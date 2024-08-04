Where to eat and drink if you’re taking a trip to Fortrose or Rosemarkie

Fancy freshly-baked sourdough bread, crispy battered haddock, an ice cream or a refreshing pint by the seaside?

Well, Fortrose and Rosemarkie (collectively) offer all of this, plus much more.

Located on the beautiful Black Isle, the town and village (respectively) welcome tourists all-year-round who not only want to soak up the scenery, but get a taste for what they have to offer too.

If you plan on enjoying a day trip to one/both spots, then I hope this list of the top places to visit for quality Rosemarkie and Fortrose food and drink provides a helping hand.

Breakfast

8am to 10am

Bakhoos Bakery opened its doors back in August 2021, and it has proved a popular Fortrose food spot for locals and tourists alike ever since.

The counter is always stocked for takeaway with products that are handmade on a daily basis, and the menu changes with the seasons.

Choose from a selection of savouries, sourdough breads, French viennoiserie, cakes and pastries accompanied by espresso-based drinks and teas.

Bakhoos Bakery is open from 8am to 3pm Thursday to Sunday (or until stocks last).

Coffee and cake

10am to 12pm

While I’d also encourage you to buy yourself a coffee and a slice of cake from Bakhoos Bakery, there’s another great option not too far away.

This time, it’s based in Rosemarkie.

Rosemarkie Beach Café – which is run jointly by the café team and the Rosemarkie Amenities Association – is a great spot for solo travellers and families alike, particularly on a sunny day.

Plus, you can enjoy the views and scran knowing that all profits made at the venue help benefit the community.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 2pm

A one-minute drive or three-minute walk away, you’ll find licensed café Crofters on Marine Terrace.

It’s a fantastic choice for lunch, with there being so many mouth-watering classic dishes on the menu.

Haggis, neeps and tatties, smoked salmon and cheese crostini, five bean chilli nachos, macaroni cheese, and Bannerman’s breaded scampi are some of the options.

There are plenty of desserts as well, such as lemon meringue tart, sticky toffee pudding and cheesecake.

But if you’re in Fortrose and want food fast, then IV10 is the place to be.

Menus at the independent, family-run café, bar and deli are written daily and do not follow any particular style. Instead, the team are influenced by the seasons and the fresh produce available.

I’m a big fan of the concept.

Snack

2pm to 5pm

By mid-afternoon, you’ll hopefully have worked up a bit of an appetite for a quick snack.

The Cromarty Bakery has a reputation for high-quality bread, cakes and pastries which extends well beyond the area, so stopping by for a treat to get those energy levels up is a no-brainer.

I’d be requesting one or two of those strawberry tarts, that’s for sure…

The business is open from 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and 8.30am to 4pm on Saturdays.

But for anyone after some quality Scotch beef, lamb and pork products to buy and tuck into later (after cooking), you should head to John M Munro.

The Fortrose butcher shop sells a selection of sausages, puddings, steaks, roasts, chops, burgers, bacon, gammon, pies and sausage rolls.

It’s a meat-lover’s dream.

Shifting back to sweet treats, there’s also Maureen’s Ice Cream Van at Rosemarkie Beach.

Founded by Maureen Stewart in 2014, the family-run business offers a range of Rizza’s ice cream flavours along with confectionary and juices.

Maureen says: “I love serving ice cream and as I’m local, I love keeping tourists informed of Rosemarkie’s beauty spots and its history.”

For updates on opening hours, visit the van’s Facebook page.

Dinner

5pm to 8pm

Now, it’s time for dinner.

The Anderson was a shoo-in for the category, with it being an award-winning restaurant and considered “the best whisky bar in the Highlands” by some.

Oh, and it’s also pet-friendly, which is an added bonus.

You’ll find a stellar selection of beers, wines and whiskies on the drinks menu to choose from.

Drinks

8pm to late

Speaking of drinks, it’s time to bring the day to a close by paying a visit to Fortrose’s Union Tavern.

Located on High Street, the pub regularly hosts live music and quiz nights. And you’d be right in thinking there’s a great drinks selection.

You may also like: