Restaurant review: Pop along to JW’s Sushi in Aberdeen for the best hand rolled sushi in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: Pop along to JW’s Sushi in Aberdeen for the best hand rolled sushi in the city

Julia Bryce shares the hidden gem that has been serving hungry sushi lovers since 2016 in Aberdeen

Get some of the freshest sushi at JW's Sushi in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Get some of the freshest sushi at JW's Sushi in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Julia Bryce
By Julia Bryce

It’s never often I’m the only person in a restaurant or takeaway. But there I found myself one Tuesday after work staring at the counter in JW’s Sushi on Huntly Street.

I was meeting a colleague for a bite to eat and couldn’t decide whether to plonk myself down on one of the stools at the sushi bar, or to grab the only table the venue boasts.

Starting with the stool, I used the 15 minutes that my colleague ran late to watch owners John Murray and William Clegg in action.

Outside JW’s Sushi on Huntly Street in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Orders were slowly coming in and the duo seamlessly worked away, boiling rice, rolling maki sushi and prepping sides. William was on delivery duties for the night, grabbing  a few bags on his way out the door.

John’s recommendation for when my guest finally arrived was the crispy tiger and crispy dragon rolls. Both sounded appealing, as did William’s flying tiger roll.

Maki being rolled and prepped on the counter. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

JW’s Sushi

Having opened in 2016, the duo have been serving up some of the best homemade and handmade sushi you’ll find in the city. And while this was my first sit-in experience, I’d tried the offering many a time during the pandemic.

There’s one table that will sit maybe six at an absolute push and just a couple of stools so it isn’t a big venue by any means.

When Lauren finally arrived she suggested we sit in the booth for some privacy more than anything.

I had the view of the kitchen from where I sat while she could enjoy watching passersby out the window. I fed back the suggestions as we reluctantly stuck out heads in our phones to view the online menu. There’s nothing I detest more than having to scroll back and forth while deciding what to eat.

The solitary table in JW’s Sushi. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The food

Although the menu was online, we could order in person thankfully. I’d spied the JW Sushi special for two at £33.49 which featured all sorts including eight pieces of mixed unicorn roll, eight pieces of crispy tiger roll, eight pieces of vegetarian maki and four pieces of salmon/tuna nigiri.

We also ordered chicken gyoza (£4.50), shrimp tempura (three pieces for £2.99) and  peppered mackerel temaki (£6.35).

JW’s Sushi special platter board. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The plate of sushi for two was presented first alongside the temaki. It was beautifully symmetrical with each bright, bold piece a mouthful or two.

The veggie maki was solely avocado but was still very enjoyable, however the rolls were where the real flavour bursting moments came into play.

The crispy onions and the creamy sriracha mayo on the tiger roll were my favourite part of the first roll. I loved the freshness of every piece and the tempura and avocado inside were soft and the perfect mouthful.

As for the unicorn roll, shrimp tempura, crabstick, red pepper, avocado and cucumber were rolled together and topped with salmon in a French dressing. On the menu it states the unicorn roll is usually sprinkled with spring onions, but that wasn’t the case. Neither of us were fussed admittedly.

The varying rolls of sushi are made fresh. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

I have to mention the quality of the fish used for the salmon/tuna nigiri. Both slices of the fresh raw fish were exceptional. Lauren and I “oohd” and “aahd” as we bit into them. I’d have happily have taken more of this and less of the veggie maki as it was stunning.

A special mention also goes to the soft, sticky rice that held most of the offering together beautifully, too.

Inside JW’s Sushi where you can sit at the sushi bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Fresh ginger and a ball of wasabi, as expected, were present too, and I used them sparingly to cleanse the palate and enhance flavour.

The chicken gyoza was lovely and crisp, with the outer parting quite crunchy at the ends. It was fried fresh in oil front of us so came piping hot and had also been handmade which we loved.

The chicken gyoza had been fried. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Lauren was keen to try out the shrimp tempura so when I saw just three pieces I knew who was going to get the third. It turned out to be neither of us as we were just far too full.

We pulled at the tail of the crustacean and munched away. The only thing missing was some sort of dip to elevate the dish.

The crispy shrimp tempura. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

There was only one item we didn’t enjoy as much and that was the peppered mackerel temaki.

The fish was quite dry and the seaweed paper it was wrapped in was harder to bite into.

I loved the smokey flavour of the fish and the pepperiness wasn’t for the faint hearted. It was the dryness of it that got me and no matter how much avocado I tried to bite with it, not even the creaminess of that could help my saliva glands.

Peppered mackerel tamaki, Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Stuffed to the brim, we both, in sync, leaned back in the booth in a pile.

John was kind enough to package the leftovers up for me as I knew my partner would be keen to try some of it out.

Having converted him to a sushi fan during the pandemic, I knew my surprise package would hit the spot.

The crispy tiger roll was my favourite. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The verdict

If you haven’t already paid John and William a visit at JW’s Sushi then you need to put this place on your to-visit list. Not only is it good value, but the food is really delicious.

I understand why some people don’t and maybe won’t sit-in because of its size, but there’s something quite brilliant, almost therapeutic and relaxing, about sitting watching someone make sushi.

It was great to get some one-to-one time with the business owner and get their take on the menu, and if you go, be sure to order a few of their specialist rolls. You won’t be disappointed.

Information

Address:  75 Huntly Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TE

T: 01224 620987

W: www.facebook.com/JWsushi

Price: £48.83

Scores: 

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surrounding: 3/5

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Food and Drink

Scott Fraser of Angus & Oink, talks success and the secret to barbecues. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire BBQ business Angus and Oink reflects on global success and Amazon triumph
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. First taste: We tried 6 dishes from Westhill's newly reopened Glentanar Brasserie & Bar - here's what we thought Picture shows; Glentanar Brasserie & Bar FIRST TASTE. Westhill. Supplied by Karla Sinclair Date; Unknown
First taste: We tried 6 dishes from Westhill's newly reopened Glentanar Brasserie & Bar
Four plates at a window table at the Sun Dancer in Nairn looking over the coast.
Nairn restaurant in running to be named Scottish Restaurant of the Year
Lost Lager being poured. Lost Lager is a pivotal part of BrewDog history.
BrewDog at Taste of Grampian 2023: A hopping success
Exterior of Pizza the Action in Stonehaven
Pizza the Action in Stonehaven announces closure after 15 years
James Watt Brewdog, working life, November 1
Unwelcome hat-trick for brewing giant BrewDog
Taste of Grampian 2023. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
80 of the best pictures from Taste of Grampian 2023 at P&J Live in…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043022. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink restaurant review of Aspire in Portsoy. May 25th 2023. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Aspire Restaurant has 'successfully brought former Portsoy kirk back to its former…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Kirsten Black of Kirsten's Cakes and Bakes Picture shows; Kirsten Black. Bridge of Don. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Why 15-year-old Bridge of Don talent Kirsten Black is a legend in the baking
The coastguard bothy in Cowie is up for sale for £115,000.
Seafood Bothy owner puts Stonehaven coastguard hut on the market following lobster controversy

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]