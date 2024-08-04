Where to eat and drink if you’re taking a trip to Fortrose or Rosemarkie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where to eat and drink if you’re taking a trip to Fortrose or Rosemarkie

Get stuck into an array of sweet and savoury delights in Fortrose and Rosemarkie. Karla Sinclair
Karla Sinclair
IV10 is well-known for its mouth-watering dishes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
IV10 is well-known for its mouth-watering dishes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Fancy freshly-baked sourdough bread, crispy battered haddock, an ice cream or a refreshing pint by the seaside?

Well, Fortrose and Rosemarkie (collectively) offer all of this, plus much more.

Located on the beautiful Black Isle, the town and village (respectively) welcome tourists all-year-round who not only want to soak up the scenery, but get a taste for what they have to offer too.

If you plan on enjoying a day trip to one/both spots, then I hope this list of the top places to visit for quality Rosemarkie and Fortrose food and drink provides a helping hand.

Breakfast

8am to 10am

Bakhoos Bakery opened its doors back in August 2021, and it has proved a popular Fortrose food spot for locals and tourists alike ever since.

The counter is always stocked for takeaway with products that are handmade on a daily basis, and the menu changes with the seasons.

Focaccia for breakfast, anyone? Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Choose from a selection of savouries, sourdough breads, French viennoiserie, cakes and pastries accompanied by espresso-based drinks and teas.

Bakhoos Bakery is open from 8am to 3pm Thursday to Sunday (or until stocks last).

Coffee and cake

10am to 12pm

While I’d also encourage you to buy yourself a coffee and a slice of cake from Bakhoos Bakery, there’s another great option not too far away.

This time, it’s based in Rosemarkie.

The Beach Café in Rosemarkie in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Rosemarkie Beach Café – which is run jointly by the café team and the Rosemarkie Amenities Association – is a great spot for solo travellers and families alike, particularly on a sunny day.

Plus, you can enjoy the views and scran knowing that all profits made at the venue help benefit the community.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 2pm

A one-minute drive or three-minute walk away, you’ll find licensed café Crofters on Marine Terrace.

It’s a fantastic choice for lunch, with there being so many mouth-watering classic dishes on the menu.

Consider Crofters for your lunchtime pitstop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Haggis, neeps and tatties, smoked salmon and cheese crostini, five bean chilli nachos, macaroni cheese, and Bannerman’s breaded scampi are some of the options.

There are plenty of desserts as well, such as lemon meringue tart, sticky toffee pudding and cheesecake.

But if you’re in Fortrose and want food fast, then IV10 is the place to be.

Fortrose food spot IV10 is a café to consider paying a visit to. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Menus at the independent, family-run café, bar and deli are written daily and do not follow any particular style. Instead, the team are influenced by the seasons and the fresh produce available.

I’m a big fan of the concept.

Snack

2pm to 5pm

By mid-afternoon, you’ll hopefully have worked up a bit of an appetite for a quick snack.

The Cromarty Bakery has a reputation for high-quality bread, cakes and pastries which extends well beyond the area, so stopping by for a treat to get those energy levels up is a no-brainer.

A selection of homemade treats at The Cromarty Bakery in Fortrose. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

I’d be requesting one or two of those strawberry tarts, that’s for sure…

The business is open from 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and 8.30am to 4pm on Saturdays.

But for anyone after some quality Scotch beef, lamb and pork products to buy and tuck into later (after cooking), you should head to John M Munro.

Gammon, pies, steaks and sausages are just some of the items to expect at John M Munro. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Fortrose butcher shop sells a selection of sausages, puddings, steaks, roasts, chops, burgers, bacon, gammon, pies and sausage rolls.

It’s a meat-lover’s dream.

Shifting back to sweet treats, there’s also Maureen’s Ice Cream Van at Rosemarkie Beach.

Rosemarkie food spot Maureen’s Ice Cream Van serves Rizza’s of Huntly ice cream. Image: Supplied by Maureen’s Ice Cream Van at Rosemarkie Beach

Founded by Maureen Stewart in 2014, the family-run business offers a range of Rizza’s ice cream flavours along with confectionary and juices.

Maureen says: “I love serving ice cream and as I’m local, I love keeping tourists informed of Rosemarkie’s beauty spots and its history.”

For updates on opening hours, visit the van’s Facebook page.

Dinner

5pm to 8pm

Now, it’s time for dinner.

The Anderson was a shoo-in for the category, with it being an award-winning restaurant and considered “the best whisky bar in the Highlands” by some.

Fortrose food spot The Anderson is open Wednesday to Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Oh, and it’s also pet-friendly, which is an added bonus.

You’ll find a stellar selection of beers, wines and whiskies on the drinks menu to choose from.

Drinks

8pm to late

Speaking of drinks, it’s time to bring the day to a close by paying a visit to Fortrose’s Union Tavern.

Outside Union Tavern on High Street. Image: Phil Downie

Located on High Street, the pub regularly hosts live music and quiz nights. And you’d be right in thinking there’s a great drinks selection.

