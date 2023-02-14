Plans to charge for Ben Nevis access car park revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Operators of a car park popular with Ben Nevis visitors have launched a bid to increase its capacity by a staggering 400%.

Forestry and Land Scotland have submitted a planning application to extend Torlundy’s North Face car park.

If approved, the current car park will expand from 50 spaces to 250 spaces, resulting in a space five times its original size.

Some locals have expressed concerns as the introduction of parking charges would mean the facility is no longer free to use.

However, Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) wish to assure the public that securing an income would help to ‘fund visitor facilities in Nevis Forest’.

A spokesperson for FLS confirms the existing facility is often ‘unable to cope’ with the number of visitors.

According to John Muir Trust, over 130,000 people climb to the summit of Ben Nevis each year. The area is also popular amongst sightseers, photographers and dog walkers.

The North Face car park will be within a new ‘charged zone’

It is proposed the facility will become a charged zone, meaning users will need to pay for car park access. Currently, the area does not charge for parking.

Annual parking passes are available for cars with up to seven seats for £40 per year. Information on how to apply for a pass can be found here.

Otherwise, visitors will pay £1 for up to one hour for all vehicles, or £3 for all day usage for cars with up to seven seats.

A FLS spokesperson confirms the agency have “no plans to increase the annual parking pass fee in the near future”.

Blue badge holders will continue to not be charged, and can continue to access all FLS car parks for free.

Once erected, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) barriers and payment machines will be located south of the River Lundy bridge.

Although provision has been made for a future toilet facility, this does not form part of the planning application.

“We expect the increase in available parking will be welcomed by the thousands of visitors who come here every year and will help to ease the pressure on surrounding approach roads.”

Will the expansion impact local wildlife?

Members of the community have voiced concerns about the impact on local wildlife, such as deer and squirrels.

However, Forestry and Land Scotland state that any disruption to wildlife will be ‘absolutely minimal’.

“Because the area is so busy, wildlife tends to avoid it and keep to the quieter parts of the forest.

“The work will also be carried out at the edge of the existing car park and will be confined to a very small area.”

