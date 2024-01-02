The key north-east cafe, restaurant and shop openings to expect in 2024

North-east food and drink fans were introduced to a host of new bars, cafes, restaurants and food trucks in 2023.

And it’s safe to say that there’s even more to come in 2024.

Whether you’re a lover of coffee, home bakes, whisky, pizza or tasty dishes from well-known chains like McDonald’s and Starbucks, you’ll love our roundup of future north-east openings.

All news regarding the up-and-coming businesses mentioned were revealed by The Press and Journal’s City and Shire reporting team leader, Ben Hendry, with his Planning Ahead series you can read every Monday.

Candy’s Dream Cake

First up, you may be seeing a new cake shop on John Street in Aberdeen in the coming months.

The team behind Candy’s Dream Cake are planning on opening a bakery and café in the old Signature Skin Art tattoo parlour. Great news, right?

Cakes, traybakes and hot drinks are said to be on the cards, while boxes of cupcakes and birthday cakes can be collected too.

Black Sheep Coffee

Anyone that has visited Union Square in the past few months may have spotted that one of its spaces is now occupied by Black Sheep Coffee.

However, The Press and Journal revealed in August that the London-based firm has plans to take over the former Caffe Nero site on Union Street, too.

Starbucks

Here’s another one for lovers of coffee.

Plans for a new Starbucks next to the KFC, just off Ellon Road, in Bridge of Don were endorsed by the council last year.

And fans of the coffee giant should expect it to be open in 2024 as work on the site is well underway.

Speaking of Starbucks, it may also be getting a branch in Huntly, too (alongside a new McDonald’s site)…

Cask and Quay Whisky Shop and Tasting Room

There’s no denying that us Scots (for the most part) love our whisky.

So, you’ll be delighted to hear that a new whisky shop is set to open in the Brew Toon, in the former offices of the Scanmar fishing firm.

It will be named Cask and Quay Whisky Shop and Tasting Room.

La Fiamma

Pizza lovers, rejoice.

The former William Hill betting shop on Aberdeen’s King Street will soon be turned into a pizza parlour, known as La Fiamma.

The company already has a branch on Torry’s Victoria Road, which was also a former bookies.

It’s proved a hit, so here’s hoping this is also the case for the new La Fiamma outlet.

Alford Farm Shop

Although its official name is to be confirmed, Alford may be welcoming a new farm shop in its town centre in 2024.

Nicola Sanderson wants to use the space formerly used an after-school club.

As well as local food and drink produce, it will also sell gifts, antiques and fine art. The space may lend itself to tasting sessions, cookery demonstrations, gallery nights and art talks, too.

Esther’s Manna House

Over in Turriff, its food and drink scene is going to expand as well.

Esther McGowan, from Aberchirder, will soon be opening her own space in the town centre to train future chefs. The business will be named Esther’s Manna House.

Opening on Main Street, it will join the likes of Celebrations of Turriff, Teenie & Stam’s Bar, Barrels & Botanicals and more.