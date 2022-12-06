Walker’s Shortbread: Reflecting on the beloved Scottish brand’s success in the run-up to its 125th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Walker’s Shortbread: Reflecting on the beloved Scottish brand’s success in the run-up to its 125th birthday

By Karla Sinclair
December 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
The current Walker's Shortbread portfolio consists of around 1,000 individual products and formats. Image: Walker's Shortbread.
The current Walker's Shortbread portfolio consists of around 1,000 individual products and formats. Image: Walker's Shortbread.

If you took a glimpse inside a neighbour’s food cupboard, the odds of you spotting the distinguishable Walker’s Shortbread branding are high – even more so over the festive period.

The buttery flavour and melt-in-the-mouth texture of its shortbread are unrivalled, regardless of the strain supermarkets put themselves under in an attempt to replicate it.

It has been almost 125 years since Walker’s Shortbread was founded.

The business’ lifespan is five times more than the average company on Standard and Poor’s 500 Index in 2020, which is just over 21 years.

James Walker, left, with Nicky, Richard, Alastair, and Jacqui Walker. Image: Gordon Lennox.

But unlike many others, the brand has continued to evolve throughout the decades and is now considered one of the most beloved in Scotland. Its products are also enjoyed by people in more than 120 countries across the globe.

Walker’s Shortbread

Walker’s Shortbread, situated in Speyside, has a core staff of approximately 1,300 which peaks at 1,500 in the summer.

The team prides itself in baking the highest quality products to original family recipes, using only the finest ingredients possible to obtain.

The current portfolio consists of around 1,000 individual products and formats. Biscuits, oatcakes, mince pies, and fruit cakes are among them.

But the biggest sellers are undoubtedly the classic shortbread fingers in various formats – from single fingers to minis and much larger multi-packs. The recipes are, of course, a tightly guarded secret.

Technical and new product development director at Walker’s Shortbread, Richard Walker, joined the company in June 1994 after attaining a degree in Biochemistry at Aberdeen University.

He believes the continued popularity of the shortbread is “down to the quality and consistency of the product”.

“We use the best possible ingredients we can from our key partners, whom we’ve dealt with for many years,” says Richard, from Aberlour.

“Creamery butter, wheat flour milled in Scotland, British sugar and oat flakes to name a few.

The brand’s iconic shortbread fingers. Image: Walker’s Shortbread.

“We make everything fresh to order so we can service all of our customers with the freshest possible product.

“We give a lot of care and attention to quality and strive to produce the best products we possibly can in all of our bakeries in Aberlour and Elgin.”

Christmas 2022

It is estimated that around 40% of the firm’s shortbread is consumed specifically during the festive season.

A series of products are released in the run-up to and during the season, making for superb gifts and stocking fillers – or for indulging on your own.

They include Christmas spiced shortbread, shortbread stars, shortbread trees, and festive shortbread fingers. Their prices vary from £2 to £33.

Richard said: “I’d say the larger festive shortbread shapes are really good, produced with a very popular recipe with the added novelty of being shaped as Santa, bells, stars and trees.

“They are a great treat for sharing at a family get-together.”

But it isn’t just shortbread to look out for on the shelves or website.

“We make several delicious cookies such as salted caramel and chocolate, oatflake and cranberry and choc chunk and hazelnut,” he added.

“Besides those, we make traditional, wholesome oatcakes which are another of my personal favourites.”

‘Scotland at its finest’

Richard went on to say he has “a few more” favourite products.

“Fingers are hard to beat and I love a Petticoat Tail, which is a little sweeter in taste.

“My overall favourite and ‘hero’ product are the Highlanders, which have the crunchy demerara sugar coating around the edge.

“It has been fascinating seeing those being made in our village bakery as a boy, rolled and cut by hand and the transition to now being produced on our larger lines.”

The traditional, red tartan branding of Walker’s Shortbread is another reason we Scots adore the firm, which was founded in 1898 by 21-year-old Joseph Walker.

A selection of biscuits and shortbread. Image: Walker’s Shortbread.

Despite shortbread being relatively straightforward to create with just three main ingredients, Walker’s Shortbread has continued to stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

“We have perfected this traditional Scottish delicacy and worked hard to maintain the quality and taste, which has allowed us to export it to all four corners of the globe,” he added.

“Shortbread is a very simple product to make with three main ingredients, but it is the way they are combined and crafted into finished products that make the difference and our aim to achieve our aspiration to deliver ‘Scotland at its finest’.”

