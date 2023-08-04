Black Sheep Coffee plans takeover of closed Caffe Nero on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Black Sheep Coffee has unveiled plans to take over the closed Caffe Nero on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

The move comes three months after the sudden closure of the city centre cafe, which was a feature on the corner of the Granite Mile and Market Street for many years.

Around the same time as the final cappuccinos were being served there, a new kid on the block arrived in Aberdeen.

Black Sheep Coffee, a growing firm based in London, was preparing to open up at the former Patisserie Valerie at Union Square.

And it’s already eyeing up the empty unit just a short stroll away as its second branch.

What’s so special about Black Sheep Coffee?

The trendy coffee specialist started out in 2013, and has been massively expanding in recent times.

The company is on a global crusade; with a new site slated for Dallas, Texas. There are already cafes in Paris and Manila.

The owners, a pair of St Andrews University graduates, say they are on a mission to wipe out “boring coffee” by challenging the industry’s corporate giants.

Fresh plans confirm speculation over Caffe Nero change

Shortly after Caffe Nero announced the shock closure of the Union Street branch, rumours began to percolate that Black Sheep Coffee had earmarked the unit.

The departing chain said the lease on the building had run out, so they decided to focus their efforts on their two other Union Street branches.

When we approached Black Sheep Coffee at the time, a spokeswoman remained coy.

Refusing to confirm or deny the speculation, she simply said she “wasn’t in the position to comment on future stores in Aberdeen”.

How would new Black Sheep Coffee branch on Union Street look?

Now, plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council have confirmed the rumours.

Documents lodged by Black Sheep Coffee architects outline how the C-listed building – which was stripped out in June – will be altered.

The layout would be similar to its predecessor, with stools facing out onto Market Street and Union Street.

How many coffee fans will it fit?

Overall, there would be space for about 50 customers on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there would be space for approximately 30 more coffee fans.

The first branch created 12 jobs, so there could be a similar boost in store with the second.

