See inside Crown Country Larder – the only refill shop in Inverness

By Karla Sinclair
February 14, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 14, 2023, 6:19 pm
Caroline Thomson of Crown Country Larder. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Caroline Thomson of Crown Country Larder. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Crown Country Larder in Inverness prides itself on its offering – and being the only refill shop in the Highland capital.

Refilleries have been cropping up left right and centre across Scotland. They are thriving in cities like Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow.

However, there was definitely a gap in the market for one in Inverness, which is what Caroline Thomson wanted to act on.

The gravity bins. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Caroline, 53, opened the doors to Crown Country Larder on Southside Road in June 2021 and has thrived by stocking products from a line-up of producers local to the area.

What can I get my hands on?

In terms of food and drink, the refill shop stocks everything from cheese, fruits and vegetables, butcher meats, and eggs to coffee, jams, and home bakes.

Customers can stop by to refill their own containers with a range of herbs, spices, nuts, pasta, lentils, oatmeal, flour, sugar, salt, and more.

Crafts by local crafters are also available.

Inside the refill shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The shop is small but has loads of different produce in it,” says Caroline, who is originally from Carrbridge but now resides in Inverness.

“We have locally sourced fruit and veg from Williamson Foodservice (WF) and Swansons Fruit and Veg Company, and homemade jams and chutneys from Achnahannet Farm.

“There is also honey and award-winning (seriously hot) chilli jam from the Moray Honey Company, and meats from A&I Quality Butchers in Culloden.”

Caroline with the refill milk station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Walkers, Damn Fine Cheese Company, Grain and Grind, Allarburn Farm, and Tollie Crost B&B Fruit and Veg Farm are among the other stockists at Crown Country Larder.

Its opening hours are 8.30am to 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 9.30am to 1pm on Wednesdays, and 9am to 2pm on Saturdays.

Familiar territory

Caroline, who is married with two daughters and has five grandchildren, was very familiar with the premises before opening the refill shop.

This is because she once worked in the Southside Road space when it was a fruit and vegetable shop.

Caroline said: “I knew the area and I knew it could work.

“When I moved from Carrbridge to Inverness I got a job working for the WF in one of their shops.

Crown Country Larder on Southside Road. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I worked with the company for 10 years and once the shop closed down I went on to work in the pharmacy. Once I left the pharmacy I did home caring.

“I always wanted to be my own boss so when my husband found out that the shop was coming up for lease I jumped on it. I contacted Garry at WF and here I am.”

Refill milk station

Another aspect of Crown Country Larder that the owner adores is its refill milk station, which she admits “does great”.

Customers can fill their own milk bottles and flavour them to create milkshakes, too.

“The refill station has been slow to take off but I definitely think when customers get to know and remember to take their own tubs, it will be a great asset to the shop.”

What you’ll find inside…

A Valentine’s cheese hamper. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Trail mix. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pork and black pudding sausage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Customers can refill their own milk bottles at Crown Country Larder. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The refill station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
You can make your milk flavoured, too. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Brussels sprouts. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Damn Fine Cheese Company products. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A selection of herbs and spices. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

