‘We can’t keep hoping for change’: Kirk View Cafe latest Aberdeen venue to close its doors

The bistro has been a popular pre-theatre venue for the past seven years.

By Lauren Taylor
Kirk View Cafe and Bistro owner Rob Milne announced the decision to close. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kirk View Cafe and Bistro owner Rob Milne announced the decision to close. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A popular cafe, known for its Scottish take on tapas is closing due to “rising weekly costs”.

Owners of the Kirk View Cafe have announced they will be closing their doors for the last time this week.

The award-winning bistro has been a popular pre-theatre venue for the past seven years.

Owners took a “gamble” and moved from Union Terrace to a “much bigger” premises on Belmont Street just last February.

The family-owned business would get also involved in a number of city centre initiatives, including Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

Breaded fish and chips, sweet chilli chicken and roasted pepper bruchetta; hummus and roasted pepper bruschetta;<br />Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

However, in a statement posted on Facebook, the owners said they have decided to close because they “just can’t see the industry improving any time soon”.

The post read: “It’s goodbye from us. Thank you all so very much for the support over the years! It’s been an absolute pleasure. To all staff members, you have been amazing.

“We tried our best, however, the sales are just not what they used to be. The rising weekly costs have made things so difficult. As of this week, we decided to close the business down. Unfortunately, we just can’t see the industry improving any time soon. We can’t keep hoping for change.

“We have so many good memories over the last seven years. You guys really have shown us so much love.

“Keep supporting local. It’s so important, we don’t want a future of branded operations setting the standards.”

Kirk View Cafe is a stone’s throw from HMT. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Diners react

Fans of the restaurant have been quick to share their dismay at the news, reminiscing about meals they have enjoyed in the past.

Carol Bremner posted on Facebook: “Really sad to see such a lovely family business close down. Good luck in whatever you do next. You are a talented bunch.”

Courtney Johnston wrote: “We absolutely loved visiting you on Union Terrace – the chicken Balmoral was the best I’ve ever had. So sorry you are deciding to close.”

Shona Lamb posted: “So sorry to hear this. Had a wonderful pre-theatre dinner a couple of weeks ago and your staff were absolutely fantastic. Wish you well for whatever the future brings.”

Julie Murray wrote: “So sorry to hear this. Have been in a few times recently and always fab food including lovely tapas just last week.”

Gail Sangster posted: “You have put your heart and soul into making this work. The industry are getting hammered at every angle.

“I’m so sad to see you closing, I always enjoyed my visits.”

More to follow.

