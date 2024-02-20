Fierce Beer boss Dave Grant’s top 3 Scottish beers of all time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Fierce Beer boss Dave Grant’s top 3 Scottish beers of all time

Dave Grant, Fierce Beer founder and managing director, has shared his pick of his favourite three Scottish beers of all time.

Dave Grant next to a Fierce Beer van.
Dave Grant, the founder of Fierce Beer in Aberdeen. Image: Fierce Beer
By Kieran Beattie

Fierce Beer’s Dave Grant definitely knows a thing or two about beer, but after a hard day’s graft, what does the head of one of Scotland’s best breweries fancy in his glass?

After leaving his career in the oil and gas industry behind, Dave co-founded Fierce with his fellow Dave, David McHardy, almost 10 years ago and the Aberdeen brand has been slowly dominating beer taps and shop shelves ever since.

From humble beginnings, Fierce Beer now has bars in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and even Manchester.

Exterior of Fierce Beer's bar at Shiprow in Aberdeen.
Fierce Beer’s bar at Shiprow in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

But despite their rapid rise, Dave Grant hasn’t lost his love for the craft, and you can often find him enjoying new releases or old classics on nights out around Aberdeen’s many great bars.

I asked Dave for his top three favourite Scottish beers of all time, and after much soul-searching, I’ve listed his picks below.

Fierce Beer co-founder Dave Grant holding a drink at his bar in Aberdeen.
Dave Grant at his Fierce Beer bar in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “It’s so hard to choose as there’s so many great breweries in Scotland producing world-class IPAs, Sours, no to low alcohol beers and of course, lagers too.”

In 3rd place: Jarl, from Fyne Ales

A pint of Jarl from Fyne Ales next to a beer tap.
A pint of Jarl from Fyne Ales. Image: Fyne Ales
  • 3.8%
  • £2.60 a bottle at the Fyne Ales website, but you can also purchase in most supermarkets, with a 500ml bottle costing £2.60 at Sainsbury’s
  • Fyne Ales, Argyll
  • Style: Session blonde ale

Dave hails this beer as a “proper Scottish classic”.

He says it’s a “great session blonde ale that is 100% American citra hops, and a beer he loves in “all formats — can, bottle or keg”.

But he said his favourite way of enjoying a pint of Jarl is on cask.

You can often spot Fyne Ales brews on cask in Aberdeen bars like Ma Cameron’s, Under The Hammer and the Prince of Wales.

“It never disappoints. Great beer. I could drink a pint right now,” added the Fierce Beer boss.

In 2nd place: All The Leaves Are Brown, from Tempest Brewing Co

A can of All The Leaves Are Brown, from Tempest Brewing Co.
Tempest’s All The Leaves Are Brown beer. Image: Tempest Brewing Co.
  • 11.2%
  • Currently sold out on the Tempest website, and I couldn’t find it available anywhere right now, but when it has been on sale previously, it’s gone for about £5 a 330ml can.
  • Tempest Brewing Co, Galashiels
  • Style: Barrel-aged imperial brown ale

It’s quite a jump in both alcohol and beer style between number three and number two on Dave’s list.

He says this brew is a “classic malty-backboned imperial brown ale, almost verging on Scotch ale, that has rested in bourbon barrels, then re-fermented with a little maple syrup”.

Sounds complex to say the least.

The Fierce co-founder says it’s “huge on flavour with caramel, vanilla, and a little maple too.

“At 11.2% abv, it’s a sipper for sure, but an amazing beer that is one of Scotland’s best.”

He’s not wrong: The beer review website RateBeer has it at #2 in Scotland… only beaten by….

1st place: Barrel-Aged Very Big Moose, by Fierce Beer

The three current versions of Fierce Beer's Very Big Moose in cans.
The three current versions of Very Big Moose, by Fierce Beer. Image: Fierce Beer.
  • 12.5%
  • £5.95 a 330ml can on the website, and there are rye, rum, and bourbon versions
  • Style: Barrel-aged imperial stout
  • Fierce Beer, Aberdeen

Now, you might begrudge Dave for picking one of his own brewery’s beers as his number one selection, but he’s not alone — RateBeer users have the maple version of barrel-aged Very Big Moose as the #1 beer in Scotland.

Dave said: “I love any of its barrel-aged variants, but right now the rye-aged version is fantastic.

“Sorry, I know it is a Fierce brew, but it’s a great one.

Rye version of Very Big Moose in a can.
The rye version is currently Dave’s favourite. Image: Fierce Beer

“It is almost something we take for granted a little, but it remains a world-class ale.”

The Fierce Beer boss continued: “We still love to see people’s faces who come to the taproom to try it for the first time with huge trepidation.

“I would say that 9 out of 10 times it becomes their favourite of anything they try, and it is unusual for visitors not to head home with a wee tinny for later.”

Kieran is a former craft beer barman and publishes his beer column every Tuesday online. You can also read his column in the P&J’s Food and Drink magazine, which you can find inside your Press and Journal newspaper every Saturday.

More from my beer column:

More from Food and Drink

Gordon and MacPhail’s head office in Elgin pictured.
Go-ahead for work at Gordon and MacPhail's head office in Elgin and next steps…
Bethany Ovenstone, a member of the Taste of Buchan marketing team, with local MP David Duguid. Image: Supplied by Taste of Buchan
Peterhead Academy pupils and staff to launch new Buchan food and drink event
Roger Maslen. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dad-of-three Roger, 67, started his award-winning brewery near Tarland from the ground up
We put the food to the test at The Chester Hotel.
Restaurant review: The Chester Hotel serves up simple yet elegant dishes
Andy and I outside the Correction Wynd coffee shop. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Our vinyl verdict on the coffee and food at Red Robin Records
Pan-fried fillet of cod from Craigellachie Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
8 cafes and restaurants in Moray that are open on Mondays
Three cans of 71 Brewing, and a glass full of one of their beers.
71 Brewing: Why this Dundee brewery is making a name for itself around Scotland
The new outlet will add to the growing food hall in the Victorian Market
Victorian Market: New Indian street food business coming to Inverness
My journey started at The Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven. All images: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
Who sells the best deep-fried Mars bar in the north-east? I visited 9 chippers…
3
Sheila Gray outside her award-winning parlour. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The legendairy Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour, which has buttery and Red Bull flavours