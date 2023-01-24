Uist father and son duo release first products by MacMillan Spirits ahead of Benbecula Distillery launch later this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Uist father and son duo release first products by MacMillan Spirits ahead of Benbecula Distillery launch later this summer

It's not every day that a father and son team up to bring a new drinks business to the market, but that's exactly what Uist islanders Angus A and Angus E MacMillan have done.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
January 24, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 12:55 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
From left: Angus E (son) and Angus A (MacMillan (father) have launched MacMillan Spirits. Image: DC Thomson Design team
From left: Angus E (son) and Angus A (MacMillan (father) have launched MacMillan Spirits. Image: DC Thomson Design team

It’s not every day that a father and son team up to bring a new drinks business to the market, but that’s exactly what Uist islanders Angus A and Angus E MacMillan have done.

The duo have now launched their spirit firm’s inaugural trio of products inspired by their home of the Outer Hebrides.

Hailing from Uist, the locals have established a new independent bottling firm, MacMillan Spirits, which sees a whisky, gin and rum form the brand’s initial portfolio.

From left: The rum, the whisky and the gin make up the inaugural portfolio of the brand. Image: MacMillan Spirits

The duo are also behind Benbecula Distillery which they started construction on last year on the island. It will pay homage to Uist’s rich maritime heritage and will bring around 25 local jobs to the area, with around 65 nationally.

An investment of £12 million will be made to build the distillery and visitor centre which is set to open later this summer.

MacMillan Spirits – what’s available?

Of the brand’s new spirit collection, the Machair Gin is the father and son’s recipe which features wild angelica botanicals harvested on Angus’s Uist croft. It is produced by Holyrood Distillery on their behalf.

The Molucca Rum is an eight-year-old blend that has been imported and blended for their own, and the Wheelhouse Whisky is an eight-year-old Caol Ila first cask single malt which is also being bottled on their behalf.

The products will be stored in a central distribution centre in Glasgow and will be sent out from there.

Angus A MacMillan is looking forward to working with his son Angus E, both of whom are from Uist. Image: MacMillan Spirits

The independent bottler has already employed a dozen people to help with branding, ecommerce and sales, as well as distribution, and Angus A, who is 69 and a former industrial engineer, is looking forward to hearing what the public has to say about their products.

Angus A has spent his life at the centre of the Outer Hebrides community and is one of the founding directors behind Scotland’s biggest community buyout in 2006. He is also growing his own bere barley for inclusion in their own whiskies, which will be produced at the distillery once it is in operation.

Working with is son Angus E, who is 35, has been a “brilliant” experience and Angus A says his background in electrical installation will be of huge benefit to the business.

Bringing tourism to Uist

Growing the economic development and repopulation of Uist is at the heart of the project, and Angus A says it is a great opportunity to continue to put the west coast of Scotland on the map.

He said:  “You look at Islay with half a dozen distilleries, Skye, Harris and Barra and you see what they are doing on those islands with food and drink tourism. It is a great opportunity and a big deal for economic development.

“As a proud islander, I wanted to bring together flavours and stories inspired by the Outer Hebrides to MacMillan Spirits.

From left: Angus E (son) and  his father Angus A MacMillan have launched MacMillan Spirits. The duo hail from Uist and hope to bring more tourism opportunities to the area. Image: MacMillan Spirits

“Molucca Rum is my personal favourite. It’s inspired by Martin Martin’s 1703 book A Description of the Western Isles of Scotland, which talks about finding Molucca beans, sometimes known as sea hearts, on the Western Isles. Molucca Beans are smooth seeds from the warri tree, which wash up on our Hebridean beaches having been carried on the Gulf Stream from the Caribbean.

“We find these heart-shaped seeds hidden in the sand and tangled in the seaweed: a smooth, shiny seed the size of your palm – like a heart-shaped pebble but light as a husk. It’s such a special link with Scotland and the Caribbean.”

The Molucca Rum is Angus A’s favourite. Image: MacMillan Spirits

Each label features original, specially commissioned artwork by Minneapolis-based artist, Nick Dahlen.

Wheelhouse Whisky is priced at £65, while the Molucca Rum and Machair Gin retail at £45. All of the spirits are 46% ABV and sold in 70cl bottles.

For more information visit macmillanspirits.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
Here's how to get tickets for Karen's Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
Tasty delights on offer at Namaste Delhi on Aberdeen's Bridge Street as part of Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Scott Begbie/DC Thomson
Namaste Delhi brings light and love of food to Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Rahsan Yucel opened Turquoise Cafe last month to realise a life-long dream. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turquoise: The new Holburn Street cafe serving up Turkish coffee and Aberdeen's warmest welcome
Stuart Common is new Mackie's managing director. Image: Holyrood PR
New managing director at Aberdeenshire ice cream firm Mackie's of Scotland
James Watt has been awarded £600,000 compensation after court ruled in his favour. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
BrewDog boss James Watt blasts rising costs, train strikes and booze marketing ban plan
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Sarah Rankin from Kinross, who was born in Inverness is appearing on MasterChef 2022 Picture shows; Sarah Rankin - MasterChef 2022. London. Supplied by Shine TV/BBC Date; Unknown
MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness
The tipsy laird trifle is the perfect dessert for Burns Night. Image: Drambuie
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Burns Night tipsy laird trifle
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 01.11.2021 URN: CR0031688 F&D MPT story on Megan Walke (blonde hair and glasses), who has recently expanded her baking business (known as Makes by Meg) by announcing the opening of her new cafe. The cafe will be an expansion of the bakery she launched in June. Her business partner Nicola Mackinlay and is also pictured. The new cafe is based on Leopold Street Nairn. Bakes Include Bounty Cup Cake Biscoff and White Chocolate Blondie Terry's Orange Brownie Balteser Biscuit Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The vegan food and drink scene in Inverness, Nairn and Elgin - is there…
Restaurant Review. The Ashvale, Great Western Road. Caramel Apple Pie. 09/08/17. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
The 5 places to visit in Elgin if you're eating out on a budget
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.07.2021 URN: CR0029623 Daniel Oliveira, market gardener of Rising Roots Microgreens is pictured along with a variety of microgreens. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Elgin producer reaches £5k Kickstarter target to expand premises and erect wind turbines to…

Most Read

1
Dirty Dancing is coming back to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives
2
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin set for crisis talks with players – after Dave…
3
3
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
4
Gail Fraser stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson.
Woman avoids prison sentence after sexual assault on disabled man and his partner
5
Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live
6
Jean Donald of Portsoy's John Donald and Son bakery, a weel kent face for almost 70 years.
’70 years of fruit loaves and friendships’: Portsoy mourns baker Jean Donald, 84
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin walks off the pitch following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Fan view: Darvel disaster shows Aberdeen must start work to make next season a…
8
Martin Greig and Marc Langford say the residents do not want the mast in their area. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
‘You must be joking!’ West End community in Aberdeen fears towering 55ft phone mast…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

More from Press and Journal

FreshMex in Aberdeen will be giving away 132 meals. Image: Deliveroo.
Burritos for Burns! Aberdeen restaurant FreshMex gives out freebies to celebrate Burns Night
Aberdeenshire Council's headquarters at Woodhill House.
Aberdeenshire schools closed by teacher strikes
SEASON 2002/2003 ABERDEEN Patrizio Billio in action
Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
Rosebank Primary inspection gives poor review of school
Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New contract for Petrasco Picture shows; l-r Alan Green, Ross Cochrane, Gordon Shand, and Kevin Buchan at Aberdeen-based Petrasco. don't know. Supplied by Petrasco Date; Unknown
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Millwall FC grew from a team started by workers at JT Morton's cannery in Millwall. JT Morton grew his business from Clayhills in Aberdeen Picture shows; Millwall FC . n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
How a canning factory in Aberdeen led to the birth of Millwall FC
Sean Lawrie. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Sean Lawrie targets Tartan Pro Tour win in 2023; Laura Beveridge looks to…
To go with story by Alistair Munro. council by-election Picture shows; Highland Council HQ. Inverness. Supplied by Sandy McCook/DCT Date; Unknown; 17b2facf-1fec-41ba-b217-0e12e856b6ce Picture by SANDY McCOOK 23rd February '16 Highland Council Budget meetings file pics. Highland Council Headquarters in Inverness.
Teacher strike shuts the doors at all Highland schools
Visitors to beautiful Kinlochewe rely on the public toilets. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Unusual weather flip from Atlantic causes mild spell in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands while…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented