 4PH

T: 01667 370037

W: sun-dancer.co.uk

Price: £74.95 for two starters, two mains, one pudding, and two soft drinks.

Score:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surrounding: 4/5

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The Hebridean Baker celebrates success of 2022 ahead of second US book tour
restaurant reviews 2022 Press and Journal Douneside House
Put these venues in The P&J's top 10 restaurant reviews of 2022 on your…
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Whisky wonderland: Raise a dram to Scotland’s national drink on Hogmanay
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The 9 best restaurants and cafes that opened in Aberdeenshire in 2022
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Drive-Thru Diners: The 22 best and worst rated installments of 2022
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Top 10 food and drink stories of 2022 you enjoyed the most on The…
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Jimmy Buchan hails 'great' schools scheme for nurturing new generation of seafood industry talent

Most Read

1
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Gressingham duck breast. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented