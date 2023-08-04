Black Sheep Coffee plans takeover of closed Caffe Nero on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Black Sheep Coffee plans takeover of closed Caffe Nero on Aberdeen’s Union Street

The firm has submitted plans for a second branch in the city just months after opening up at Union Square.

By Ben Hendry
Caffe Nero on Union Street
Caffe Nero closed in May, and now Black Sheep Coffee could be moving in. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson

Black Sheep Coffee has unveiled plans to take over the closed Caffe Nero on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

The move comes three months after the sudden closure of the city centre cafe, which was a feature on the corner of the Granite Mile and Market Street for many years.

Around the same time as the final cappuccinos were being served there, a new kid on the block arrived in Aberdeen.

Black Sheep Coffee, a growing firm based in London, was preparing to open up at the former Patisserie Valerie at Union Square.

And it’s already eyeing up the empty unit just a short stroll away as its second branch.

Black Sheep Coffee opened in Union Square in May., Pictured are Greg Kacprzyk, Hannah Cook and manager Kieran Littlewood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What’s so special about Black Sheep Coffee?

The trendy coffee specialist started out in 2013, and has been massively expanding in recent times.

The company is on a global crusade; with a new site slated for Dallas, Texas. There are already cafes in Paris and Manila.

The owners, a pair of St Andrews University graduates, say they are on a mission to wipe out “boring coffee” by challenging the industry’s corporate giants.

Fresh plans confirm speculation over Caffe Nero change

Shortly after Caffe Nero announced the shock closure of the Union Street branch, rumours began to percolate that Black Sheep Coffee had earmarked the unit.

The departing chain said the lease on the building had run out, so they decided to focus their efforts on their two other Union Street branches.

Scores of loyal customers were left disappointed. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

When we approached Black Sheep Coffee at the time, a spokeswoman remained coy.

Refusing to confirm or deny the speculation, she simply said she “wasn’t in the position to comment on future stores in Aberdeen”.

Have you tried the Black Sheep Coffee spot at Union Square? Let us know what you thought in our comments section below

How would new Black Sheep Coffee branch on Union Street look?

Now, plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council have confirmed the rumours.

Documents lodged by Black Sheep Coffee architects outline how the C-listed building – which was stripped out in June – will be altered.

The layout would be similar to its predecessor, with stools facing out onto Market Street and Union Street.

This design image shows how new Black Sheep Coffee signage would be erected facing onto Union Street. Image: CM interior Design

How many coffee fans will it fit?

Overall, there would be space for about 50 customers on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there would be space for approximately 30 more coffee fans.

The first branch created 12 jobs, so there could be a similar boost in store with the second.

You can see the plans here, or read more about the Union Square branch here.

And you can keep up to date on the ups and downs of Aberdeen city centre with our ever-changing high street tracker.

