Butchery is in Jamie Grantham’s blood as Easter Ross 18-year-old aims to dedicate career to the industry

I caught up with aspiring apprentice butcher Jamie Grantham, from Conon Bridge.

Jamie Grantham. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

To say your sights are set on dedicating your entire career to one industry is an impressive (and rare) statement.

But Jamie Grantham, from Conon Bridge near Dingwall, is an aspiring teen who knows exactly what he wants.

It all started when the now 18-year-old left Dingwall Academy at 16 and spotted a job application to join the team at John M Munro Ltd (otherwise known as Munro Butcher).

Jamie has worked with John M Munro since leaving school. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He says he had an instant fascination for the field.

“I have enjoyed butchery since I started and decided I wanted to continue my apprenticeship,” Jamie said.

Now a Level 3 apprentice butcher, the industry continues to excite Jamie – so much so that he aims to stick with John M Munro for the foreseeable.

The story of John M Munro butchers

John M Munro, which started a century ago in 1922, has grown to become one of the most well-known butchers in the north of Scotland.

It has six retail stores throughout Inverness and Ross-shire, as well as a modern abattoir and cutting plant in Dingwall from where the team distributes quality meats throughout Scotland and the UK.

Inside the firm’s branch on High Street in Dingwall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Jamie started out in the brand’s Dingwall shop on High Street before moving to the wholesale site on Strathpeffer Road. This is where he furthered his training.

A cut above the rest

Jamie enjoys mountain biking and fishing outside of his full-time role.

He works roughly 45 hours per week on the boning line, which involves breaking a carcass into parts and removing the flesh from the bones.

“I work as part of a seven-man team,” adds Jamie. “My role involves boning and trimming Scotch beef.

The apprentice butcher works on the boning line, among other things. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“This is done to a desired specification in order to be sold in one of the company’s six shops located in the local area or other food and drink industries across Scotland.

“However, my role can also include butchery of lamb and pork.”

The talent went on to say: “Customers visiting one of the shops can expect a variety of quality Scotch beef, lamb and pork products.

Burgers, sausages and chops are among the offering. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“For example, there are a selection of sausages, puddings, steaks, roasts, chops and a lot more.

“The products I get to work with are the best of quality and I enjoy turning them into a butcher ready product.”

Burgers, bacon, gammon, pies and sausage rolls are among the other products on offer at John M Munro stores.

Committed to the company

Reflecting on his career since leaving school, the proudest moment for the 18-year-old has been completing his Level 3 modern apprenticeship with John M Munro.

And there are a number of perks to his role within the company in Jamie’s eyes.

When asked what he enjoys most about being a butcher, he said: “Working in a team with people I get on with.

“The banter is great and people are always willing to help me find better ways of doing things.”

Jamie serving a customer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He added: “My main aspirations are to continue working towards further completion of my modern butchery apprenticeship.

“Although I’ve nearly completed it, I know there’s a lot more to learn.

“The company has shops I could work in as well as roles in haggis and sausage manufacturing, catering butchery, private kill, HGV driving and sales.

“There are loads of opportunities here for me if I ever do need a change. And I aim to complete the apprenticeship in around four months time.”

