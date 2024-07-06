Try these food and drink spots for the best scran in Buckie and Cullen

Beautifully situated on the Moray Firth coastline, Buckie and Cullen serve up some incredible views, and food and drink to match.

Despite being widely known for offering top-class ice cream and, of course, Cullen skink, the seaside town and village also have cracking burger vans, breakfast spots, pubs, and more.

Here are some Cullen and Buckie food and drink venues to consider paying a visit to when you’re next in the areas.

Breakfast

10am to 11am

Since breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day (by a lot of people), I’d recommend visiting Buckie’s Buckpool Golf Club (where you can sit in or take away).

Why?

Well, all of the scran that leaves the kitchen is made by none other than Portgordon Pieces, a popular local caterer.

A full Scottish breakfast (£9) is available which comprises bacon, sausages, black pudding, a hash brown, tattie scone, eggs, beans, tomatoes and two slices of white or brown toast.

There’s also a ‘smaller breakfast’ on the menu, priced at £7.50, and hot filled rolls.

Oh, and I’d recommend buying a tray bake to enjoy later in the day.

Coffee and cake

11am to 1pm

Also in Buckie, you’ll find independently owned coffee shop and restaurant Bijou by the Sea.

Using local produce where possible and boasting plenty of in and outdoor seating, it’s a great option for coffee and cake with a spectacular view.

The home bakes are supplied by Mummy’s Kitchen in Macduff, with products ranging from orange, mango and passion fruit cake and summer berries cheesecake to Biscoff, Nutella and Kinder cookie pies.

Bijou by the Sea is open from 9am to 5pm daily.

Lunch/brunch

1pm to 3pm

A spot to consider when lunchtime hits is Buckie burger van The Heilan Coo.

Run by husband and wife Andrew and Carol Smith, the business has been running since January 2021. However, I hadn’t visited until last month…

Shocking, I know.

I tried four items from the flexible menu, including the sweet chilli chicken loaded chips (£7.70), Bull’s Eye burger (£6), veggie burger (£4.10), and homemade macaroni cheese (£4.50).

They went down a treat. If hefty portions and hearty food is what you’re after, then this is the place to be.

But should you require a café that serves vegan and vegetarian cuisine, then you’ll want to head over to Cullen.

Located on South Castle Street – in a former bakeshop known as the Denver Bakery – The New Denver is run by husband and wife Keith and Tara Marshall, whose family have been vegan for years.

The menu features pizzas, burritos, burgers, wraps and tacos, as well as ice cream, apple crumble and sticky toffee pudding.

There’s also seaside food van Cullen Beach Burgers, which operates from a renovated shipping container.

Consider a big Angus burger, crispy bacon roll or sweet chilli chicken wrap. I’ve put them to the test before, and they all went down really well.

Alternatively, there are tray bakes, hot and cold drinks, a hot dog and Cullen skink on the menu.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

It’s snack time.

When in Buckie or Cullen, there’s only one thing for it – ice cream. More specifically, from the Ice Cream Cabin in Cluny Square.

Run by Richard Simpson and his family – who are behind Simpson’s Ice Cream – the parlour offers a vast range of flavours as well as sweets, milkshakes, waffles, and cookie dough.

Speciality flavours include banana and salted caramel, cookies and cream, whisky, toffee honeycomb, toffee fudge and mint choc crisp.

Sticking to the sweet theme, there’s an Ashers Bakery branch round the corner from Richard’s shop.

It’s roughly a two-minute walk away and you’ll find biscuits, cakes and pastries galore.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

There are a few choices when it comes to dinner, but I’ve narrowed them down.

Cullen Bay Hotel is first up.

This hidden gem offers a thoughtfully curated menu that showcases the finest local ingredients and an authentic taste of Scotland, celebrated through its award-winning Cullen skink (which I absolutely adore).

There are plenty of spirits, whiskies, gins and beers to choose from, too, should you be after a drink with a view.

The same can be said for the luxurious Seafield Arms Hotel.

Whether diners are eating in the Grant Dining Room or Bar 19, a true culinary delight awaits with dishes made using only the finest local produce (from the land and sea).

For fans of Indian cuisine, consider Shahbaz Tandoori for a takeaway, while chipper/chippie lovers can head to Drifters Fish and Chips.

Open from 4.30pm to 8pm Tuesday to Thursday and 4.30pm to 8.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, you can place an order for collection from Drifters by calling 01542 488490.

Puddings, wraps, burgers and pies are available, along with fish and chicken based dishes.

Drinks

8pm to late

Bellies full, it’s time to check out the Buckie nightlife and enjoy a refreshing drink.

Family-run hotel The Brig & Barrel is a great option. However, they also have tasty homemade food on the cards, so it’s another dinner potential.

To read more about the menu, visit the business’ Facebook page.

If you want to bring your day to a close in Cullen, then you can rest assured knowing The Royal Oak Hotel has its own cosy bar with a range of wines from around the world, malt whiskies, craft gins, draught beer and real ale on tap.

Like The Brig & Barrel, The Royal Oak also offers mouth-watering food. Evening meals are served from 5pm to 8pm.