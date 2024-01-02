The key north-east cafe, restaurant and shop openings to expect in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The key north-east cafe, restaurant and shop openings to expect in 2024

Whether you're a lover of coffee, whisky or pizza, you'll love my roundup of future north-east openings. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
A pizza in a stone pizza oven
We'll be welcoming a new pizzeria in the north-east in 2024. Image: Shutterstock

North-east food and drink fans were introduced to a host of new bars, cafes, restaurants and food trucks in 2023.

And it’s safe to say that there’s even more to come in 2024.

Whether you’re a lover of coffee, home bakes, whisky, pizza or tasty dishes from well-known chains like McDonald’s and Starbucks, you’ll love our roundup of future north-east openings.

All news regarding the up-and-coming businesses mentioned were revealed by The Press and Journal’s City and Shire reporting team leader, Ben Hendry, with his Planning Ahead series you can read every Monday.

Candy’s Dream Cake

First up, you may be seeing a new cake shop on John Street in Aberdeen in the coming months.

The team behind Candy’s Dream Cake are planning on opening a bakery and café in the old Signature Skin Art tattoo parlour. Great news, right?

Cakes, traybakes and hot drinks are said to be on the cards, while boxes of cupcakes and birthday cakes can be collected too.

A cake waiting to be iced and decorated
A cake shop on Aberdeen’s John Street? I’m all for it. Image: Shutterstock

Black Sheep Coffee

Anyone that has visited Union Square in the past few months may have spotted that one of its spaces is now occupied by Black Sheep Coffee.

However, The Press and Journal revealed in August that the London-based firm has plans to take over the former Caffe Nero site on Union Street, too.

A coffee from Black Sheep Coffee, which plans to be opening in the north-east, adding yet another food and drink option for Aberdonians
Black Sheep Coffee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Starbucks

Here’s another one for lovers of coffee.

Plans for a new Starbucks next to the KFC, just off Ellon Road, in Bridge of Don were endorsed by the council last year.

And fans of the coffee giant should expect it to be open in 2024 as work on the site is well underway.

Speaking of Starbucks, it may also be getting a branch in Huntly, too (alongside a new McDonald’s site)…

The proposed Bridge of Don Starbucks, which could be one of the north-east food and drink openings in 2024
The proposed Bridge of Don Starbucks. Image: Supplied by Architecture Design Ltd

Cask and Quay Whisky Shop and Tasting Room

There’s no denying that us Scots (for the most part) love our whisky.

So, you’ll be delighted to hear that a new whisky shop is set to open in the Brew Toon, in the former offices of the Scanmar fishing firm.

It will be named Cask and Quay Whisky Shop and Tasting Room.

Glass of whiskey on ice with bottle on wood bar.
Glass of whiskey on ice with bottle on wood bar.

La Fiamma

Pizza lovers, rejoice.

The former William Hill betting shop on Aberdeen’s King Street will soon be turned into a pizza parlour, known as La Fiamma.

The company already has a branch on Torry’s Victoria Road, which was also a former bookies.

It’s proved a hit, so here’s hoping this is also the case for the new La Fiamma outlet.

A pizza, like the ones from La Fiamma a north-east food business that could be opening in 2024
Aberdeen will welcome a new pizzeria, La Fiamma. Image: Shutterstock

Alford Farm Shop

Although its official name is to be confirmed, Alford may be welcoming a new farm shop in its town centre in 2024.

Nicola Sanderson wants to use the space formerly used an after-school club.

As well as local food and drink produce, it will also sell gifts, antiques and fine art. The space may lend itself to tasting sessions, cookery demonstrations, gallery nights and art talks, too.

Shelves of jams, chutneys, mayonnaise and more, which could be sold at a food and drink farm shop that could be opening in the north-east in 2024
A farm shop would be a welcome addition to the Donside town. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Esther’s Manna House

Over in Turriff, its food and drink scene is going to expand as well.

Esther McGowan, from Aberchirder, will soon be opening her own space in the town centre to train future chefs. The business will be named Esther’s Manna House.

Opening on Main Street, it will join the likes of Celebrations of Turriff, Teenie & Stam’s Bar, Barrels & Botanicals and more.

Turriff Main Street
Turriff Main Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
