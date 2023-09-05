‘It’s almost completely unrecognisable’: First look inside Aberdeen’s newest nightclub Aura after huge £400,000 revamp

The new Aura nightclub is just a few days away from re-opening after a huge refurbishment and we have a sneak preview.

The club is replacing Atik, which closed its doors back in May.

More than £400,000 has been splashed on the refurbishment, which has seen the new owner completely transform the space.

Sharing snippets of what’s to come, Tony Cochrane has given the Press and Journal a sneak-peek inside Aberdeen’s biggest nightclub.

He said: “We were asked if we would like to take over the venue as it has been lying empty.

“It’s probably the biggest venue in Aberdeen and it has got a history, so we said ‘Yeah, we’ll take it.’

“I actually used to run several events there when it was called Palace. I was a promoter back in the 90s and hosted a few celebrity events.”

During that time, he brought stars such as Ant and Dec and Peter Andre to the popular spot in the city centre.

He added: “It feels strange to be taking over the venue more than 30 years on. But, it’s a really nice full circle moment.”

What can you expect at Aura?

The club has been completely transformed and will look almost “unrecognisable” when it opens on Friday.

Everything from new flooring to ultra-modern lighting and up-to-date decor have been fitted to make the space more appealing to a younger audience.

Mr Cochrane says the venue will typically pull in a younger audience, while also being suited to all age groups.

He said: “It will appeal very much to the student market. We’ve got all of the student societies on board.

“Aura will be on the commercial edge with more up to date music which the younger generations can relate to.”

Talking about the work that has been undertaken to re-open the venue in under three months, he said the space “is now a much better club in our eyes.”

Mr Cochrane added: “We’ve done a whole refurbishment on it. Basically, we’ve made the club into one big room.

“Other things like new seating and new lighting have been installed.”

Taking almost three months to complete, the project has been a quick turn-around, with construction working round the clock.

Aura will have five bars spanning across two floors and will occupy 1500 people.

‘Aberdeen is our home base’

The city centre venue has a long entertainment history as it has been welcoming partygoers since 1898.

Opening as the Palace Theatre, it was then renovated and turned into a cinema in 1931, before becoming the Palace Ballroom in 1959 and then the Fusion Nightclub in 1976.

Prior to Liquid opening at the venue in 2003, the club was also known as Ritzy’s, Bonkers and the Palace, with Institute opening in 2012 and Atik a few years later.

Having 15 clubs dotted up and down the country, Tony Cochrane has another club called Aura in Dundee, that is said to mirror the Aberdeen location.

As well as this, he owns the popular Club Tropicana and Mad Hatters in the Granite City.

He continued: “We’ve got an Aura in Dundee, which has also just had a refurb.

“Both venues are similar in what we do musically, which is all kind of aimed at that 18 to 22 age group.

“We’ve got 15 clubs now around the country, but Aberdeen is our home base, it’s where we all started doing them.”

A week of opening events at Aura nightclub in Aberdeen

An array of different events are being hosted across the weekend to celebrate the space re-opening.

We have comprised a list of upcoming events planned at the club.

Friday, September 8

Aura vanity launch night which is being advertised as part of freshers.

Saturday, September 9

Ibiza white party with guest dj, Beat a Maxx

Sunday, September 10

Taylor Swift appreciation night featured a tribute act and giveaway.

Monday, September 11

Big freshers icebreaker

Tuesday, September 12

Barbie party with tequila rose

Wednesday, September 13

Aura Wildcard event

Thursday, September 14

Aura foam party with special tik tok guest, Danielle Walsh.

Friday, September 15

Aura Vanity event

Saturday, September 16

Aura freshers closing party

Visit their Facebook page here, to stay up to date with all things Aura, ahead of the clubs opening on Friday.