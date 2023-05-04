Restaurant review: The Feed Baron’s monstrous burgers are a hole in one at Westhill Golf Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: The Feed Baron’s monstrous burgers are a hole in one at Westhill Golf Club

You won't see burgers like this in most of the golf clubs in the north-east of Scotland...

The King on the Hill burger from The Feed Baron at Westhill Golf Club
The King on the Hill burger from The Feed Baron at Westhill Golf Club. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Julia Bryce
By Julia Bryce

My papa was one heck of a golfer back in the day. He was a scratch player in his prime and while this meant nothing to my naïve teenage self, I now appreciate the skill he possessed.

He was a true craftsman of the sport and played it religiously as a young man. If I’d known then what I know now, I’d have let him tee me up for a future on the green.

Outwith crazy golf and the odd small putting range, I’ve never picked up a putter. Not even for pub golf at university.

The entrance to Westhill Golf Club
Westhill Gold Club’s food offering has changed a lot since The Feed Baron took over. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

So when I suggested to my partner Calum that we grab a bite to eat at the Westhill Golf Club, confusion flooded his face.

The Feed Baron has taken over the kitchen residency,” I explained. Now it made sense.

The Feed Baron

I’ve been a big fan of street food truck, The Feed Baron, which was launched in summer 2020 by local entrepreneur Jamie McLeod. I’ve watched over the years as his following has grown and so to see him now collaborating in this way really is remarkable.

Since taking on the residency on March 1, 2023 Jamie has helped increase social memberships of the club by nearly an extra 50% on last year’s numbers.

They are priced at £5 and valid for a year, and I had no problem paying for the luxury of getting to sample The Feed Baron’s fare.

A table next to a large window inside the club house
Views from the club house. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He’s also redesigned the full menu to offer a lot more choice at the club. Monkfish scampi (which is delicious by the way), chicken supreme, steak and ale pie as well as sandwiches, fish and chips, mac and cheese and all of Jamie’s street truck classics are available.

When we visited it was a quiet Sunday. As a result we managed to bag ourselves a window seat, which, if you’ve never dined at the club house, boasts gorgeous views of Westhill and beyond.

The large venue hasn’t changed since I was last there for a big birthday bash for my mum. The same leather chairs, same wooden tables, same carpet and wooden floor (which doubles as a dance floor for functions) and same bar is still there. That’s not forgetting the fruit machine hidden at the corner of the bar.

The interior of the club house, featuring wooden dining tables and black leather chairs
Inside the club house hasn’t changed since my last visit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It isn’t the most inviting of places, but when its main purpose is designed around casual dining for golfers, it doesn’t need to be fancy.

We were ravenous so our heads disappeared into the funky red menus sitting upright on the table.

The food

Calum declared the pork croquette starter (£6.95) his, so I opted for the tempura tiger prawns (£7.45). The King of the Hill burger screamed at my gluttonous self (£14.95) while the Hot Honey was selected across from me. Jamie is best known for his burgers so we felt it was only right to try them.

[We have since returned and I can highly recommend the monkfish scampi, too].

The lightly battered prawns were served with a homemade sweet chilli dip with big bits of chilli. The slight heat suited me perfectly.

A welcome giveaway that they were homemade was that they weren’t uniform, and all of the juicy prawns inside had been properly cleaned.

Tempura prawns with salad and sauce
Tempura prawns starter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A tangy, smoky ragu which coated the pork was hidden inside the two crispy deep fried croquettes in breadcrumbs.

This dish was much heavier than the prawns and while Calum didn’t get much flavour from the pork, I could certainly tell it was there.

Both were served with a side salad of leaves and sticks of peppers with balsamic glaze over them.

Pork croquettes in a red sauce topped with salad
Pork croquettes were very enjoyable. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Service was friendly and attentive, and despite it being quieter, there were a few tables in, with some individuals opting to order and collect for takeaway.

We admired the views as we sat awaiting the main event. My face must have been a sight when the monstrosity arrived. Knives stabbed through the bun and patties, I’ve never seen a burger like it.

I’d opted for normal fries with my beef burger in the hopes Calum would share his tripled cooked ones which he added for an extra £1 with his chicken burger.

The King of the Hill burger with chunky chips and salad from the feed baron at the westhill golf club.
The King of the Hill burger is a big eat. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We halved the burgers to get the best of both and he divvied up the chips.

Both burgers were served in brioche buns that held their contents well. Soft, sweet, the glaze glimmered as the natural light flooded our table.

The two chicken breasts were juicy on the outside with a crunchy crisp batter on the outside. A healthy amount of pickled red cabbage, cheese and the hot honey sauce finished it all off. I just wish there had been a little bit more sauce.

Hot Honey burger with salad and skinny fries from The Feed Baron
Hot Honey burger has a slight kick to it. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The King of the Hill consists of two handmade beef patties, cheese, crispy bacon, aioli and onion rings.

This thing was gigantic, complete with oozing melted cheese. The homemade patties sat on shredded lettuce and every mouthful got better as I got deeper into it.

You have to try the triple cooked chips when visiting. I’ve never had fries like them.

We shouldn’t have ordered the sticky toffee pudding, but we did.

Sticky toffee pudding with a scoop of ice cream
Get stuck into the sticky toffee pudding. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It was a slab of sponge dripping with the sweetest caramel sauce. The creamy scoop of vanilla ice cream added to the sugar overload of which I had to retire from sooner than planned. It was a hearty portion too, so well worth sharing.

Service had been consistent throughout and our server happily answered my questions and requests throughout. Paying the bill was easy, and I settled my £5 membership payment at this time, too.

The verdict

When visiting Westhill Golf club, go hungry. The portions are on the larger side but the food is so good that it’s hard not to order two if not three courses.

The burgers are a staple, so I’d definitely recommend getting yourself one of those. Although, the other options also seem very appetising.

And don’t forget to add the triple cooked chips to your order.

Information

Address: Westhill Golf Club, Westhill Heights, Westhill, Aberdeenshire AB32 6RY

T: 01224 740159

W: www.instagram.com/thefeedbaron

Price: £58.35 for two starters, two mains, an upgrade of chips, three pints of Diet Pepsi and a dessert. The golf club membership for the year is an additional £5.

[[title]]