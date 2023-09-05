‘It’s almost completely unrecognisable’: First look inside Aberdeen’s newest nightclub Aura after huge £400,000 revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s almost completely unrecognisable’: First look inside Aberdeen’s newest nightclub Aura after huge £400,000 revamp

The former Atik nightclub is getting ready to open its doors this weekend.

By Shanay Taylor
Aura Nightclub in Aberdeen.
The nightclub has underwent a complete transformation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The new Aura nightclub is just a few days away from re-opening after a huge refurbishment and we have a sneak preview.

The club is replacing Atik, which closed its doors back in May.

More than £400,000 has been splashed on the refurbishment, which has seen the new owner completely transform the space.

Sharing snippets of what’s to come, Tony Cochrane has given the Press and Journal a sneak-peek inside Aberdeen’s biggest nightclub.

He said: “We were asked if we would like to take over the venue as it has been lying empty.

Aura nightclub in Aberdeen.
The new nightclub has been decked out in bright colours and murals of popular artists including Whitney Houston and Beyoncé. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It’s probably the biggest venue in Aberdeen and it has got a history, so we said ‘Yeah, we’ll take it.’

“I actually used to run several events there when it was called Palace. I was a promoter back in the 90s and hosted a few celebrity events.”

During that time, he brought stars such as Ant and Dec and Peter Andre to the popular spot in the city centre.

He added: “It feels strange to be taking over the venue more than 30 years on. But, it’s a really nice full circle moment.”

Aura nightclub in Aberdeen.
New signage and seating at Aura nightclub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What can you expect at Aura?

The club has been completely transformed and will look  almost “unrecognisable” when it opens on Friday.

Everything from new flooring to ultra-modern lighting and up-to-date decor have been fitted to make the space more appealing to a younger audience.

Mr Cochrane says the venue will typically pull in a younger audience, while also being suited to all age groups.

He said: “It will appeal very much to the student market. We’ve got all of the student societies on board.

“Aura will be on the commercial edge with more up to date music which the younger generations can relate to.”

The floor is covered in large LED lights. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Talking about the work that has been undertaken to re-open the venue in under three months, he said the space “is now a much better club in our eyes.”

Mr Cochrane added: “We’ve done a whole refurbishment on it. Basically, we’ve made the club into one big room.

“Other things like new seating and new lighting have been installed.”

Taking almost three months to complete, the project has been a quick turn-around, with construction working round the clock.

Aura will have five bars spanning across two floors and will occupy 1500 people.

Manager Paul McGregor at Aura nightclub, Bridge Place, Aberdeen
Manager Paul McGregor at Aura nightclub, Bridge Place, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Aberdeen is our home base’

The city centre venue has a long entertainment history as it has been welcoming partygoers since 1898.

Opening as the Palace Theatre, it was then renovated and turned into a cinema in 1931, before becoming the Palace Ballroom in 1959 and then the Fusion Nightclub in 1976.

Prior to Liquid opening at the venue in 2003, the club was also known as Ritzy’s, Bonkers and the Palace, with Institute opening in 2012 and Atik a few years later.

Having 15 clubs dotted up and down the country, Tony Cochrane has another club called Aura in Dundee, that is said to mirror the Aberdeen location.

The P&J were afforded a sneak peek at the new nightclub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

As well as this, he owns the popular Club Tropicana and Mad Hatters in the Granite City.

He continued: “We’ve got an Aura in Dundee, which has also just had a refurb.

“Both venues are similar in what we do musically, which is all kind of aimed at that 18 to 22 age group.

“We’ve got 15 clubs now around the country, but Aberdeen is our home base, it’s where we all started doing them.”

Aura nightclub in Aberdeen
The fun colours and vibe are sure to attract many Aberdonians when the club opens later this week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A week of opening events at Aura nightclub in Aberdeen

An array of different events are being hosted across the weekend to celebrate the space re-opening.

We have comprised a list of upcoming events planned at the club.

Friday, September 8 

Aura vanity launch night which is being advertised as part of freshers.

Saturday, September 9

Ibiza white party with guest dj, Beat a Maxx

Sunday, September 10

Taylor Swift appreciation night featured a tribute act and giveaway.

Monday, September 11

Big freshers icebreaker

Tuesday, September 12

Barbie party with tequila rose

Wednesday, September 13

Aura Wildcard event

Thursday, September 14

Aura foam party with special tik tok guest, Danielle Walsh.

Friday, September 15

Aura Vanity event

Saturday, September 16

Aura freshers closing party

Visit their Facebook page here, to stay up to date with all things Aura, ahead of the clubs opening on Friday.

