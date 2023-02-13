18 of the best pictures from MasterChef 2022 star Sarah Rankin’s cooking event in Inverness-shire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around 70 guests were in attendance at a special event at the weekend run by MasterChef 2022 finalist Sarah Rankin.

Taking place at An Talla in Dochgarroch on Friday night, the Inverness-born chef hosted two live cooking demonstrations between 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

It follows the success of her inaugural sell-out event in An Talla last June which was hailed a “roaring success” by organisers.

Sarah, who was a finalist in the 2022 edition of the flagship BBC cooking programme MasterChef, prepared and cooked a variety of dishes live, with guests asking questions and looking for cooking tips throughout.

The in-house chefs at An Talla prepared five taster items for those in attendance to sample from the restaurant’s menu.

Guests were also treated to some canapes and received a cocktail made up of Inshriach gin with elderflower cordial and mint topped with lemonade on arrival.

The canapes included:

Cockburns haggis and peppercorn sauce loaded fries

Mac and cheese

Barbecue pulled pork loaded nachos

Chicken pakora and our chef’s sauciness “green sauce”

Breaded haddock wrap with lemon mayo, siracha sauce, pickled red cabbage and shredded lettuce

Sarah is incredibly passionate about Scottish produce, believing it to be amongst the best in the world.

She recently announced she is currently working on her first cookbook and has been collaborating with a number of local producers from across the country for the publication.

Sarah currently lives in Kinross with her husband and two children and also runs her own supper clubs from her home.

She has a monthly column in The Press and Journal and The Courier’s Menu magazine called Scottish Larder where she shines a light on a number of seasonal ingredients and creates two recipes a month for readers to try out at home.

