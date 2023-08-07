Stonehaven printers could become new bistro and personal trainer plans Banchory gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven printers could become new bistro and personal trainer plans Banchory gym

Meanwhile, an Aberdeen comedy club needs permission to use a church building.

By Ben Hendry
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Planning Ahead Picture shows; Stonehaven printer. Stonehaven. Supplied by Google Maps/Chris Donnan Date; 03/08/2023
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Planning Ahead Picture shows; Stonehaven printer. Stonehaven. Supplied by Google Maps/Chris Donnan Date; 03/08/2023

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the north-east.

This week’s instalment comes as north-east foodies tuck into Aberdeen Restaurant Week – and features plans for a new bistro a short drive away in Stonehaven.

The popular tourist town is often bustling with visitors from near and far, and getting a seat at a diner can be tricky even on a rainy day.

So developers must think they’re onto something by opening a new venue in a former printer and stationer between the town centre and the harbour.

Elsewhere, a personal trainer from Torphins wants to open a new gym in nearby Banchory and an Aberdeen comedy club needs official consent to stage shows at a church building.

But first, we look at some property plans that would be the envy of any tennis enthusiast…

Private tennis court planned for million-pound mansion

It’s something that every Wimbledon-watching aspiring Carlos Alcatraz might aspire to…

The owners of Mansefield House, to the west of the Ardoe House Hotel on the outskirts of Aberdeen, want to create their own private tennis court in the garden of their property.

Mansefield House is in Banchory Devenick. Image: Tinto architecture

Alasdair and Victoria Buchanan, both company directors, bought the stunning 19th century mansion about six years ago for £1.44 million.

It has a spacious ground floor, and four bedrooms upstairs.

Now, the Buchanans want to enhance it further with the full-size court in the spacious garden grounds.

The grand property was snapped up in late 2016. Image: Tinto architecture

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain that the addition would come with its own 2.75m fence, access gates and drainage.

Newmachar field could become football pitches as team expands

Meanwhile, Newmachar United FC want to turn a farmer’s field outside the village into two new pitches.

Club officials say the 11-a-side pitches for Newmachar Juveniles would come with changing facilities and car parking.

This shows the field earmarked for the pitches. Image: Google Maps

The team dates back 40 years, and has exploded in popularity recently.

Documents state: “The Juveniles are growing every year – not just with children from the village, but from the surrounding communities.

“At present, there are 10 age groups from 2005s to 2016s, with the club having more than 250 members.”

Some action shots from yesterdays friendly v Kemnay Ams courtesy of Simon Robertson.Mon I Machar 🔴⚫️🔴

Posted by Newmachar United Juniors FC on Sunday, 30 July 2023

They further explain that the organisation’s 12 teams place such demand on the existing pitches at Charles Gordon Park and Reisque Park that they “require a high level of maintenance to keep them in a safe state”.

Meanwhile, training grounds beside Charles Gordon Park are “becoming increasingly unsuitable”.

Having exhausted all other options, bosses say the spot at Goval would be best to help the club grow.

However, with the AWPR a few yards away, players will have to be careful to keep their shots on target…

Aberdeenshire farmer’s pig plans

Whitecairns farmer Graeme Laird is seeking permission for a new barn to house pigs.

The large shed would host dozens of animals. Image: Pinstone

The “finishing shed” would be for porkers who are being fed until they reach market weight.

Bridge of Don Starbucks progress

Plans for a new Starbucks next to the KFC just off Ellon Road in Bridge of Don were endorsed by the council last year.

The Seattle-based coffee giant is now steaming ahead with work on the site.

And fresh proposals have been submitted, detailing how the drive-thru would look.

The under-construction Strabucks at Bridge of Don will look like this when it opens. Image: Architecture Design Ltd

It comes after similar plans for a drive-thru Starbucks at Aberdeen Beach were recently rejected.

Meanwhile, the growing Black Sheep Coffee chain last week confirmed plans to take over the former Caffe Nero on Union Street.

Makeover for ruined house as Ballater beautician expands

The Beauty Hub salon in Ballater is looking to create extra treatment rooms by expanding into a disused building.

The small Beauty Hub unit seen here next to the Byzantium clothes shop. Image: Google Maps

The salon itself is on the prominent Bridge Street, which forms part of the A93 road between Aberdeen and Braemar.

But the expansion would be to the rear, taking over a derelict site on Deebank Road.

The unloved site to the rear which would be converted. Image: Ian Rodger Architects
Here’s how it looks inside. Image Ian Rodger Architects

Documents submitted by architects state: “The remains of the building at 4 Deebank Road are in quite an advanced stage of dilapidation.

“This application will make them safe, and moreover improve the appearance from the road.

“The established business of The Beauty Hub wishes to extend its operations, and this has to be encouraged.”

Church could swap choirs for chortles as home of comedy club

Aberdeen’s Breakneck Comedy has had a few homes over its laugh-packed existence.

Breakneck Comedy owner Naz Hussain. Image: DC Thomson

Fans attended shows at the Blue Lamp for years, then it moved to its own premises on King Street (now operating as a pair of restaurants).

It’s latterly been hosting comedians nearby at 28 King Street, just down the lane next to St Andrew’s Cathedral.

The A-listed St Andrew’s Cathedral. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The comedy club has already made its mark on the historic venue, with its trademark bright yellow branding attached to the gates. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Shows have already been taking place at the John Skinner Centre building, with Breakneck Comedy signs attached.

But only now is permission being sought for the change of use.

Reverend Dr Isaac Poobalan, the rector of St Andrew’s Cathedral, has lodged papers seeking the council’s blessing for comedy shows to take place there.

Aberdeen’s new laughter emporium. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The John Skinner Centre is named after the Bishop of Aberdeen from 1786 to 1816.

On the wall of the building, there is a plaque explaining his significance.

The plaque at the building. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

North-east woman cooking up plans to train chefs in Turriff

Esther McGowan, from Aberchirder, wants to train the next generation of north-east chefs from a long-empty unit in Turriff town centre.

The 33 Main Street premises, next to the Premier store, would be known as Esther’s Manna House.

This picture comes from 2020 when plans for a tanning salon were approved, but the scheme did not come to fruition. Image: LAS Architecture

Under the changes, six cookers would be positioned across the former shop – with space for people to buy cooking equipment too.

Could new bistro open in Stonehaven?

The James A Bruce printers and stationers was something of a Stonehaven institution for years.

When the Cameron Street building went on the market recently, estate agents hailed it as a “truly wonderful blank canvas”.

The vacant shop in the town centre. Image: Google Maps

And now, Aberdeen-based real estate firm Beachdaze Ltd wants to turn it into a licensed bistro.

The newly formed company is run by 60-year-old Catherine Armstrong,

Cameron Street seen here a few years ago. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Blueprints show that the intimate ground floor would have a servery and six tables, with another six on the first floor offering room for 12 more diners.

The second floor would be used as an office and for storage space.

Here’s how the ground floor would look. MacGillivray Architects
And this blueprint shows the first floor layout. Image: MacGillivray Architects

The premises is located just around the corner from the famous Carron chip shop, between the town centre and the picturesque port.

It comes as owners Greene King are seeking a new operator for the adjacent Queens Hotel.

Do you think Stonehaven could do with more food options? Let us know in our comments section below

New summerhouse planned at plush pad

The owners of a “prestigious home” outside Inverurie have lodged plans to enhance their historic property.

The property is at the end of Craigshannoch Road in Daviot. Image: Google Maps

Scottish Field described The Walled Garden in the Daviot Estate as an “outstanding executive home” when it was put on the market for offers of over £620,000.

The owners are now seeking permission for a log cabin-style summer house in their garden.

Personal trainer sets sights on new Banchory gym

Paul Duncan has overcome a lot in his life…

The fitness fanatic shared his organ donation story in 2020, telling how his friend saved his life by giving him her kidney.

The Torphins native, who has cystic fibrosis, later launched a career as a personal trainer.

Paul helps others reach their fitness goals.

He has been working from a base in Aberdeen’s Fit Room for three years, but has recently packed it up.

Sharing a video on social media, he explained that he would be relocating to the gym at Robert Gordon University…

What’s new?Last week was a busy one. Packing up the studio, painting, cleaning filling in all those dumbbell size holes in the wall…. All while continuing to try provide the best sessions possible. Thanks to all my clients who accepted that the gym was more like a DIY disaster and still came in and smashed their sessions.So that’s it, the end of an era at the Fit Room, I had personally been there for over 3 years and the place will always hold a lot of good memories, but it’s now on to new things. RGU Sport is now where you will find me. It’s good to be back here, the gym has had a lot of work done on it since last time I was here and is looking brilliant.Looking forward to getting my clients up here and settled in again.

Posted by PDPT- Paul Duncan Personal Training on Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Where does Paul Duncan want to open new gym in Banchory?

But the trainer appears to have ambitions beyond that, with fresh plans submitted to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to open his own gym.

Paul has earmarked a workshop at the Tillybrake Industrial Estate for the development.

The unit could soon be transformed into a mecca for fitness fans. Image: Google Maps

Planning documents show how the floorspace would be filled with exercise equipment.

Advertising the unit, Aberdeenshire Council has been offering it for rent of £6,800 per year.

It’s located to the east of the Deeside town, opposite the Banchory Academy playing fields.

You can see this week’s plans for yourself using these links:

Conversation