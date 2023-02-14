Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it wins top UK award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it wins top UK award

By Andy Morton
February 14, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 14, 2023, 3:40 pm
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News

The owners of Aberdeen wine bar SugarBird has said its win at a major UK awards proves the city can offer more than just pubs with Tennent’s on tap and SkySports on TV.

West End wine specialist SugarBird, which doubles as a wine merchant, took best newcomer at the Drinks Retailing Awards at London’s five-star Dorchester hotel last week.

SugarBird Wines opened in September 2021 and has built a loyal following in the local community who flock to its weekly wine tasting events and nightly charcuterie boards.

And while last week’s award catapults the wine bar onto the national stage, for owners Alex and Ruth Grahame it proves that Aberdeen’s food and drink venues can compete with the best in Edinburgh and London.

Alex and Ruth in the Union Grove wine bar and shop SugarBird. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“Aberdonians want nice things,” says Alex, 47, who moved to the city with Aberdonian wife Ruth to open Sugarbird.

“We want nice places to go. Some places think that all they have to have is Tennent’s on tap, loud music playing and SkySports on TVs to attract people. You don’t have to do that. And we’re a testament to that.”

Why did SugarBird win best newcomer at Drinks Retailing Awards?

SugarBird is a true passion project for Alex and Ruth, who relocated back to Aberdeen from South Africa during the pandemic.

The couple already own a restaurant in Cape Town, and they wanted to bring the best of South Africa’s world-class wines to the Aberdeen shop on Union Grove.

The wine merchant part of SugarBird sells predominantly South African wine with other global wine regions represented.

Customers can also take a seat in the bar area and sample a huge selection of wines by the glass accompanied by cold cuts of meat and cheeses.

At last week’s awards ceremony, judges praised Alex and Ruth for their “exceptional vision and ingenuity” in creating SugarBird.

The couple were also feted for their work in keeping their local community engaged through the numerous events and wine tastings they host.

Alex says SugarBird Wines has brought something new to Aberdeen “that it didn’t have until we opened”.

Alex shows off some of the wine on sale in SugarBird in Aberdeen’s West End. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

He believes the community atmosphere in the bar, along with a laid-back, casual attitude can help bring a needed change to the city’s drinking culture.

“We offer a more restrained and continental style of, of enjoying alcohol,” Alex says. “It’s a more inclusive environment for everyone.”

Both Alex and Ruth are proud of what they have achieved with SugarBird in such a short space of time.

However, for Aberdonian Ruth, 54, there is special significance to winning the award for her home town.

“It was absolutely tremendous,” says Ruth, who completed a hospitality management degree at Robert Gordon University.

“Thinking about back to when I was studying to now actually winning an award for the wine bar is really amazing.”

SugarBird Wines is at 245 Union Grove, Aberdeen AB10 6SX. The shop is open Wednesday through to Sunday.

