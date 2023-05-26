Review: Did the Fat Chef Catering menu at Kintore Golf Club prove my cup of tee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Review: Did the Fat Chef Catering menu at Kintore Golf Club prove my cup of tee?

Food and drink journalist Karla Sinclair recently put the Fat Chef Catering menu to the test.

You can tuck into Fat Chef Catering's dishes at Kintore Golf Club. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
You can tuck into Fat Chef Catering's dishes at Kintore Golf Club. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Fat Chef Catering has been on my radar for several weeks. I recall spotting a post by the firm on social media showcasing three of its dishes, and knew it had to be tried and tested.

Aberdeen’s Paul Campbell is the mind behind Fat Chef Catering. It is currently dishing out its food at 1911 Bar & Restaurant located in Kintore Golf Club.

Very convenient considering I pass Kintore regularly.

Kintore Golf Club boasts tremendous views of the surrounding countryside and Kintore itself. Image: Supplied by Kintore Golf Course

With that in mind, my mum joined me for a trip last Saturday (May 20) before our HMT visit later that evening.

I pre-booked by messaging the Fat Chef Catering Facebook page the day prior, and I received a reply three minutes later to confirm a table would be ours.

We arrived a tad behind schedule due to my lack of navigational skills. I’m sure it will come as no surprise to those who know me that Kintore Golf Club isn’t a venue I often frequent.

What’s on the menu?

The menu at Fat Chef Catering was right up my street, and my mum was pleased with the variety of dishes.

While pub grub were the first words that sprung to my mind, Paul has pulled together a menu that provides so much more than that.

And after catching a glimpse of our starters, to describe the style of cuisine as “pub grub” wouldn’t be accurate.

Customers can expect breakfast items, light bites and basket suppers as well as a range of starters, main courses and desserts.

Sandwiches, wraps, pies, bruschetta, lasagne, homemade curry, cheesecake and sticky toffee pudding are among the sweet and savoury options, to name a few.

The food

A glass of sauvignon blanc and a bottle of J20 secured, the pair of us admired the dining area and the views of Kintore Golf Course.

We watched as our first dishes made their way out of the kitchen. They included fresh breaded mushrooms and haggis and black pudding bon bons.

Three out of the five bon bons were filled with a peppery haggis mixture that boasted a warming heat, while the black pudding in the remaining two had a lovely rich flavour.

The haggis and black pudding bon bons, left, and the fresh breaded mushrooms. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Despite the crispiness of the golden batter, the contents of the bon bons maintained a melt in the mouth (and almost creamy) texture.

They were paired with a gooey sweet chilli sauce, which was a solid accompaniment.

However, I found myself opting for the silkier alternative – garlic dip. This was served with the mushrooms.

They too were coated in a crunchy breadcrumb and served with a salad, which featured a drizzling of zingy dressing. The salad elevated the flavour of the earthy mushrooms.

Inside the restaurant/bar area. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

We were given a brief break before our next course arrived to converse about the venue and order a second round of drinks. The restaurant and bar proved a lovely setting as several other tables began to fill up with guests.

When it came to our mains, I knew from the get-go what my mum would be ordering. Macaroni cheese.

Her eyes lit up when she spotted how substantial the dish was.

Diving her fork straight into the cheesy mixture, there was a cluster of creamy, thick sauce with plentiful pasta. It had been perfectly cooked.

She proceeded to add garden peas – which the dish was served with, as well as chunky chips – to the macaroni, adding an ever so slightly sweet flavour into the mix.

Macaroni cheese served with garden peas and chunky chips. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

For me, a classic. My chicken fillets were piping hot and, like our starters, looked incredibly enticing due to the deep-fried batter.

Inside, the chicken was juicy and tore away with ease.

This course went down a treat but neither of us, unfortunately, could clean our plates.

Stomachs full – and through fears we would be late for the HMT show – we requested the bill. In hindsight, I wish we had bagged some desserts to go.

There is always next time.

So, was the menu up to par?

My mum and I thoroughly enjoyed our experience at Fat Chef Catering – and Kintore Golf Club as a whole.

It wasn’t just the food we were impressed with, the value for money, staff and setting were fantastic. But the icing on the cake was the spectacular view of the course.

Both main dishes were a delight. Image: Karla Sinclair

If you’re passing Kintore in the near future, I can guarantee you’ll be left satisfied after visiting for yourself.

Information

Address: Balbithan, Kintore, Inverurie AB51 0UR

T: 07590 322193

E: fatchefcatering72@gmail.com

Price: £40.80  for two starters, two mains, two glasses of wine and one soft drink

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]