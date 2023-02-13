18 of the best pictures from MasterChef 2022 star Sarah Rankin’s cooking event in Inverness-shire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
18 of the best pictures from MasterChef 2022 star Sarah Rankin’s cooking event in Inverness-shire

By Karla Sinclair
February 13, 2023, 11:45 am
From left: Cookery demo host Sarah Rankin with Claire McQueen, Zara Brude, Pat McQueen, Val Falconer and Aileen Rankin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From left: Cookery demo host Sarah Rankin with Claire McQueen, Zara Brude, Pat McQueen, Val Falconer and Aileen Rankin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Around 70 guests were in attendance at a special event at the weekend run by MasterChef 2022 finalist Sarah Rankin.

Taking place at An Talla in Dochgarroch on Friday night, the Inverness-born chef hosted two live cooking demonstrations between 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

It follows the success of her inaugural sell-out event in An Talla last June which was hailed a “roaring success” by organisers.

Sarah Rankin preparing hispi cabbage, chicken skin butter and Caesar dressing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Sarah, who was a finalist in the 2022 edition of the flagship BBC cooking programme MasterChef, prepared and cooked a variety of dishes live, with guests asking questions and looking for cooking tips throughout.

The in-house chefs at An Talla prepared five taster items for those in attendance to sample from the restaurant’s menu.

Guests were also treated to some canapes and received a cocktail made up of Inshriach gin with elderflower cordial and mint topped with lemonade on arrival.

The canapes included: 

  • Cockburns haggis and peppercorn sauce loaded fries
  • Mac and cheese
  • Barbecue pulled pork loaded nachos
  • Chicken pakora and our chef’s sauciness “green sauce”
  • Breaded haddock wrap with lemon mayo, siracha sauce, pickled red cabbage and shredded lettuce

Sarah is incredibly passionate about Scottish produce, believing it to be amongst the best in the world.

She recently announced she is currently working on her first cookbook and has been collaborating with a number of local producers from across the country for the publication.

Some of the guests watching the demo and enjoying the canapes and cocktails. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Sarah currently lives in Kinross with her husband and two children and also runs her own supper clubs from her home.

She has a monthly column in The Press and Journal and The Courier’s Menu magazine called Scottish Larder where she shines a light on a number of seasonal ingredients and creates two recipes a month for readers to try out at home.

Were you at the demo event? See if you can spot yourself in our gallery below

Sarah cooking and chatting with the audience. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From left:  John Macdonald, Eilidh Macdonald and Mary Morrison enjoying some of the canapes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Alison Gow, Annabel Haywood and Megan Hughes on the right tucking in to some of the food. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Andrew Braeur, Michelle MacInnes, Alastair MacInnes, Audrey Macinnon, Moira Campbell and Myra Braeur. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From left: Louise White, Alison Clarke, Roslyn McMillan, Sheona MacKenzie, Caroline Matheson and Susie Torrance attended the event. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Paula Gray, Jackie Hales, Caroline Leitch, Rhona Nixon and Lorraine Watt. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Fiona MacLean and Pauline Penman enjoyed the event. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Kirsteen Gilmour and Sandra Becella. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sarah made a hispi cabbage and Caesar dressing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gin cured sea trout and beetroot with fennel and cucumber pickle that Sarah made. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sarah cooking up a storm. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The evening is recorded for Susie Torrance. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sharing some of her top tips while cooking during the demo. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Guests watch on as Sarah delves into cooking. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sarah at An Talla where the event was being held. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

