Restaurant review: Turkey and Scottish fusion cuisine awaits at North in Peterhead

It has been a mere three months since the doors of North opened in Aberdeenshire coastal town Peterhead.

One of the main aims of the bar and restaurant, located in the old North School building, was to rival Aberdeen’s nightlife.

Given the Granite City’s ever-growing line-up of restaurants, bars and clubs, it’s a tough act to beat.

You have rum, wine and whisky bars, businesses specialising in flamboyant cocktails, and plenty of venues that welcome partygoers the opportunity to take to the stage and belt out their favourite karaoke tracks.

I won’t get started on the food. Essentially, there is something for everyone.

In my eyes, not only does North have to nail its food and drink offering, but it should also provide an experience like no other in the Aberdeen – and give food and drink fans from across the north and north-east good reason to visit.

What’s it like inside North?

Former Press and Journal food and drink writer and current health and wellbeing journalist Andy Morton did a fantastic job at unveiling the new-look venue on King Street to readers back in March.

Chatting with owner John Adam, they spoke of North’s history. The North School closed in 1981, and since then the site was used as council offices and even a music school.

I love nothing more than seeing new hospitality businesses start up in the shire, so was of course delighted about the building’s new use.

It looked phenomenal in pictures too.

I decided to give the team some time to settle in before stopping by with my boyfriend Josh last week.

We enjoyed a brief walk along Lido Beach, one of my favourite spots in the Blue Toon, while the sun was shining and made our way to North. No booking was required.

Outside, the signage is bold and attracts the eye from the surrounding buildings. I’m glad they didn’t alter the exterior and retained its Victorian architecture.

However, the interiors take the cake. They are certainly out-there (in a good way). I can only recall seeing similar layouts and décor in Edinburgh and London venues.

There is Turkish-style lighting and vaulted ceilings across the two restaurant and bar areas, while the colour scheme consists of, well, every one under the sun.

The venue was so vibrant and the pair of us were impressed, to say the least.

Refreshing cocktails and hard shakes

Escorted by one of our two servers to the restaurant space which boasted wine-coloured seating and wallpaper, we were the first diners of the evening. The pair of us were even able to choose our own table so opted for one by the window.

Who doesn’t love people-watching during dinner when the opportunity arises?

Since neither of us were on driving duties, it was cocktail o’clock. For me, a pornstar martini (£8) and for Josh, The Harry (£8).

Customers can choose from a range of other classic concoctions and quirky creations. They include a raspberry mojito, watermelon sugar, Starlino negroni and el diablo, to name a few.

Our drinks arrived prompt and, as expected, my drink was fruity and sweet. It wasn’t too strong on the alcohol front making for a light refreshment.

The Harry, consisting of Absolut vanilla vodka, butterscotch liqueur and cream soda, was what I imagine a hard shake (boozy milkshake) to taste like. Butterscotch was the predominant flavour while the vodka lingered on the tongue afterwards.

Garnished with a dollop of marshmallow fluff, it would make for the perfect dessert cocktail.

The food

There is a great combination of Scottish and Turkish cuisine on the menu. Given that I’m not overly familiar with the latter, I chose the borscht starter (£8).

The traditional Azeri lamb-based broth was stunning visually, flaunting a vibrant deep red shade. The bowlful of sweet and sour flavours contained a hefty amount of boiled onions and beetroot. A dollop of sour cream added a touch of tanginess.

It was served with flatbread. The slice was on the small side, so I would have loved another one or two added to the side plate. Maybe that’s just me being greedy.

On the other side of the table, Josh quickly got stuck into his trio of Scottish bon bons (£9). The balls of haggis, black pudding and white pudding were encased in a crispy golden shell and served with a roast garlic mayonnaise, cranberry sauce and a whisky sauce.

Each sauce brought something different to the plate. There was sweetness from the cranberry, richness from the mayonnaise and the whisky sauce was lovely and creamy.

We had a 15-minute gap before our mains arrived. The cocktails were going down well, and we were thankful about bagging a window table.

I was intrigued by the Azeri platter (saj ichi) (£36) for two. It featured chicken kebab, beef kofta and lamb pilaf, a traditional salad, bulgar rice and more.

Josh was unable to be swayed as he had his heart set on the saffron-infused battered Peterhead haddock (£18), so I decided on the devilled North falafel burger (£18).

I was glad of it in the end because my main was a treat. It was messy, but isn’t that the key to a good burger?

A toasted brioche bun sandwiched two falafel patties, five bean chilli, vegan cheese, jalapenos and vegan mayo. I also tasted a smoky barbecue sauce in the mix which I wanted more of.

I questioned Josh on several occasions whether they had given me the correct burger – simply because the falafel tasted just like beef. It was far juicier than expected given that falafel normally boasts a grainy texture.

However, it had that nutty and herbaceous flavour that I was waiting for. The dish has encouraged me to start opting for falafel burgers more often. It was a delight.

The five bean chilli was another standout component as it provided a subtle kick. I’m yet to be sold on vegan cheese.

A side of fries, homemade vegan slaw and two sauces – mayonnaise and ketchup – were also included in the price.

In terms of the haddock, this came with hand cut triple-cooked chips, garden peas and tartar sauce. The fish was complimented a few times for its freshness while the chips were crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

By this point, my burger had been dissected and I was unable to polish everything off. As for Josh, he was up for pudding.

There were a few options on the cards including sticky toffee pudding, vanilla cheesecake, a selection of Rizza’s ice cream and a chef’s cheeseboard.

He went for a slab of homemade chocolate cake after we enquired about the day’s specials.

It resembled that of the iconic Bruce Bogtrotter cake from Matilda with thick layers of sponge and chocolate frosting that was both smooth and rich.

Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce, the dessert was a sweet-lover’s dream.

We requested the bill and headed through to the incredible bar area which resembled an Arabian tent before calling it a night.

The verdict

North in Peterhead must be seen first-hand to be appreciated to the fullest.

It definitely achieves what I initially hoped it would. The venue is unique, to say the least, and I imagine it will continue to attract customers from all over.

I wasn’t a big fan of the electronic music being played in the restaurant given that it was more fitting for a nightclub setting.

Josh raised the point that the same tracks would be played throughout the venue for those in the bar area too, making for a great atmosphere before, during or after a night out. However, I would have loved something more mellow.

Nevertheless, it was a fantastic experience. Our servers could not have been more attentive throughout the evening too.

Information

Address: King Street, Peterhead AB42 1UH

T: 01779 560556

W: thenorthbar.co.uk

Price: £78.50 for two cocktails, two starters, two mains, one dessert and one Diet Coke.

Scores: