Restaurant review: Pop along to JW’s Sushi in Aberdeen for the best hand rolled sushi in the city

It’s never often I’m the only person in a restaurant or takeaway. But there I found myself one Tuesday after work staring at the counter in JW’s Sushi on Huntly Street.

I was meeting a colleague for a bite to eat and couldn’t decide whether to plonk myself down on one of the stools at the sushi bar, or to grab the only table the venue boasts.

Starting with the stool, I used the 15 minutes that my colleague ran late to watch owners John Murray and William Clegg in action.

Orders were slowly coming in and the duo seamlessly worked away, boiling rice, rolling maki sushi and prepping sides. William was on delivery duties for the night, grabbing a few bags on his way out the door.

John’s recommendation for when my guest finally arrived was the crispy tiger and crispy dragon rolls. Both sounded appealing, as did William’s flying tiger roll.

JW’s Sushi

Having opened in 2016, the duo have been serving up some of the best homemade and handmade sushi you’ll find in the city. And while this was my first sit-in experience, I’d tried the offering many a time during the pandemic.

There’s one table that will sit maybe six at an absolute push and just a couple of stools so it isn’t a big venue by any means.

When Lauren finally arrived she suggested we sit in the booth for some privacy more than anything.

I had the view of the kitchen from where I sat while she could enjoy watching passersby out the window. I fed back the suggestions as we reluctantly stuck out heads in our phones to view the online menu. There’s nothing I detest more than having to scroll back and forth while deciding what to eat.

The food

Although the menu was online, we could order in person thankfully. I’d spied the JW Sushi special for two at £33.49 which featured all sorts including eight pieces of mixed unicorn roll, eight pieces of crispy tiger roll, eight pieces of vegetarian maki and four pieces of salmon/tuna nigiri.

We also ordered chicken gyoza (£4.50), shrimp tempura (three pieces for £2.99) and peppered mackerel temaki (£6.35).

The plate of sushi for two was presented first alongside the temaki. It was beautifully symmetrical with each bright, bold piece a mouthful or two.

The veggie maki was solely avocado but was still very enjoyable, however the rolls were where the real flavour bursting moments came into play.

The crispy onions and the creamy sriracha mayo on the tiger roll were my favourite part of the first roll. I loved the freshness of every piece and the tempura and avocado inside were soft and the perfect mouthful.

As for the unicorn roll, shrimp tempura, crabstick, red pepper, avocado and cucumber were rolled together and topped with salmon in a French dressing. On the menu it states the unicorn roll is usually sprinkled with spring onions, but that wasn’t the case. Neither of us were fussed admittedly.

I have to mention the quality of the fish used for the salmon/tuna nigiri. Both slices of the fresh raw fish were exceptional. Lauren and I “oohd” and “aahd” as we bit into them. I’d have happily have taken more of this and less of the veggie maki as it was stunning.

A special mention also goes to the soft, sticky rice that held most of the offering together beautifully, too.

Fresh ginger and a ball of wasabi, as expected, were present too, and I used them sparingly to cleanse the palate and enhance flavour.

The chicken gyoza was lovely and crisp, with the outer parting quite crunchy at the ends. It was fried fresh in oil front of us so came piping hot and had also been handmade which we loved.

Lauren was keen to try out the shrimp tempura so when I saw just three pieces I knew who was going to get the third. It turned out to be neither of us as we were just far too full.

We pulled at the tail of the crustacean and munched away. The only thing missing was some sort of dip to elevate the dish.

There was only one item we didn’t enjoy as much and that was the peppered mackerel temaki.

The fish was quite dry and the seaweed paper it was wrapped in was harder to bite into.

I loved the smokey flavour of the fish and the pepperiness wasn’t for the faint hearted. It was the dryness of it that got me and no matter how much avocado I tried to bite with it, not even the creaminess of that could help my saliva glands.

Stuffed to the brim, we both, in sync, leaned back in the booth in a pile.

John was kind enough to package the leftovers up for me as I knew my partner would be keen to try some of it out.

Having converted him to a sushi fan during the pandemic, I knew my surprise package would hit the spot.

The verdict

If you haven’t already paid John and William a visit at JW’s Sushi then you need to put this place on your to-visit list. Not only is it good value, but the food is really delicious.

I understand why some people don’t and maybe won’t sit-in because of its size, but there’s something quite brilliant, almost therapeutic and relaxing, about sitting watching someone make sushi.

It was great to get some one-to-one time with the business owner and get their take on the menu, and if you go, be sure to order a few of their specialist rolls. You won’t be disappointed.

Information

Address: 75 Huntly Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TE

T: 01224 620987

W: www.facebook.com/JWsushi

Price: £48.83

Scores: