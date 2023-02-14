Plans to charge for Ben Nevis access car park revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Plans to charge for Ben Nevis access car park revealed

By Shannon Morrison
February 14, 2023, 11:45 am
Land and Forestry Scotland have submitted an application to expand the North Face car park in Torlundy, Fort William
The North Face car park. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

Operators of a car park popular with Ben Nevis visitors have launched a bid to increase its capacity by a staggering 400%.

Forestry and Land Scotland have submitted a planning application to extend Torlundy’s North Face car park.

If approved, the current car park will expand from 50 spaces to 250 spaces, resulting in a space five times its original size.

Some locals have expressed concerns as the introduction of parking charges would mean the facility is no longer free to use.

However, Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) wish to assure the public that securing an income would help to ‘fund visitor facilities in Nevis Forest’.

Land and Forestry Scotland will expand the car park, and erect barriers and ticket machines
The car park is used by thousands of visitors a year. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

A spokesperson for FLS confirms the existing facility is often ‘unable to cope’ with the number of visitors.

According to John Muir Trust, over 130,000 people climb to the summit of Ben Nevis each year. The area is also popular amongst sightseers, photographers and dog walkers.

The North Face car park will be within a new ‘charged zone’

It is proposed the facility will become a charged zone, meaning users will need to pay for car park access. Currently, the area does not charge for parking.

Annual parking passes are available for cars with up to seven seats for £40 per year. Information on how to apply for a pass can be found here.

Otherwise, visitors will pay £1 for up to one hour for all vehicles, or £3 for all day usage for cars with up to seven seats.

A FLS spokesperson confirms the agency have “no plans to increase the annual parking pass fee in the near future”.

Blue badge holders will continue to not be charged, and can continue to access all FLS car parks for free.

FLS confirm that the expansion 'will not impact local wildlife'
It is accessed by a long, single track road. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

 

Once erected, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) barriers and payment machines will be located south of the River Lundy bridge.

Although provision has been made for a future toilet facility, this does not form part of the planning application.

“We expect the increase in available parking will be welcomed by the thousands of visitors who come here every year and will help to ease the pressure on surrounding approach roads.”

Will the expansion impact local wildlife?

Members of the community have voiced concerns about the impact on local wildlife, such as deer and squirrels.

However, Forestry and Land Scotland state that any disruption to wildlife will be ‘absolutely minimal’.

“Because the area is so busy, wildlife tends to avoid it and keep to the quieter parts of the forest.

“The work will also be carried out at the edge of the existing car park and will be confined to a very small area.”

More stories on Fort William:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Inverness Alleycat closure
High street sales show modest January rebound but are still "deeply fragile"
Leah and Thanassi Athanassopoulos, of Alpha Clinic. Image: Supplied.
Plans approved for first private plastic surgery clinic in Inverness
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of Inverness roads described as an 'archaeological dig' will finally be repaired, city councillors have agreed. Picture shows; Potholes on Wade Road, Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Google maps Date; 14/02/2023
Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an 'archaeological dig' as concerns raised about 20 years…
Teacher Teaching Maths To Elementary School Pupils; Shutterstock ID 290587880; purchase_order: LDR; job: Highland attainment
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…
Andrew Glassford during his Korean War service and after being awarded the Ambassador for Peace medal. Image: Holyrood PR.
Black Watch veteran, 92, awarded Ambassador for Peace medal for Korean War service
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 25th March '22 Grand View Care Home in Grantown on Spey. Pic for Stuart Findlay story.
Former Grantown-on-Spey care home with 45 bedrooms to be auctioned
Steph mcKenna mountain award
Fort William mountain biker praised for dedication to the outdoors
Raigmore hospital from the outside
NHS Highland fined £180,000 after staff shortages led to death of pensioner
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Five times the limit drink driver Picture shows; A breath alcohol test. N/a. Supplied by PA Images / PA Archive Date; Unknown
Five-times-the-limit delivery driver banned from roads
Emily Tonge and her mum Jo working on her cakes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Meet the 14-year-old baker from Tain who has started her own bakery business 

Most Read

1
McDonald's bosses have confirmed settings on the device were tampered with, enabling the camera function to be enabled. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.
Aberdeen mum horrified after daughter, 5, sees half-naked images on McDonald’s tablet
2
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
5
4
Janey Godley is in Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen
5
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…
6
Teacher Teaching Maths To Elementary School Pupils; Shutterstock ID 290587880; purchase_order: LDR; job: Highland attainment
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…

More from Press and Journal

police appeal
Man taken to hospital following crash between motorbike and car on A96 near Pitmachie
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Peterhead hospital closes maternity unit and A&E over water quality concerns
An Aberdeen gull has attacked a drone worth £800. Image: Natalie Hood and Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
WATCH: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
The scene at Perwinnies Crescent Bridge of Don. Story Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'It's just so shocking': Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater is pushing ahead with the controversial deposit return scheme policy (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won't end well for Scottish leaders
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…
Simon Murray and Eamonn Brophy prior to Ross County's game against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay feels Ross County forward line will thrive on increased competition
This wonderful family home has been transformed to offer the very best in modern living. Photo supplied by Laurie & Co.
Beautiful Ballater bungalow on the market for £420,000
Former Aberdeen musician Stanley Gauld has died.
Stanley Gauld: Aberdeen musician and former Gordon Highlander dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented