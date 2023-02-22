Supermarket pepper and tomato shortage: Is it time to try new hybrids from local veg boxes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Supermarket pepper and tomato shortage: Is it time to try new hybrids from local veg boxes?

By Andy Morton
February 22, 2023, 5:46 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 7:32 pm
Black Isle Veg Box owner Daniel Ross is part of the burgeoning veg box community. Image: Daniel Ross
Black Isle Veg Box owner Daniel Ross is part of the burgeoning veg box community. Image: Daniel Ross

If you’re worried by recent news of tomato and pepper shortages, check out the north and north-east’s budding veg box scene.

Asda and Morrisons may be rationing tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers because of poor harvests in the warmer climes that grow them.

But canny shoppers that subscribe to one of the many local veg box delivery services get a steady supply of fresh, organic vegetables.

Plus they side-step the heavy carbon footprint involved in air-freighting tomatoes from Spain and North Africa.

What’s more, some of the veg boxes even contain vegetables you can’t buy in supermarkets.

Ever heard of kalette?

This new hybrid has only been around a decade or so, but is part of the veg box selection at the Natural Vegetable Company, a one-acre organic farm on the outskirts of Inverness.

Kalette is a cross between Brussel sprouts and kale. Image: Shutterstock

“I have never seen it in the supermarket but they’re really lovely,” says Iain Sutherland, who runs the farm with partner Cat. “It’s a cross between a Brussel sprout and kale and has little florettes, so it looks like a little flower.”

Demand for fresh, local veg at a high

Iain is busier than ever at the Natural Vegetable Company, and is about to increase output from 65 veg box deliveries a week to 75.

Demand spiked during lockdown and he currently has a 15-person waiting list even though he only delivers within 10 miles of Inverness.

Iain says his customers buy from him because they know they will get vegetables that were picked sometimes less than a day before they show up on their doorsteps.

The freshness means more nutrients are locked. Plus the vegetables taste better, which, he says, makes it easier to form healthier eating habits.

“When you have super fresh stuff, it tastes completely different,” explains Iain. “If you’re going to try to have a healthy lifestyle, you’re more likely to eat the stuff that tastes good.”

The Natural Vegetable Company in Inverness has a one-acre farm. Image: Iain Sutherland

Another perk is witnessing the change in seasons through the selection.

Some of the growers add variety to their boxes by including tomatoes and peppers grown in southern Spain or Africa.

However, as most of the vegetables are grown locally, the time of year determines what you get. For example, veg boxes are currently packed with potatoes, carrots, onions and swedes.

‘The prices are that exorbitant’

Those seasonal vegetables may take up even more space in veg boxes over the next few months as organic growers face the same challenges as supermarkets in sourcing European vegetables.

Heather Moore, a director at Newmachar co-op farm Bridgefoot Organics, says the price of red peppers from Spain have jumped from £9 a kilo to £19.

“Because the prices are that exorbitant, I can’t justify putting them into the boxes,” says Heather, who has told her customers that red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers won’t be appearing in their veg boxes for the next few months.

Veg boxes have a lower carbon footprint because they are grown locally.

For Heather, however, this is no bad thing.

“We have to get people back to that way of thinking that we need to eating seasonally and locally,” she says. “It’s better for the soil as well because you are growing it in season.”

Heather admits there is an extra cost to buying vegetables from an organic supplier compared to a supermarket.

Veg boxes are a ‘luxury’

She is also aware that a veg box from Bridgefoot is a “luxury” that some people may not feel is worth it during a cost-of-living crisis. The co-op sells a small box for £12 and a big one for £19, with each box containing about 12 different types of vegetables.

Staff at the Natural Vegetable Company packing veg boxes. Image: Iain Sutherland

But will shoppers be forced to shop local as shortages such as the current one for peppers and tomatoes become more prevalent?

Not quite, says Daniel Ross, owner of Black Isle Veg Boxes in Fortrose.

“It’s only the salad things that are hard to get,” says Daniel, who is sure the supermarkets will adapt to the current shortfall.

“I think we’ll all survive.”

