Planning chiefs give nod to new McDonalds and Starbucks in Huntly

Aberdeenshire councillors to vote on £5 million business park scheme next week.

By Keith Findlay
The location of the new business park in Huntly.
The location of the new business park in Huntly, with the exact site shaded in red. Image: Liberty One

Huntly is another step closer to having a new McDonald’s and Starbucks after planning chiefs recommended approval for a £5 million business park in the town.

The scheme will be voted on at a meeting of Aberdeenshire Council’s Marr area committee on Tuesday.

Shortbread-maker Deans of Huntly and property developer West Coast Estates (WCE), submitted their joint planning application for Linnorie Business Park back in March.

The two firms hope to deliver a new Starbucks, McDonald’s and Fastned super-fast electric vehicle charging facility just off the A96 Aberdeen-Inverness Road.

Strong demand for Big Macs in Huntly

Plans posted on Aberdeenshire Council’s website earlier this year attracted 413 representations from local residents, 344 (83%) of which supported and welcomed the proposed development.

Described as a place for people to “meet, eat and recharge”, the new business park is expected to contribute more than £100,000 a year in business rates to support public services in Huntly and the surrounding area.

Its backers have said it will create 100 local jobs and more employment opportunities during the construction phase. Increased pedestrian links to the business park “could allow for further development across the A96”, a spokeswoman for the two firms said.

Aerial view of the proposed Huntly development site.
Aerial view of the proposed Huntly development site. Image: Google Street View

Dean’s and Aberdeen-based WCE have also highlighted potential benefits for “sustainable transport”.

Bill Dean, owner and managing director of Dean’s, said: “The overwhelming local support has been incredibly encouraging.

“We are thrilled our proposals have been recommended for approval.

“Our commitment revolves around bringing forward increased local investment and job opportunities, aiming to amplify footfall and, ultimately, infuse vibrancy into our town.”

Bill Dean, of Dean's of Huntly.
Bill Dean, of Dean’s of Huntly. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

WCE director Iftikar Mian said: “We are delighted with Aberdeenshire planning officers’ recommendation for approval in line with the groundswell of support from the local community.

“We remain confident the merits of our application and high levels of public support, coupled with the significant positive impacts the project will bring mean that the development will be able to go ahead.”

West Coast Estates director Iftikar Mian.
West Coast Estates director Iftikar Mian. Image: Newsline Scotland

Mr Mian added: “As Scotland progresses towards its ambitious net-zero targets and more people make the switch to electric vehicles, facilities such as Linnorie will be crucial in allowing long distances to be covered comfortably.

“We are confident the contribution to progress towards climate change targets, alongside the £100,000 per year in business rates mean this development will have a positive impact on the area during what is a difficult time.”

Deans has a warehouse and distribution facility next to the site of the proposed business park.

‘Substantial inward investment’

A spokeswoman for the developers said Deans and WCE had “been engaging” with local groups such as Strathbogie Community Council, Huntly Community Council and Huntly Business Association throughout the planning process.

She added: “This ensured information on the plans were available and the community were kept up to date as the plans evolved.

“The groups all noted their support and welcomed the substantial inward investment and local employment opportunities, embracing the proposals as they contribute significantly to expanding choice within the community.”

The Fastned facility would be the Dutch firm’s third project in Scotland and provide eight ultra-rapid charging points powered by renewable energy.

“This will provide much needed infrastructure as increasing numbers of drivers choose to move to electric vehicles”, the spokeswoman for the developers added.

P&J readers have their say

When the plans first emerged late last year The Press and Journal asked on Facebook whether McDonald’s and Starbucks would be good for the town.

Responses ranged to unbridled joy at the prospect of getting two of the world’s biggest food and drink retail names on the doorstep to worries about extra HGV traffic trundling up the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Conversation